Positive Pearson says players showed what they're capable of

Nigel Pearson has said Leicester City fans can take positives away from their 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

​The promoted side kept Chelsea to 0-0 until half time at Stamford Bridge but Mourinho's side took the lead through summer signing Diego Costa on 62 minutes.

"We're disappointed. Key moments didn't quite go our way today. I thought we played exceptionally well in the first half but it's about taking your chances when you get them."

Chelsea doubled their lead when Eden Hazard drilled low beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

David Nugent failed to take a brilliant chance at 0-0 in the second half but Pearson is happy with the performance, reminding us that the Championship winners won't settle for losses like that in the future.

"There are more positives today than there are negatives. We're not talking about us coming to places like this and being happy to lose the game, but I think the players showed what they're capable of. What we need to do is sustain it for the entirety of the game."

The Premier League new boys face Shrewsbury in the League Cup on Tuesday before playing host to Arsenal next weekend and then traveling to Stoke City. To continue their tough start to the season, Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium on September 21.