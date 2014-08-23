Everton - Arsenal Live and Football Scores of EPL 2014

19:30. So that's four points from their opening two games from Arsenal and just two for Everton in their opening two fixtures. We've clearly got all to play for in what promises to be a wonderful season. I've been Ben Johnson - make sure you follow all the future action on VAVEL.

19:24. Incredible comeback from Arsenal here after twice being behind. Everton have dropped another couple of points and will be disappointed after being on top for most of the game. Goals from Coleman and Naismith put them 2-0 up, but Arsenal came back with goals from Ramsey and Giroud late on.

Full-time: Everton 2-2 Arsenal.

90+2'. Giroud tries to latch onto a cross in the middle but can't get a touch. Will there be a winner here?

90'. Ramsey overhits a cross but Monreal keeps it in. His cross finds Giroud in the middle who incredibly heads the ball home. Four minutes extra time.

90'. GOAL. Everton 2-2 Arsenal (Giroud).

88'. Clever from Naismith to use his body to win a costless-kick. Keeps the clock ticking down here.

86'. Arsenal get a corner but Giroud can only direct it wide. This is a tense finish inside Goodison as the fans try to rally their side.

84'. Mirallas off, Atsu comes on for Everton.

83'. And it's back on. Carzola storms into the box and drags a cross into the area. Ramsey finds himself there and slots the ball home. Could there be a late, dramatic finish?

83'. GOAL. Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Ramsey).

82'. All of a sudden the intensity is building as Arsenal inline forward. Lacking that final ball, though, as they have all game. Everton defence doing their job.

80'. Game is going through the motions here, as we have ten minutes left on the clock. Stranger things have happened but it would be a surprise to see Arsenal come back here.

78'. McGeady breaks and tries to slot Coleman through. Mertesacker does just enough to put it out for a corner.

77'. Flamini late on Naismith and that's another yellow card.

75'. Lukaku comes off and McGeady joins the action.

74'. It's hard to see where this Arsenal comeback is going to come from, and if anything you could see Everton grabbing a third. Wilshire comes off for Santi Carzola, and Joel Campbell comes on for his debut.

70'. Baines storms through three or four Arsenal defenders to the by-line. His cross is just behind Osman with the goal gaping.

69'. End-to-end action here as Lukaku has a chance to break but his back-heel pass is off target. Arsenal come up the other end and Giroud's chance is saved by Howard from a one-on-one.

67'. Arsenal building their pressure here and the ball finds Giroud on the edge of the box. His snap shot is a yard wide of Howard's post.

64'. Arsenal struggling to find space but Everton need to be careful they don't sit back too far. A corner swings in but Friend has spotted something in the middle and it's a costless-kick to Everton.

62'. Arsenal have a corner and it bounces all the way through the box. A mis-hit corner causes all sorts of problems, but Everton eventually bundle it clear.

60'. Half an hour left in this game and Everton look professional and comfortable in this game. Arsenal really need to do something different if they want something out of this fixture.

57'. Chambers fouls Naismith and gets a yellow card for his troubles.

56'. Some wonderful passing from Everton elicit some olés from the crowd. They look in control here but a goal can make all the difference at this scoreline, and they need to be careful.

54'. Wilshire absolutely clatters Barry and boos rattle around the stadium. They increase in volume as the Arsenal man is given just a yellow card.

53'. Barry once again plays a lovely ball in to Mirallas. This time it's given offside, but that combination is a real threat.

51'. Giroud over-stretching conceeds the costless-kick. It's played short by Everton and the ball goes out for a corner. The ball is collected by Osman and there's shouts for handball as he passes it into the box. Friend waves it away.

46'. CHANCE. The Ox finds Giroud in the middle but his volley is lashed over the bar. Disappointing finish, should of arguably done better.

46'. Giroud on for Alexis as Arsenal get us underway.

18:18. Well it hasn't been vintage like it was in April, but Everton are doing enough and lead by two goals. Arsenal have had plenty of possession but not enough penetration. They will have to change their style in the second forty-five minutes.

Half-time: Everton 2-0 Arsenal.

45'. Two minutes added time.

45'. Lukaku bursts away from the Arsenal midfield - with a suggestion of a foul - and uses his strength and power to drag the ball forward. His slotted through ball is finished by Naismith, although he was admittedly offside. Arsenal fans will feel aggrieved there.

45'. Everton 2-0 Arsenal (Naismith).

43'. Mertesacker booked for a nasty challenge on Naismith.

42'. Serious lack of a focal point for Arsenal here. It all seems cute and careful but there is zero end product and no threat. Everton defence is comfortable.

38'. Alexis slots a nice ball through to Ramsey but Howard is alert to the danger and smothers the ball before it gets to his feet.

37'. Ramsey gives the ball away cheaply and it encourages Mirallas to have a go from in his own half. The ball drifts wide and it's pretty harmless.

35'. Mirallas goes for goal from the subsequent costless-kick and just whips it past the near post. Decent attempt.

34'. Chambers shows his inexperience as he brings down Mirallas. Everton with a costless-kick on the edge of the box here.

33'. Sustained possession from Everton as they move the ball around comfortably. Clever to take the sting out of Arsenal's play here.

31'. Arsenal really moving the ball well now, but so far no penetration in the final third. They're lacking an aerial threat up front. Maybe Giroud if it continues?

29'. Baines booked for a strong challenge on Debuchy.

27'. End-to-end stuff here at Goodison. Both teams look threatening going forward. Next goal seems like it could be an important one.

24'. Loving passing move from the Arsenal forwards on the edge of the box. Ramsey tries to shuffle his way through but the Everton defense is firm and they clear their lines.

22'. Mirallas finds himself through on goal after Chambers lets the ball through. The Everton man hits the deck but the referee doesn't see enough in it. Waves the appeals away.

20'. It's a goal by Coleman after he heads in after a lovely lofted cross into the box from Barry. Ozil loses his man and Arsenal find themselves behind.

19'. GOAL. Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Coleman).

17'. Strong challenge from Alexis on McCarthy and Everton win a costless-kick.

15'. Coleman tries to clear the ball from inside his area but his clearance is a poor one and the ball falls to the feet of Chamberlain. He slots the ball wide from the edge of the box.

14'. Mirallas bursting forward, one on one with Chambers but the Arsenal defender gets his tackle in.

13'. Some fancy football from Arsenal and Ramsey tries to flick the ball through on his heel. Fancy, but to no avail as Howard collects.

11'. The Ox has started positively from Arsenal, looking to get forward at every opportunity. He blazes a shot over the bar from distance, however.

9'. Pienaar limping off to the bench, and he is replaced by Leon Osman.

6'. Arsenal settling into a passing rhythm now. Their control in midfield will be important today. A cross in from the right side briefly threatens but is cleared by the defence.

4'. Good early pressure from Everton here, as you would expect at home. Arsenal will be cautious that they have to get off to a good start.

2'. Baines swings in an early corner but it's cleared by Mertesacker.

1'. Everton get us started right to left.

17:24. Just over five minutes away from kick-off now and the stadium is rocking. Who will take the three points this evening?

17:14. Defeat for Everton would mean the Toffees lose back-to-back Premier League games at Goodison Park for the first time since October 2011.

16:48. Arsenal have failed to win their last four Premier League games against Everton (D3, L1), although they beat them 4-1 in an FA Cup quarter-final in March.

16:31. Everton XI: Howard, Coleman, Jagielka (c), Distin, Baines, Barry, McCarthy, Mirallas, Naismith, Pienaar, Lukaku.

16:31. Arsenal XI: Szczesny, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Chambers, Monreal, Flamini, Ox, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Alexis.

16:19. Arsenal's defeat at Goodison Park meant they lost all four of their away games against last season's top five. Those four defeats accounted for 20 of the 41 league goals the Gunners conceded in 2013-14.

15:58. Even this early on in the season, this is a big game and huge test for two teams who you would expect to see in the upper echelons of the league table come May. Matt Dawson breaks down the game for us.

15:43. Last weekend, Arsenal completed their 100th win at the Emirates stadium and today they could complete another century: their 100th win agaisnt Everton in all the games they have ever played against each other.

15:30. The referee for this game will be Kevin Friend.

15:20. Today's game will take place at Goodison Park, a stadium which has the capacity of over 40,000 people.

15:10. Everton possible XI: Howard; Coleman, Jagielka, Distin, Baines; McCarthy, Barry; McGeady, Naismith, Pienaar; Lukaku.

15:00. Arsenal possible XI: Szczesny; Debuchy, Chambers, Koscielny, Monreal; Flamini, Ramsey; Cazorla, Wilshere, Sanchez; Giroud.

14:50. Speaking on youngster Calum Chambers, recently snapped up from Southampton, he had this to say: 'It is a big test for Chambers but it was also a test against Demba Ba. In England you have to be a bit more patient. It's important for his development that he doesn't go too fast. I don't want to stop Chambers playing for England, but what I mean is when players feel like they have already made it that is more dangerous.'

14:40. Wenger, however, is far from against further action in this transfer window, after already signing Alexis Sanchez, Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy and David Ospina: 'We are not in an emergency case but we are open to any opportunity to strengthen our defensive department.

14:30. Quizzed about his transfer activity, particularly after Cesc Fabregas' impressive performance in Chelsea's opening fixture, Wenger had this to say on the Spaniard: 'I have no regrets that Fabregas [joined Chelsea]. My only regret is that he left us in the first place. It was strange to see Cesc in a Chelsea shirt. We have to accept that players move. It was difficult for me to see him leave but we accept he moved.'

14:20. Speaking ahead of the game, Martinez was also full of praise for striker Romelu Lukaku who the Toffees picked up for a club-record £28mil this summer, and who Martinez feels has settled in well: "It shows you Rom is a modern footballer truly," Martinez added. "He knows what he brings to the side but can also adapt his way of playing just to suit the team and the opposition. That’s why he is ahead of a lot of other strikers in the world."

14:10. Roberto Martinez has spoken ahead of the game this evening, on the importance of Kevin Mirallas: "There are certain games that are harder for his ability, like if there is a lack of space," Martinez told the Liverpool Echo. "But if the game is really eye to eye then that’s where he is at his best. When spaces develop he’s a really intelligent player in the way he can hurt the opposition."

14:00. Pre-match reading? Look no further than Matt Dawson's preview of the game.

13:50. Roberto Martinez will of course be without young starlet Ross Barkley - a huge loss for his side - but will be cheered by the potential return of Darron Gibson.

13:40. Arsene Wenger's side will be boosted by the return of the Germany World Cup winners in Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski. On the other hand, they will be without captain Mikel Arteta, and Kieren Gibbs, Theo Walcott and Serge Gnabry are also sidelined.

13:30. Last time these two sides met it was victory for Roberto Martinez's side as they ran out 3-0 winners over Arsenal in April. Despite this, it is the Toffees' only victory against the Gunners in their last 15 games in the league and cup competitions.

13:20. Everton ran into similar problems against newly promoted side Leicester. In the end a late goal from Chris Wood got them a share of the spoils at 2-2, after they twice came from behind.

13:10. Both teams came up against unexpected obstacles in their opening Premier League fixtures last week. Arsenal had to battle hard against a fiesty Crystal Palace side, but a late, stoppage time winner from Aaron Ramsey was enough to give them a 2-1 win and three points.

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Everton vs Arsenal here at Goodison Park - a game which promises to be a cracker. I'm Ben Johnson and I'll be taking you through all the pre-match build up, followed by LIVE coverage of the game itself. Fasten your seatbelts.