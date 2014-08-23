Southampton 0-0 West Brom: Stalemate at St Mary's

In perhaps one of the most uneventful games of the afternoon, Southampton and West Brom played out a goalless draw at St Mary's. There were few real opportunities in the game and it was the home side that appeared most likely to achieve something from the tie.

In a drab first half new Saints signing Dusan Tadic forced a great save out of Baggies 'keeper Ben Foster. The second half however, livened slightly, thanks to substitutions by both sides. Former West Brom striker Shane Long, a new recruit from Hull, was brought on at half time, and new Baggies signing Brown Ideye brought on for his debut.

Southampton will see this game as a missed chance to show what they are capable of this season given the huge changes at the club over the summer. Manager Ronald Koeman will have seen this as a winnable game, with his home debut proving to be an anti-climax, due to there being so much attacking talent for both sides. Southampton have Tadic, Long, Pelle and Morgan Schneiderlin in their attacking ranks. There's no shortage of firepower at West Brom though, with Ideye, Victor Anichebe and Saido Berahino all able of finding the net.

The game appeared to be the sort of game where no side really took over and tried keeping the ball. There was no real worry of conceding and this is possibly two teams still trying to get up to speed. West Brom will be the happier side, coming away from a ground like St Mary's with a point to add to their draw against Sunderland last week.

The cloeset anyone came to breaking the deadlock was Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The youngster sent a costless kick just wide of the post, leaving opposition 'keeper Ben Foster sprawling. A forgettable afternoon on the south coast and a result both teams can't complain about. Brown Ideye looks encouraging and could be a real goal threat once he's up to speed with the Premier League.

Southampton (0) West Brom (0)