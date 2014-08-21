Lucas Leiva - End of the line?

Midfield enforcer Lucas Leiva's time at Liverpool looks set to be up.

The 27 year old, who joined the side in 2007, put in yet another lacklustre performance last Saturday against Southampton, and looks to be losing the faith of the fans to which he was once so greatly endeared.

Against the Saints, Lucas completed a grand total of 0 tackles, and won just 33% of his aerial duals before being replaced by the effective Joe Allen in the 60th minute. When in possession of the ball, it almost seems that Lucas is afraid to be direct and incisive, instead choosing to pass the ball sideways in the majority of situations.

Two long term injuries picked up by the defensive midfielder had hampered his progress, and it seems that he has been unable to keep up with the rapidly-developing Reds, who finished 2nd last season, with Lucas starting 20 times. The arrival of Emre Can also seems to suggest that there is no longer space in the squad for the former Gremio man.

Andrew Beasley's analysis on Bass Tuned To Red of Lucas' stats over the last six years draws to a depressing conclusion:

"His tackling is far most costly than it was, when it used to be his greatest strength, and if Lucas’ previously best asset is not there to a great extent any more, then it’s almost impossible to see a place for him in the team in the future. This is a shame considering the service he has given Liverpool, and the tremendous amount of criticism he managed to overcome in his early years, but there’s no room for sentiment at Anfield in the pursuit of their goals this season."

Furthermore, following reports that Napoli seem set to drop interest in Maroune Fellaini, Lucas would love the chance to reunite with former manager Rafa Benitez in Naples. Clearly craving a new start, (he posted a picture of light at the end of a tunnel on his Instagram account) a move to Italy seems like the best option for all parties concerned. Saturday's appearance could well have merely been of sentimental value, as should Leiva leave before the summer wondow ends, he will not play at Anfield again.

Light at the end of a tunnel for Lucas.

Revealing to VAVEL Brasil that he would love the chance to represent the Brazilian national team one again, it seems he may well need to manufacture a move to a side where he can feature regualrly to have any hope of doing so, so look this space.