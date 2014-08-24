Carlo Ancelotti confirms Di Maria's transfer to Manchester United

The deal to bring Angel Di Maria to Manchester United is completed, says Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"It is done, it is not official but it's done."

The Italian revealed the deal was 'done but not official' on Sunday afternoon, hours before Manchester United face Sunderland in their second game of the season.

"Di Maria came to training camp but did not train. It is very near the conclusion of the negotiation. He came out to greet us and we thanked him for what he did and gave best wishes for the future. It is done, it is not official but it's done. I have a great relationship with him, it was his decision, the club has done everything to keep him. "

Di Maria played a huge role in Ancelotti's Champions League winning Real Madrid side last season. The Argentine made over 120 appearances in the sacred Los Blancos shirt, making more than 65 assists.

He is being labeled as the man who will light up Old Trafford once more.

