Pre-match musings: United travel to Sunderland in must win clash

Louis van Gaal and Patrick van Aanholt spoke to the press ahead Sunday's crucial clash at the Stadium of Light

"To win the league this season would be a miracle," said van Gaal told BBC Radio 5 Live. "But that isn't to say that it isn't possible. It is always possible, but it shall be very difficult. The Glazer family understand this or I would not have accepted this job. I have discussed everything with them. We have had long discussions where I have shown myself. I am always open to them.

"That is why we discussed three years, not one year. They wanted to know what are the consequences when you are hiring me - and I have told them. In my experience, in my former clubs, it was always that the start was very difficult.

"A manager should he judged in his second season," he added. "Nevertheless, what I have experienced [was that] I was champion in Barcelona and Munich in my first season. So, it is possible. What I did at Bayern Munich was a miracle because the team was not stable when I got there.

"When I took over from Bobby Robson at Barcelona, he had won three titles, so there was stability. The problem I have at United is that the selection is not balanced. There are five No.9s and six No.10s - and we don't have enough defenders.

"The problem when I start is that I give a lot of ­information to the players. That means I load the brain a lot and it is not easy for them to adapt to a new situation. People say to me I should give a little less information, but that isn't possible because I'm trying to change the way we play."

“You always want to play in big games and Sunday’s match against Manchester United is a fantastic opportunity to show what I can do." said Patrick van Aanholt, speaking to safc.com, who moved North during the summer, “Since I moved to Chelsea I have always wanted to be playing regular Barclays Premier League football, I have now got the opportunity to play for Sunderland and I will grab it with both hands.”

He added: “Sunday’s match is my first game at the Stadium of Light so I am really looking forward to it. The fans were great at West Brom and it was probably the first time I have seen so many fans at an away game, they were outstanding and they were singing throughout the whole game. I thought was brilliant.”