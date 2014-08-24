Sunderland 1 - 1 Manchester United: Points shared in sluggish encounter at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland took a well earned draw as they played host to a United side searching redemption after their 2-1 defeat to Swansea last weekend.

United took the lead completely against the run of play when Juan Mata tapped in a brilliant low drilled cross from Antonio Valencia.

Sunderland equalised through former-Manchester City player Jack Rodwell. The 23-year-old ran away from his marker with ease before powerfully heading past a stranded David De Gea.

United looked sluggish and failed to keep the ball well up until they took the lead and despite a decent ten minutes following Mata's goal the start of the match was also the end and middle of the match. After another poor performance from van Gaal's men, United need new signings fast.

The game began at a now traditional United slow pace. Ashley Young swept the ball across goal near the halfway line and Conor Wickham picked it up easily before charging forward and splaying the ball to Steven Fletcher. Phil Jones slid in but despite the kick off being Manchester United's, Sunderland were on the attack in the first 30 seconds.

The throbbing Stadium of Light had to be blocked out for Louis van Gaal and Ryan Giggs as they got their notebooks out in the fourth minute due to the continuous waste of the ball by United. The pair were forced to scribble quicker as Larsson released a shot from 18 yards out.

Tom Cleverley was teed up on the edge of the box by Antonio Valencia as the stopwatch closed in on ten minutes but his shot went metres over the top, an embarrassing attempt.

Sunderland continued the constant threat with Lee Cattermole constructing all things Blacks Cats.

It took 17 minutes for United to anything of acknowledgement and Antonio Valencia pulled the strings. The Ecuadorian accelerated down the right wing before drilling it low into the six yard box where Juan Mata tapped it in with ease.

With a one goal lead in their pocket confidence rose in the previously nervy Manchester United side. No matter how odd it may sound, United looked like United.

It took Sunderland less than ten minutes to regain their mojo and Gus Poyet's side took the initiative and began to create chances once more.

13 minutes after United's undeserved goal, Jack Rodwell sent the Black Cats in emphatic celebration as the former City player looking to revitalised his career in the North-East scored on his home debut. Larsson's corner came curling in and with Rodwell unmarked he powerful headed past a stranded a De Gea.

Wayne Rooney was forced to come chasing back to the halfway line to get any action on the ball and he came charging towards the box with the ball for the freekick from 25 yards out. But the Manchester United captain failed to take advantage of this opportunity and it swerved wide.

Despite the Sunderland equaliser, United looked surprisingly calm as half time dawned. Yet the continuous passing around the middle of the park was very close to being worse than watching paint dry.

Chris Smalling was eventually forced off with a hamstring injury that had been niggling since half way through the first half. United were sent into the changing room with one injury and an awful showing in the first half.

Meanwhile, Sunderland looked good. Lee Cattermole and Seb Larsson were at ease and were key in the constant Sunderland pressure at the start and end of the half.

The assumed Louis van Gaal hairdryer treatment at half time didn't seem to work as it did against Swansea City last weekend. United looked sluggish again throughout the first ten minutes of the second half.

Ashley Young demonstrated United's seeming ability to waste every chance possible by crossing straight into the hands of Vito Mannone.

Young was reduced to his diving antics as he jumped into Sunderland's defence to try and win the penalty but was booked for simulation. Robin van Persie also claimed for a penalty seconds earlier but that was a fair challenge.

On 63 minutes Danny Welbeck, who is said to be set to leave Old Trafford, arrived onto the scene with Adnan Januzaj, replacing Robin van Persie and Darren Fletcher.

The two younger players sparked United into action yet van Gaal's side still lacked the creativity required to score, only the creativity to look mildly better.

The best chance of the half for United came 15 minutes after the two substitutions. Rooney and Welbeck combined well on the right hand side before the latter sprayed a wonderful, world class pass with the outside of his boot for Ashley Young to run onto. With Vergini away from the ball, Vito Mannone charged down the ball and stopped Young from getting any shot away with a great challenge.

Ashley Young took the decision that swinging the ball into the box was the best option for United while Sunderland backed off.

With 3 minutes of normal time to go Sunderland made a mess of dealing with United's final push for glory. Yet as expected United failed to capitalise on this mess, defining their performance at the Stadium of Light.

The last effort of the match came from Adnan Januzaj as he drove from 30 yards but to no avail. The 19 year old failed to make the same impact as he did last time he ventured to the Stadium of Light in the Premier League but certainly played better than others in the United side.

It was an awful performance from Manchester United and a performance to be built upon for Sunderland.

Angel Di Maria just can't come soon enough for van Gaal and Giggs, United need a spark to set the bonfire alight.