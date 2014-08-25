Championship Round-up

The Championship entertained and shredded nerves on Saturday, with lacklustre Fulham losing again, Norwich reigning victorious in the East Anglian derby and Nottingham Forest going top convincingly.

Pride Park saw Derby thrash Fulham 5-1, with the latter going bottom of the league. It's a case of too much youth and not enough experience for Felix Magath's side. A beautiful flick from Jamie Ward in the six-yard box after a superb cross from Johnny Russell put the hosts ahead, before Scott Parker equalised in the second half with a low, rifled drive into the corner. Chris Martin then spurned a great chance with an open goal gaping, but some fantastic play and a cushioned pass from Russell meant Craig Bryson put Derby back in front on the hour mark. Martin then made it three just two minutes later, before late goals from Martin and Simon Dawkins increased the deficit and left Felix Magath's position as Fulham manager hanging precariously in the balance.

Nottingham Forest went top of the league thanks to a brace from Michail Antonio and goals from Matty Fryatt and Britt Assombalonga in defeating Reading 4-0, and it could've been more for Stuart Pearce's side. Reading manager Nigel Adkins criticised his side's defending, citing "poor mistakes" for the goals.

Meanwhile, Norwich maintained bragging rights of being the pride of Anglia by beating rivals Ipswich Town in the "Old Farm" derby, with Lewis Grabban getting the only goal midway through the first half with a neat header. City could have increased the margin of victory if not for some poor finishing, whilst Grabban could have got another two goals himself and Nathan Redmond could've added to the score late on.

Cardiff lost their unbeaten run to Wolves in a 1-0 loss thanks to a 91st minute own goal from Mark Hudson, with Kevin McDonald's shot deflecting off the defender and past David Marshall at his near post. Wolves moved up to fourth with their third win of the season, whilst Cardiff dropped to eighth.

Millwall lost their first game since March, going down 0-1 to newly promoted Rotherham at The Den. Ben Pringle scored four minutes after half time, ensuring the Millers sit nicely in mid-table. Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town were reduced to ten men before the interval when Murray Wallace pulled down Igor Vetekele outside the area but went in front through an unmarked Nakhi Wells tap-in on fifty minutes. A late, late Vetekele goal extended Charlton's unbeaten run in an entertaining draw.

Jordan Rhodes showed why he is wanted by Premier League side Hull City in the thirteenth minute when he hustled Steve Cook before slotting through Lee Camp's legs to make it 1-0. Defender Grant Hanley and Rudy Gestede made it 3-0 before half time and Rovers were cruising, before a late Bournemouth rally with two goals in the last nine minutes meant Blackburn were on edge again. It wasn't to be; it finished 3-2 to Blackburn, which is a quick rebound from their defeat against Norwich in midweek.

Brighton came from behind to beat struggling Bolton 2-1, with Joao Teixeira marking his home debut with a goal and an assist. Brentford managed to save a point against Birmingham, despite playing with ten men for seventy-five minutes after defender Tony Craig was sent off when he fouled Clayton Donaldson in the box.

Reports suggest Leeds manager Dave Hockaday is on the verge of being sacked after his side lost 4-1 to Watford, with Leeds being reduced to nine men with the sendings-off of Giuseppe Bellusci and Sam Byram. Fernando Forestieri scored twice for Watford, with Troy Deeney and Daniel Tozser getting the other two, whilst it was an own goal by Gabriel Tamas that drew Leeds level at 1-1.

Wigan beat the supposed whipping boys of the Championship 1-0, with Blackpool struggling to get out of their own half. Spanish striker Oriol Riera opened his Latics account on thirty-five minutes and Blackpool were lucky to keep the score down to just the solitary goal. However, they did move off the bottom of the table due to Fulham's inferior goal difference.