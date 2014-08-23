Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City: The Blues victorious at the Bridge

After their convincing win at Turf Moor last Monday, the Blues began their home campaign against another newly promoted side, Leicester City. The favourites to win the title welcomed last season's Championship winners who impressed many last week, earning a 2-2 draw with Everton. A win would see Chelsea go top of the Premier League on 6 points.



A dull first half failed to see either side produce any clear-cut chances, but it was Diego Costa who came closest, firing just over with 10 mins to go until the interval. A resilient Leicester refused to allow Chelsea to dictate the game in the early stages, frustrating Mourinho and his players. The Chelsea boss leaving to head down the tunnel just before the halftime whistle was blown.



Half Time: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City: A tightly contested first half ended with both sides playing to a goalless draw.



A Mourinho team-talk at halftime kicked the Blues into a different gear for the 2nd half, Oscar hitting the post from distance just three minutes in. Kasper Schmeichel was then called into action to stop a series of Ivanovic efforts. Leicester then had a great chance of their own when Courtois saved well on a 1 v 1 against Nugent, who had broken the offside trap. Cesc Fabregas got in behind and tried a deft chip over Schmeichel, the Danish goalkeeper saving brilliantly. In the 63rd minute, the deadlock was broken by Diego Costa, his 2nd in two games. After a bursting run from Ivanovic, the Serbian's deflected cross fell into the path of Costa, who bundled the ball into the Leicester goal. A Chelsea 2nd took just 15 mins when Hazard cut in from the left flank, slowing down play before driving the ball low and hard past Schmeichel. Didier Drogba came on with ten mins to go, a return to Stamford Bridge for the club legend.



Full Time at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester: A valiant effort from Leicester but Mourinho's key players win it in the first Premier League home game for Chelsea.

Match Ratings