Swansea 1-0 Burnley: Dyer's first-half strike gives The Swans another win

The Swans took a slender 1-0 home win over newly-promoted side Burnley as they moved up to 2nd in the Premier League table, having won their opening fixture away from home against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Their slender 1-0 scoreline was finished clinically by winger Nathan Dyer, who struck the ball low and hard past the Burnley keeper to break the deadlock after just 23 minutes in the first-half; which the Welsh side had thoroughly deserved to be ahead in.

When the second-half began, Burnley were focused on trying to stay in the game for as long as possible, and defended well to stop Swansea from scoring again. They ended up having more goal attempts in the end, and despite a few half-chances were unable to equalise in an entertaining game overall.

The score was 1-0 as the referee blew the whistle, with Burnley feeling disappointed that they could not find their finishing touch and get a decent result out of a game that was there for the taking, but in the end Swansea took their chance and they'll be happy to take all 3 points.