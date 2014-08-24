Spurs smash QPR on Redknapp's return to the Lane

A fantastic 4-0 win for Spurs, thanks to a Chadli double and goals from Dier and Adebayor, meant they sat top of the league on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino made two changes to the side that beat West Ham 0-1. Kyle Naughton, who was sent off, was replaced by Jan Vertonghen. While Aaron Lennon was left out for Nacer Chadli. Harry Redknapp, returning to Spurs, brought in new signing Leroy Fer for his debut, following a move from Norwich during the week. Danny Simpson dropped out to allow Marcio Isla a first start and Charlie Austin was replaced by Matt Phillips.

The game wasn't a contest from the first whistle to the last. Chadli justified his start with a quick-fire first-half brace, with Eric Dier scoring his second in as many games in between times. The bombardment continued in the second-half, as Spurs pilled on the pressure, but they would only add one more goal. Emmanuel Adebayor, who had set-up Chadli's first, then nodded in Danny Rose's cross to complete the scoring.

Mauricio Pochettino on the match:

"It was a great performance. We are trying to develop our style and philosophy. It is not easy but the players always try.

"Erik Lamela did well, it is never easy when you come to new country and you are young to adapt. He needs time to show his skill."

A down-hearted Harry Redknapp had this to say:

"We didn't play well and got what we deserved, which is nothing.

"I thought we were in awe of Tottenham a little bit. You have to play with energy, you can't stroll about in this division if you want to stay in it."

Tottenham Hotspur (4) Queens Park Rangers (0) Lloris 6 Green 3 Dier 8 Isla 4 Kaboul 6 Caulker 5 Vertonghen 7 Ferdinand 3 Rose 8 Dunne 46' 2 Bentaleb 59' 7 Traoré 5 Capoue 7 Barton 6 Lamela 9 Fer 68' 5 Eriksen 8 Mutch 4 Chadli 69' 8 Phillips 74' 3 Adebayor 80' 9 Rémy 4 Substitutes Dembélé 59' 5 Onuoha 46' 5 Kane 69' 5 Faurlin 68' 4 Soldado 80' 4 Zamora 74' 4

Quotes via BBC.