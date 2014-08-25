Manchester City - Liverpool Live of EPL 2014

21:53. Another impressive win to kick off Manchester City's title defence. Thank you for following our coverage of Manchester City - Liverpool, the match report will be up shortly.

Full Time: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

90' Five minutes to be added on. The Liverpool players are dropping like flies at the moment, Moreno, Skrtel and Johnson have all went down injured over the past ten minutes.

87' Can Liverpool find two late goals? It looks unlikely, but stranger things have happened, after all, David Luiz did cost PSG £50 million.

82' A fantastic cross to the back post from Sturridge finds Lambert unmarked, who after seeing his initial header brilliantly saved by Hart, taps the ball into the net at the second time of asking.

82' GOAL! Lambert scores his first goal for Liverpool!

80' Fantastic performance from Jovetic tonight, the forward looks to be finding some of the form he showed in Serie A with Fiorentina.

79' Man City sub: Jovetic replaced by Fernandinho

78' Liverpool sub: Lambert on for Sterling

73' Liverpool sub: Emre Can replaces Joe Allen

71' It's been by no means a vintage performance from Man City, but they find themselves three goals to the good! The home side have been incredibly clinical in their first two games of the season.

68' Unbelievable! Aguero scores after just 23 seconds! The Argentine forward latches onto a wonderful slide through ball from Jesus Navas, and side foots the ball under Mignolet.

68' GOAL! AGUERO!

67' Man City sub: Aguero on for Dzeko

65' Man City sub: Navas on for David Silva

62' Fantastic tackle from Kompany! Markovic cuts inside from the left flank before pulling the ball back into the path of Sturridge. Before he can have a shot on goal however, Kompany rushes in to slide the ball clear of danger. Markovic has been very lively since his introduction.

59' Liverpool sub: Coutinho is replaced by Markovic

55' Outstanding from Jojo!!!!!! The former Fiorentina forward backheels the ball through the Liverpool defence and into the path of Nasri, who returns the favour by finding Jovetic unmarked on the edge of the penalty area. Jojo's subsequent effort emphatically slams the middle of Mignolet's net. Beautiful goal from Manchester City.

55' GOAL!!!! JOVETIC DOUBLES CITY'S LEAD!!!

52' Good start to this second half from Liverpool. The visitors have come forward with much more urgency so far, but they need to test Hart with more regularity.

48' Sturridge goal ruled offside! The England international beautifully side foots the ball into Hart's bottom right corner from 12 yards, however he is adjudged to have been offside when Coutinho chipped the ball into his path.

21:02. We're underway for the second half at the Etihad!

20:52. A game of few chances, but Manchester City have made them count, with Jovetic giving the home side the half time lead. It's been a rather dire spectacle in truth, neither side have, as of yet, pushed forward with any real urgency, leading to both Mignolet ans Hart being spectators for the majority of the game.

Half Time: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

45' One minute to be added on.

45' Man City, in truth, did not look like scoring prior to Moreno's error. Their build up play lacked any real cutting edge, with Yaya Toure, in particular, struggling to get forward from midfield and looking incredibly off the pace.

41' Terrible error from Moreno! The Liverpool new boy, after a header to the right side of the penalty area from Lovren, takes too much time to clear the ball, allowing Jovetic to steal in and rifle the ball into the top right corner of the net. Brilliant finish from Jojo, as Liverpool are punished for an individual error.

41' GOAL!!!!! JOVETIC MAKES HIS MARK!

34' I think Jovetic has touched the ball once so far in this first half. City need to get Jojo more involved in central areas if they are to trouble this new look Liverpool defence.

32' Sturridge dances his way past Kompany on the left hand side of the penalty area, however, his subsequent low effort toward the near post is parried clear by Hart.

26' Another crucial challenge from Skrtel! The towering centre back has to be at full stretch to intercept at low curling pass from Toure through the centre of the Liverpool defence.

24' A fantastic duel is brewing between Moreno and Zabaleta on the left flank, with the Premier League new boy more than matching the stalwart.

22' Gerrard's subsequent delivery is punched well clear by Joe Hart.

21' Moreno wins a costless kick out on the right hand side...

15' A curling Yaya Toure effort from the edge of the penalty area is well gathered by Mignolet. It's been an entertaining opening 15 minutes, both sides have looked dangerous going forward.

12' Audacious from Zabaleta! The right back attempts a Van Basten style volley from a Jovetic cross to the back post, however his shot flies well over the crossbar.

9' A fantastic long ball through the centre of Man City's defence from Gerrard is latched onto by Sterling, but his subsequent volleyed effort on goal is dragged wide of the post.

6' A quick break lead by Clichy culminates in an attempt from David Silva to feed the ball between full back and centre back, and into the path of Dzeko. Skrtel, however, is on hand to intercept the pass and deter Man City's offensive.

4' Manchester City are currently controlling possession, and are noticeably pressing high in Liverpool's half. Due to Liverpool's passing style, this may be a clever ploy by Pellegrini.

1' We're underway at the Etihad!

19:59. Balotelli is at the Etihad with his agent. Familiar surroundings for the Italian, however tonight he will be cheering on his new club, Liverpool.

19:56. As always, the weather is atrocious in Manchester.

19:55. The players are now in the tunnel!

19:46. The main problem I expect Liverpool to have tonight is Gerrard playing the holding role. Man City, in Jovetic, Nasri and Silva, have four players who attempt to find space between the defence and midfield; something which may be in abundance if Allen and Henderson venture forward regularly.

19:27. The last time these two sides met at the Etihad, Man City won 2-1, after a Raheem Sterling goal was controversially disallowed:

19:18. Jovetic has been named in the starting XI instead of Aguero tonight. Pellegrini will be hoping that the former Fiorentina striker will repay this faith and impress the Etihad crowd tonight.

19:09. Rodgers is set to hand Moreno his debut tonight, with Markovic being included on the bench.

19:08. Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Gerrard, Allen; Sterling, Sturridge, Coutinho.

19:07. Manchester City starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy; Fernando, Yaya Toure; Nasri, Jovetic, Silva; Dzeko.

18:57. Sergio Aguero may still not be ready to play 90 minutes for Man City tonight, but could start. The Argentine forward got his season off to a superb start last weekend with a goal against Newcastle United. Can he repeat that feat tonight?

18:34. Speaking today, new Liverpool signing, Balotelli, stated:

"I'm very happy. We've been talking about coming here and now I'm happy to be here. Liverpool are one of the best teams here in England and the football is very good here. It's a great team with young players, and that's why I came here."

18:26. Manchester City's new signing, Mangala, will also not be available for tonight's game.

18:19. One player who will definitely not be playing tonight is Liverpool's new signing, Mario Balotelli. The former Man City man has signed for a reported £16 million, and will wear the number 45 shirt:

18:05. Possible Manchester City line-up: Hart; Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Kolarov; Nasri, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, David Silva; Aguero, Dzeko.

18:00. Possible Liverpool line-up: Mignolet; Manquillo, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno; Gerrard, Lucas, Henderson, Coutinho; Sterling, Sturridge.

17:55. This game almost guareentees goals. Manchester City have scored exactly two goals in each of their last four league games against Liverpool. The Reds have conceded as many goals in their last four league trips to the Etihad as they had in the previous 11 (10). The hosts scored 63 goals at home last season, that's more than 15 of the 20 sides scored in total.

17:50. While some people may doubt Liverpool's strength after the loss of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge has a better strike rate than the Uruguayan. Sturridge (136 minutes) has the fifth best minutes-per-goal rate in Premier League history (minimum 50 goals), ex-team-mate Suarez averaged a goal every 139 minutes while at Anfield. However, both are gazumped by Sergio Aguero (115 minutes).

17:45. Tonight's hosts will be without Alvaro Negredo. The Spanish striker broke his metatarsal in pre-season and will return late next month. Liverpool, however, have much more pressing concerns. Daniel Agger and Jon Flanagan both have knee injuries and will miss the game, while Adam Lallana is still missing with his LCL knee injury. To complete the quartet of knee problems, Oussama Assaidi is experiencing cartilage issues and won't be fit either.

17:40. This evening's referee is 29-year-old Michael Oliver. One of the younger referees in the game, Oliver has an extremely impressive CV. In 2007, he became the youngest ever referee to officiate at Wembley. In addition he had already been the youngest-ever Football League assistant referee, youngest-ever Football League referee and the youngest ever Premier League referee. Oliver handed out just one red card in thirty-nine games last year, along with 105 yellows. He officiated last week's Monday Night Football, as Chelsea beat Burnley 3-1.

17:35. The sides played a recent pre-season friendly in America. That, like most of the other recent meetings, was a joy to behold. Jordan Henderson's fine finish was sandwiched between a Stefan Jovetic brace. Raheem Sterling struck late on to send it to penalties, where Liverpool triumphed 3-1.

17:30. This weekend's Premier League scores: Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United; Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City; Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham United; Southampton 0-0 West Bromwich Albion; Swansea City 1-0 Burnley; Everton 2-2 Arsenal; Hull City 1-1 Stoke City; Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Queen's Park Rangers; Sunderland 1-1 Manchester United.

17:25. Manuel Pellegrini was quizzed about Liverpool losing the title, rather than Manchester City winning it and also if he had any sympathy he had for Steven Gerrard:

“I don’t think so,” Pellegrini said to the Guardian. “Of course, Gerrard was unlucky in that game, but Liverpool were not unlucky to miss out. When they beat us 3-2 at Anfield and people said they would go on to win the league, I thought we were very unlucky to lose. Liverpool might have been unlucky against Chelsea but they were lucky to win against us.

“We played better than Liverpool in that game, and there were a lot of mistakes from the referee [Mark Clattenburg] that went against us, but we never opened our mouths to complain. I was absolutely sure that they would not go on to win the four games that they needed to win, whereas I was convinced that we could win enough of our remaining games and that is what happened.

“Though we lost at Anfield we never felt the other team was better than us, or deserved to win the title. We felt we should have won the game and it just made us more determined to win the rest. It was a difficult situation for us at the end of last season because we always had one or two games in hand, we were never out in front, but I think coming back in the way we did showed the character and the personality in the team.

“People think it’s just about money but it’s not. You need a strong squad if you are going to challenge for the title, and that costs money, but other teams have spent more than us and still not won. You still have to sign the right players, you still have to perform as a team.

“We have strengthened our squad a little over the summer and I am happy with it. I did not go looking for a striker because we already have four at the club. Other clubs have strengthened too. They want to improve, which is what you would expect, but we want to improve too. We believe we can still get better.”

17:20. “Of course, we’ll look at it and think we had a great chance (to win the title last season), but it wasn’t meant to be,” Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports, as he spoke about last season's exploits. “I can have no complaints. The league is won after 38 games and they won it by two points. They were the best team."

“They’ve been fantastic in the league for two out of the last three years. They pipped us last year but we had two fantastic games against them. It’s going to be a tough game they’ve done really well, they’ve got lots of wonderful, experienced players in their ranks. They’ve been put together to win and that’s what they’ve been doing. Manuel has done a great job coming in last season and managing that group."

“Obviously they want to win that title and they’re hungry for success. We know every game, certainly since I have been at Liverpool, has been a great game and always a difficult game and we’ll expect another difficult game.”

Rodgers is targeting a place in the Champions League again, while admitting he wants to lift a trophy this year: "I think keeping the club in the Champions League is important for the club’s sustainability to grow again. That is vital for us. For us we want to win a trophy this season. We’ve spent two years building a real solid environment here, a really exciting structure and we’ll take that into the league," he said. "But really this group now, we want to go on and see if we can go that extra mile get a trophy and do the best we possibly can in the league.”

17:15. Both teams opened up their new campaigns with wins. Manchester City beat a stubborn Newcastle United side by 0-2, with Sergio Aguero coming off the bench to seal all three points. Liverpool were also tested to the max, with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton. Raheem Sterling's opener was canceled out by Nathaniel Clyne, before Daniel Sturridge flicked home a winner.

17:10. These two sides won one game each last season, with the encounters being absolutely enthralling. Manchester City prevailed at home last year; the Boxing Day bash was kick-started by Philippe Coutinho's finish, before Vincent Kompany headed the hosts level. Alvaro Negredo's chip was too much for Simon Mignolet, meaning City ran out 2-1 winners. The second game was even more exciting. Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel's goals meant Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead before the half-hour. A quick-fire five minute rampage, meant David SIlva and a Glenn Johnson own-goal had drawn City level. With both teams pushing for the win, it was Coutinho's rifled finish that secured the three points and a 3-2 win.

17:05. This evening's game will be played at the Etihad. In June, the club announced 'Phase Two of the Etihad Stadium expansion', which will see a further three rows of seats built pitch-side and take total capacity to more than 55,000.

17:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester City and Liverpool's second game of the 2014/15 Barclays Premier League season; with match commentary from myself, Jack Gallagher. Kick-off is at 20:00BST.