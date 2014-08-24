Sunderland 1-1 Manchester United: As it happened

18:00 - There will be more live coverage in the upcoming weeks and months, thanks for following the action with me today. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did, I'll be back soon.

17:54 - So that's it from me today, United held to a 1-1 draw away from home against Sunderland. Goals from Mata and Rodwell separated the sides, with the hosts the more happier out of the two teams today.

17:53 - Jones, Blackett and Mata were the only real half-decent players for United today. Vergini and Cattermole were both superb for Sunderland and worked hard throughout the match.

17:52 - The hosts did not give United any space or time on the ball, which clearly worked given the lack of real chances that the Red Devils got in the end, thanks to a tireless defensive contribution from the whole team.

17:51 - Sunderland played well today and deserved a draw at least, having performed well enough to warrant a victory over Manchester United today who were lacklustre in truth and were poor defensively for the most part.

17:50 - United get their first point on the board under new manager Louis van Gaal, while Sunderland get their second successive draw after their 2-2 draw with West Brom last week.

90+4: Januzaj has an ambitious effort on-goal, but he fires wide from 25 yards out as the referee blows the whistle to end the match at the Stadium of Light today.

90+3: United push bodies into the box, but Vergini does well to block an impending run into the area with another sliding challenge.

90+2: Larsson's delivery into the area is good, but O'Shea blocks Blackett and the referee gives a foul in the opposite direction as Sunderland push men back into defence for the last two minutes.

90+1: Valencia shows his defensive qualities to get back in time to recover and clear the danger, before he gives away a needless foul past the centre circle.

90: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the 90 minutes of play, with Young back on the field of play.

89: Young has sustained a knock but will probably be able to continue as the game is reaching the final stages now.

88: The game is temporarily halted as Young goes down in a heap on the edge of the area, requiring treatment from the physio.

87: And then, United go on the attack with Sunderland looking worried at the back. Lacklustre clearances by O'Shea and Brown, but Mannone smothers the ball after a deflection.

84: United look nervy defensively, as Sunderland push men forward in a late attempt to score the winner, with just over 5 minutes plus stoppages to play.

81: Rooney is dispossessed of possession on the edge of the area as he attempts to get forward with the ball at his feet, but Sunderland's defence are staying strong as they look to hold out for the point.

79: Sunderland sub and their last of the game; Buckley is being replaced by Bridcutt for the last 10 minutes or so.

78: Great goalkeeping by Mannone! He does superbly to read the game well and sprint off his line to slide perfectly and clear the danger as Young is set costless with a through ball and was set with a one-on-one chance.

76: Sunderland sub; Fletcher comes off for Altidore.

74: Larsson stands over the costless-kick, hits it well and towards goal.... narrowly wide! The stadium takes a collective breath as the Swedish midfielder strikes the set-piece towards goal, but de Gea was not troubled on that occasion.

73: Manchester United defender Will Keane gives away a cheap costless-kick on the edge of the area, after grabbing hold of Jordi Gomez and pulling him to ground.

69: Sunderland preparing to make another tactical change, with USA striker Jozy Altidore getting ready to come on.

67: The debate as to whether the Young dive was actually a dive or not will be asked now, he was looking for the penalty but there was contact, albeit not enough to warrant him falling the way he did.

66: Cleverley is given a yellow card for an accumulation of different fouls, rightly so after another cynical tackle, this time on Cattermole.

63: Both teams making subsitutions for both sides now; van Persie and Fletcher off for Welbeck and Januzaj while Sunderland take off the goalscorer Rodwell and replace him with Jordi Gomez.

62: Instead of a penalty, the referee gives Young a yellow card and he doesn't argue - suggests that he was looking for a penalty decision there.

61: Welbeck waits patiently on the touchline as Vergini makes a great last-ditch tackle to deny the on-going run of van Persie into the area. The ball falls into the path of Young, who runs into the area and goes down under the suspected challenge from Wes Brown... no penalty given!

60: Quick passing attack by United, Fletcher wins the ball and feeds van Persie, he looks up and passes across to Mata.... good reactions by Mannone who comes out and collects the danger.

59: Good block by Catermole who eases the pressure off the hosts as United try to look for the second goal, Sunderland go on the counter but Valencia sweeps up the danger and gives the ball back into the path of de Gea.

57: English striker Danny Welbeck is getting ready to come on, warming up on the touchline.

56: High cross into the box by Valencia, with no-one in the area to pounce on the delivery as Sunderland get the ball clear.

54: Sunderland have been superb with their high pressure on United, barely given them any space whatsoever and it has paid off in truth. As long as they can keep this up, United will struggle to get any half-chances on-goal.

53: Catermole with a late challenge on Mata, who goes down onto ground in a heap and wins a costless-kick for his side as United look to get a breather.

51: Close! Sunderland almost go in-front, after good footwork by Wickham to get past Keane inside the area and unleash a shot towards goal, which had de Gea beaten but it flicked off Blackett and out for a corner.

49: Just over 43,000 supporters in attendance for today's game, a good turn-out for Sunderland's first home game of the season.

48: United hugely let off there! Sunderland go on the counter, Cleverley looks sluggish on the ball and gets punished, getting dispossessed and the referee blows the whistle for a foul as the English midfielder goes down.

46: An injury update for you, with confirmation of Smalling's hamstring problem forcing him off just before half-time.

17:03 - The second-half has begun, with no substitutions by either side.

16:58 - The second-half is just minutes away from kicking-off.

16:50 - Meanwhile, Sunderland have played well throughout the first 45 minutes and manager Gus Poyet will be happy with his team's performance so far. They can even go on and win the game, if they stay focused and don't make any silly mistakes.

16:49 - It has been an interesting look as a neutral, United have not looked particularly convincing defensively but have taken their only real goal-scoring opportunity well and have a goal to show for it.

45+2: The referee blows his whistle to end an interesting first-half of football action at The Stadium of Light, with the game finely poised at 1-1 as the teams go into the break.

45+1: Sunderland get forward but a poor cross into the area allows United to ease off any pressure they may have had.

45: The fourth official puts up his electronic board, with 2 minutes of stoppage time to be added on now.

44: He ran down the tunnel, not limping or looking in any discomfort though. Could just be a bold move by the manager, but I doubt it considering the fact that Smalling has not done much wrong in the first-half.

43: Apparently, there is yet no word as to whether or not Smalling is injured or not - I'll confirm the news when I get any.

42: United substitution to come, the first change of the game so far - young Michael Keane is set to come on for Chris Smalling, who is reportedly struggling with a hamstring injury.

41: Scrappy play at both ends of the pitch as United struggle to get clear while Sunderland lose ball possession cheaply as the half draws to a close.

38: Young attempts to swing in an inviting delivery into the area, but Mannone comes out quickly and jumps highest to catch the ball comfortably and take the sting out of the United attack.

36: United get forward with van Persie, as he beats Brown to an aerial ball and passes across to Mata - the visitors carry on with their pass-and-move tactic into the Sunderland half until van Aanholt snaps away at van Persie's heels and wins the ball fairly.

35: United win a goal-kick as Buckley is outstrengthened by Blackett on the flank near the corner-flag, well played.

35: Rooney takes the costless-kick.... wide! A well-struck shot, but Mannone had it covered at his far crossbar side.

34: Both Rooney and Mata stand over the set-piece, with Mannone barking orders at his costless-kick wall.

33: The inswinging costless-kick comes of nothing as Sunderland clear, but they give away another set-piece as Larsson clashes into Rooney who goes down theatrically and wins a costless-kick in a dangerous position.

32: van Aanholt reacts angrily to a decision from the linesman to give United a costless-kick, after he gets involved in a 50-50 challenge with Valencia on the far side.

31: For all of their pressure, Sunderland have deserved that goal to be fair. But, United could have defended the set-piece better and their defenders were balllooking in truth, which gave Rodwell the space and time to head past de Gea and make it 1-1.

30: GOAL! Sunderland equalise, thanks to a header from midfielder Jack Rodwell who takes his chance well to make it 1-1 from the corner-kick.

29: Sunderland win a corner as they find United on the backfoot again, defending-wise.

27: Sunderland striker Connor Wickham goes close with a snapshot from 25 yards out, the effort swerves low and just wide of de Gea's far post as the Spaniard dives to save the shot but does not get there in time.

25: Sunderland get a costless-kick of their own on the flank as van Aanholt is brought down cynically by national compatriot van Persie. He does not look happy with that challenge, but the referee does not brandish a card.

24: Larsson gives away a costless-kick after clattering into Mata, the referee warns him as United have a chance to get forward once again.

24: Corner comes of nothing as Sunderland hoof the ball clear.

23: Young gets down the left flank and crosses the ball into the area, headed clear and out for a corner by former Manchester United defender Wes Brown.

21: Sunderland trying to get some passing build-up play going now, as the sun has come out on Wearside.

20: The game is still wide open, but United's goal just reiterates the fact that if you take your chances, you can win without looking comfortable whatsoever.

18: That's Juan Mata's 7th goal in his last 8 Premier League appearances (source: OptaJoe)

17: That goal will calm down the nerves of the United supporters, and manager Louis van Gaal, but it was a poor goal to concede from Sunderland's point of view.

16: GOAL! Manchester United break the deadlock against the run of play thanks to a simple tap-in by midfielder Juan Mata as Valencia delivers a low cross into the area and it is poorly dealt with by the Sunderland defence.

15: Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher loses the ball to Larsson, he looks up to his right and finds Buckley who gives a perfect through ball into the area - but the resulting shot is tame as de Gea collects.

13: Sunderland fail to make United pay with their second attempt of a costless-kick delivery, and the visitors get a chance to play out from the back.

12: Larsson plays the ball short into the path of Cattermole, he hits it first time on the edge of the area and it is blocked by the United defence as they attempt to get the ball away. Cleverley gives away another foul, and Sunderland have a second chance now.

11: Buckley goes on a run near the corner flag, turns back towards the area and gets bodychecked by Young needlessly. Sunderland costless-kick to be taken, inswinging delivery from 30 yards out.

10: Cleverley with a poor pass, giving the ball away under no pressure into the path of Vergini. He runs past the English midfielder, only to be chopped down and wins a foul for the hosts.

9: Nice inter-changing play between van Persie and Rooney near the edge of the area, but Sunderland clear the danger as Rooney is dispossed of the ball.

7: Tom Cleverley has an ambitious effort from 25 yards out, which flies over the bar and into the crowd as ironic cheers reverberate around the ground.

6: Patrick van Aanholt goes on a run down the flank, but Smalling sees out the danger with a seal-out move.

4: The hosts have started the game very well, bright in attack and picking off the United midfield well so far.

3: Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has a strike off-balance from 20 yards out, but his effort swerves wide of de Gea's post.

2: United let off there, the 3-at-the-back formation has a good concept but does look vulnerable at times.

1: Young mis-times a pass and gives the ball away cheaply, Sunderland go on the counter attack with players pushing forward and Manchester United defender Phil Jones recovers the situation well with a great sliding challenge to evade the danger.

16:00. The referee Martin Atkinson blows his whistle, and the game is underway!

15:59. Pre-match handshakes completed, the referee looks at his look as he gets ready to blow his whistle and kick-off the last game of the day, between Sunderland and Manchester United live.

15:56. Today's captains are Wayne Rooney and John O'Shea, the latter of which used to play for the visitors back from 1999-2011.

15:55. Both sets of players are waiting patiently in the tunnel, awaiting for the go ahead to walk out for the start of the match at The Stadium of Light.

15:52. Sunderland will feel this is the perfect time to play against Manchester United, even though it's never an easy game playing against a top club like their visitors today.

15:51. Manchester United playing a 3-4-1-2, with Mata playing behind van Persie and Rooney who are the two strikers up-front. Cleverley comes back into the team, with Herrera out of action with an ankle injury. Valencia and Young are playing as the two running wing-backs, who will be expected to gallop forward on the counter and track back throughout the game.

15:50. Team formations; Sunderland playing a 4-1-4-1 with Cattermole sitting behind the main midfielders in the holding role. Fletcher the lone striker, who will be hoping for service from the likes of Rodwell, Wickham and Buckley who are all dangerous going forward.

15:48. Back-to-back defeats for QPR, which is never good for a newly-promoted side especially given the managerial experience of Harry Redknapp. He was given a warm welcome upon his return to Spurs, where he managed between 2008-2012.

15:47. Meanwhile, Tottenham moved to the top of the table with a 4-0 win against QPR at White Hart Lane, courtesy of goals from Adebayor, Dier and a double from Belgian forward Nacer Chadli.

15:46. And earlier on, there were two matches being played in the Premier League. Stoke scored late on to salvage a draw away from home against a 10-men Hull side thanks to a scrappy finish from defender Ryan Shawcross.

15:45. It will be seen as a must-win game for Manchester United today, after they lost their season opener against Swansea there will be a lot of pressure to perform, especially in the early goings of the new campaign.

15:44. A strong line-up released by both sides, especially Manchester United who have recalled Holland striker Robin van Persie after his World Cup holiday break. This is his first game under new manager Louis van Gaal, who he worked with at the World Cup in Brazil for his national side, as the Netherlands finished in a respectable 3rd place.

15:42. Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Blackett, Valencia, Cleverley, Fletcher, Mata, Young, Rooney and van Persie. Subs: Amos, Keane, James, Kagawa, Welbeck, Hernandez and Januzaj.

15:41. Sunderland starting line-up: Mannone, Vergini, van Aanholt, Brown, O'Shea, Cattermole, Rodwell, Larsson, Buckley, Wickham and Fletcher. Subs: Pantilimon, Jones, Bridcutt, Gomez, Mavrias, Roberge and Altidore.

15:40. And it has been confirmed now! The starting line-ups and substitutes for both sides have been announced, here it is.

15:35. Probable Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Blackett, Valencia, Fletcher, Cleverley, Young, Mata, Rooney and van Persie.

15:30. Probable Sunderland starting line-up: Mannone, Roberge, O'Shea, Brown, Van Aanholt, Cattermole, Johnson, Rodwell, Larsson, Buckley and Fletcher.

15:25. When he first joined the club, he said that it was unbalanced and not ready to challenge yet. He stated: "To win the title this season would be a miracle. But that isn't to say that it isn't possible." (quotes source: BBC Sport)

15:20. Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal said that if Manchester United manage to win the league title this year, that it would be a miracle.

15:15. Poyet also added: "Manchester United have to finish higher than seventh this season, I cannot see United going another year without being in the Champions League; that would be really bad for them." (quotes source: The Telegraph)

15:10. In the pre-match build-up, Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has warned opposing manager Louis van Gaal over a "culture shock", saying that managing in the Premier League is difficult and the pressure on him to succeed is high at Manchester United.

15:00. So who do you fancy to win the game today, if either of the two teams can take all 3 points? Tweet me @Football365Mo with your predictions!

14.50. Have a read of the pre-match comments here, from Harry Robinson.

14.40. In the last 5 meetings between these two sides, Sunderland have won 2 and Manchester United have won 3 - but they were all close games in truth. So, this could be another one today.

14:35. Having said that, Manchester United are unpredictable at the best of times which makes them even more dangerous than you'd expect. But the neutral will be predicting a comfortable United win right?

14:30. Sunderland will be hoping that they can get a decent result in-front of their home support for their first home game of the season, but they'll know that it will not be easy against a Manchester United side who have not looked their best in the past season or so and have lost some of their fear factor that they built up over the years.

14:25. Even though Sunderland may look like Manchester United's bogey team, The Red Devils will be boosted by the encouraging signs of their transfer business. They have completed a deal to sign Argentine defender Marcus Rojo, and according to reports are set to sign Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria sometime next week for a British transfer record fee!

14:20. The last time that these two teams met, Sunderland took all three points in a 1-0 victory back in May towards the end of the season - with Larsson getting the only goal of the game!

14:10. Meanwhile, their opponents Manchester United lost in a shock 2-1 opening defeat at Old Trafford against Garry Monk's Swansea side. It was the first time they had lost at home on the opening day of the season, since 1972.

14:05. Sunderland had to fight for a well-earned draw away from home against West Brom in their season opener last week, thanks to an 85th minute strike from Sebastian Larsson.

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's game between Sunderland and Manchester United at the Stadium of Light, which has all the possibility to be an interesting game for sure. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be bringing you the pre-match build-up as well as live coverage of the game itself.