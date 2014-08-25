Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool: Five things we learnt

Liverpool suffered an early season setback as they crashed to a frustrating 3-1 loss away at Manchester City, despite more than holding their own for the opening 40 minutes. The Reds had a solid grip of the game and looked like the home side, bar the lack of clear chances they created. Daniel Sturridge was the closest to test Joe Hart, when his quick feet outwit Vincent Kompany in the area before powering a low drive that stung the Englishman's palms. Then, with half-time approaching, a defensive mix-up in which Dejan Lovren's header fell kindly to Stefan Jovetic, who took advantage of debutant Alberto Moreno's rash attempted clearance, to smash between Simon Mignolet's legs and give the home side the lead.

The Reds came out after the interval playing similarly as they had to the first 40, but new boy Mario Balotelli watched his new team go 2-o down to his old side by the 55th minute. It was a superb team goal, as Jovetic's brilliant back-heel flick set Samir Nasri costless on the flank, he burst into the area following a prolonged passing move, before Jovetic stroked home with ease past Glen Johnson and Mignolet on the line. With less than 20 minutes left, it was all wrapped up. Sergio Aguero replaced Edin Dzeko and for a second successive game made an immediate impact. Within seconds of entering the field, he was running on to Jesus Navas's perfect pass to beat an off-the-line Mignolet from a tight angle. The Reds almost rescued some hope, when Sturridge's tenacity won back the ball before firing a teasing ball into the box. Substitute Rickie Lambert headed down but Joe Hart managed to get to it, before the ball rebounded off of Pablo Zabaleta and over the line despite Hart's efforts to claw it away. Moments later, it could have been 3-2 when a fortunate deflection fell to Lambert inside the box but rather than find the gaping hole in the bottom right corner, he too selflessly tried to square it to Sturridge and with that, the result was virtually sealed.

It was a disappointing result and a below-par second half, but there was a number of things that Liverpool could take from the game:

1. The Reds are far from the final product.

With injured duo Adam Lallana and Jon Flanagan, in addition to new boy Mario Balotelli sat in the stands watching the game - it was clear to see that this was far from the full squad or starting eleven, that Brendan Rodgers will opt for in a couple of months time. In addition to that trio, Daniel Agger, Fabio Borini, Oussama Assaidi and Lucas Leiva were absent and whilst their futures are in doubt, it's obvious that there a host of other options available for the Ulsterman in the near future. Rodgers brought on Emre Can, Rickie Lambert and Lazar Marković to change the game and the latter two did. Perhaps in the next game, he may have Balotelli to bring on off of the bench and it's what Liverpool have been crying out for for a long time. Last season, they were forced to put the inexperienced Jordon Ibe and failing summer signings Iago Aspas and Luis Alberto on the sidelines, in addition to loanee Victor Moses and quite simply, they had very little strength in depth. This year that is completely different, and that will inevitably benefit Rodgers and the team as a whole as the season progresses. Bring on the selection headaches.

2. The defensive problems have yet to be truly solved.

It was a case of same old, same old for Rodgers' side at the Etihad. All three goals that the visitors gifted to the Premier League champions were arguably avoidable, and stemmed from individual mistakes. The same errors cost them dear throughout last season, and it looks as if it could return to haunt them in 2014-15, despite a host of defensive recruits. Dejan Lovren's inclusion was said to install some stability to the back line and yet he and Alberto Moreno were caught in a mix-up leading to Stefan Jovetic's opening goal. Meanwhile for the third, Simon Mignolet seemed to be caught out of place as Sergio Aguero brushed an effort past him a mere 30 seconds after gracing the pitch. It was disappointing after the visiting side had held strong for the opening 40 minutes and looked very solid indeed, with Lovren commanding and the cavalier-cool contrast between the Croatian and Martin Skrtel. It didn't last. Skrtel's cavalier approach was exposed too often, whereas Alberto Moreno had a few ropey moments. He was caught dazing for the first goal, where he swung a foot at the ball in a panic having not seen a man come across his shoulder and the error led directly to a goal. Whether it was directly the Spaniard's fault is particularly debatable, with Lovren and Steven Gerrard also coming into question but one thing's for sure, there's a lot more work to do just yet. Admittedly, Mamadou Sakho and Javier Manquillo didn't figure, whilst Glen Johnson had another poor game and so there's plenty of room for improvement - but it'll need to happen fast to avoid a repeat of last season.

3. Liverpool and Stefan Jovetic really don't mix well for the Reds.

It was that man again, Stefan Jovetic, who scored his fifth and sixth goals against Liverpool (yes, we're counting the two in the International Champions Cup game in pre-season). He knocked out Rafael Benitez' Reds single-handedly in the Champions League 2009-10 group stage, when he scored two to seal their fate. In the ICC game a few weeks ago, he scored took advantage of shaky defending to score another brace and he did it again on Monday night. To think that Jovetic is likely to struggle for a first team place, for all his talents, when Sergio Aguero returns to full fitness is mystifying. Liverpool afforded the Montenegrin few opportunites last night and yet he was clinical and instinctual when they fell to his feet. The first, he pounced onto a loose ball and volleyed through the legs of Mignolet and the second was genius. After a neat flick with the back of his heel on the edge of the box, the return cross put it on a plate for Jovetic. In acres of space, he calmly fired an inside-of-the-foot effort home to double his tally and his club's lead. He was the stand-out performer and seems to have a real knack of scoring against the Reds, so Liverpool will be looking to avoid meetings with the forward whenever possible. And to think, Benitez could have bought him when he was the Spaniard's top target if Tom Hicks and George Gillett hadn't starved him of the funds.

4. Sturridge needs support.

One glaring problem in the system last night was the lack of support for lone forward Daniel Sturridge. Whilst Dzeko and Jovetic both started for City, with Aguero later replacing Jovetic and Alvaro Negredo still yet to return from injury, the Reds were left with only Sturridge to start with. Whilst Rickie Lambert was certainly an option, he hasn't got the same attributes to Sturridge to fit into a system to suit the 24-year-old's style. He constantly tried to drop deep, but there was a lack of runs in behind, despite Raheem Sterling's efforts. Sturridge's lack of anyone to play off meant his talents often went wasted, and when Lambert came on in the final few minutes, the Reds looked much better for having a front two. It will be interesting then, to see if Mario Balotelli partners Sturridge when he comes into the fold for next weekend's game against Spurs. As it goes, it was a similar problem against Southampton in the first game, when Liverpool looked better in the final third when they switched to a diamond and a forward partnership. It's fairly obvious that Sturridge has needed a partner and he has missed the presence of a fellow striker, as he played a huge part in the club's consolation late on. Still, Sturridge showed some fairly promising glimpses with smart moves inside the box, quick footwork and some powerful low shots - but it was not enough to trouble City.

5. When Coutinho fails to perform, so do Liverpool.

Again Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho was a little underwhelming, despite his very impressive pre-season. It took him a few months to really get into full stride last season, and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that's not a recurring theme for Coutinho, who has recently earned a call-up to the Brazil national team for their upcoming international friendlies. With the season coming closer and closer, Coutinho really shone against Borussia Dortmund in the 4-0 win back near the start of August and since, he has failed to replicate that level of performance. The 22-year-old is still a fighter, and has an idiosyncratic vision that allows him to see and perfect a number of inventive passes and flicks. The belief was that this would be Coutinho's season, in which he produced those Dortmund performances week-in, week-out but he has yet to do that. Admittedly, the season is merely two games in but bar a few brief moments, the Brazilian has been poor. He has flattered to deceive too many times beforehand but last night his decision-making was noticably substandard, with his passing wayward and a hesitancy to shoot. As a result, Liverpool as a whole were poor in the final third. Minus Luis Suárez, they lacked creativity and without the buzz of Sterling and Coutinho livening them up, they were struggling in the final third. If they are to revive that vivid attacking football that saw them light up the Premier League in the second half of last season, Coutinho is going to need to improve, or Lallana may have to step into his shoes.