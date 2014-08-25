What Balotelli will bring to Liverpool

Liverpool completed yet another transfer in this summer window, this time to sign AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli for a transfer fee of £16million pounds to bring the enigmatic forward back to the Premier League.

He had a topsy-turvy few seasons during his tenure at Manchester City, filled with controversy and some truly shocking moments both on and off the pitch as he helped contribute to the side that won their first ever Barclays Premier League title in the 2011-12 campaign.

And with the recent big-money sale of talisman striker Luis Suárez to Barcelona for £75million pounds, The Reds needed to spend wisely if they were to mount a decent title challenge in the upcoming season. Signing Balotelli is not only a signal of intent, but a statement that they are ready to fight with the big boys to stay in the top 4 of the league to become one of Europe's elite once again.

There were fears that Liverpool would struggle to cope without Suárez in their team, but Balotelli will help to fill the void left by the Uruguayan as they attempt to perform well in the UEFA Champions League again in 2014-15.

His strength, pace, and razor sharp eye for goal are all world-class qualities for a striker to have, and despite Milan's financial situation it seems silly to think that they sold him for only £16million given his talent and potential to be one of the best in the world at only age 24.

So what will the Italian striker bring to Liverpool? Power and strength going forward, goals and possibly some assists aswell.

This is what Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers had to say on his new signing: "This transfer represents outstanding value for the club, Mario is a world-class talent. I am looking forward to working with him and helping him learn more, improve and progress as a player. I'm sure the supporters will mke him feel very welcome."

Here's a line-up predictor, of where Balotelli may play for Liverpool in the upcoming season. There have been doubts as to whether or not Balo can perform at his highest week-in and week-out, but on his day he is a superb finisher who just needs to work on his consistency. £16million is a steal.