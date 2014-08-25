Manchester City - Liverpool Live of EPL 2014
21:53. Another impressive win to kick off Manchester City's title defence. Thank you for following our coverage of Manchester City - Liverpool, the match report will be up shortly.

Full Time: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

90' Five minutes to be added on. The Liverpool players are dropping like flies at the moment, Moreno, Skrtel and Johnson have all went down injured over the past ten minutes.

87' Can Liverpool find two late goals? It looks unlikely, but stranger things have happened, after all, David Luiz did cost PSG £50 million.

82' A fantastic cross to the back post from Sturridge finds Lambert unmarked, who after seeing his initial header brilliantly saved by Hart, taps the ball into the net at the second time of asking.

82' GOAL! Lambert scores his first goal for Liverpool!

80' Fantastic performance from Jovetic tonight, the forward looks to be finding some of the form he showed in Serie A with Fiorentina.

79' Man City sub: Jovetic replaced by Fernandinho

78' Liverpool sub: Lambert on for Sterling

73' Liverpool sub: Emre Can replaces Joe Allen

71' It's been by no means a vintage performance from Man City, but they find themselves three goals to the good! The home side have been incredibly clinical in their first two games of the season.

68' Unbelievable! Aguero scores after just 23 seconds! The Argentine forward latches onto a wonderful slide through ball from Jesus Navas, and side foots the ball under Mignolet.

68' GOAL! AGUERO!

67' Man City sub: Aguero on for Dzeko

65' Man City sub: Navas on for David Silva

62' Fantastic tackle from Kompany! Markovic cuts inside from the left flank before pulling the ball back into the path of Sturridge. Before he can have a shot on goal however, Kompany rushes in to slide the ball clear of danger. Markovic has been very lively since his introduction.

59' Liverpool sub: Coutinho is replaced by Markovic

55' Outstanding from Jojo!!!!!! The former Fiorentina forward backheels the ball through the Liverpool defence and into the path of Nasri, who returns the favour by finding Jovetic unmarked on the edge of the penalty area. Jojo's subsequent effort emphatically slams the middle of Mignolet's net. Beautiful goal from Manchester City.

55' GOAL!!!! JOVETIC DOUBLES CITY'S LEAD!!!

52' Good start to this second half from Liverpool. The visitors have come forward with much more urgency so far, but they need to test Hart with more regularity.

48' Sturridge goal ruled offside! The England international beautifully side foots the ball into Hart's bottom right corner from 12 yards, however he is adjudged to have been offside when Coutinho chipped the ball into his path.

21:02. We're underway for the second half at the Etihad!

20:52. A game of few chances, but Manchester City have made them count, with Jovetic giving the home side the half time lead. It's been a rather dire spectacle in truth, neither side have, as of yet, pushed forward with any real urgency, leading to both Mignolet ans Hart being spectators for the majority of the game.

Half Time: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

45' One minute to be added on.

45' Man City, in truth, did not look like scoring prior to Moreno's error. Their build up play lacked any real cutting edge, with Yaya Toure, in particular, struggling to get forward from midfield and looking incredibly off the pace.

41' Terrible error from Moreno! The Liverpool new boy, after a header to the right side of the penalty area from Lovren, takes too much time to clear the ball, allowing Jovetic to steal in and rifle the ball into the top right corner of the net. Brilliant finish from Jojo, as Liverpool are punished for an individual error.

41' GOAL!!!!! JOVETIC MAKES HIS MARK!

34' I think Jovetic has touched the ball once so far in this first half. City need to get Jojo more involved in central areas if they are to trouble this new look Liverpool defence.

32' Sturridge dances his way past Kompany on the left hand side of the penalty area, however, his subsequent low effort toward the near post is parried clear by Hart.

26' Another crucial challenge from Skrtel! The towering centre back has to be at full stretch to intercept at low curling pass from Toure through the centre of the Liverpool defence.

24' A fantastic duel is brewing between Moreno and Zabaleta on the left flank, with the Premier League new boy more than matching the stalwart.

22' Gerrard's subsequent delivery is punched well clear by Joe Hart.

21' Moreno wins a costless kick out on the right hand side...

15' A curling Yaya Toure effort from the edge of the penalty area is well gathered by Mignolet. It's been an entertaining opening 15 minutes, both sides have looked dangerous going forward.

12' Audacious from Zabaleta! The right back attempts a Van Basten style volley from a Jovetic cross to the back post, however his shot flies well over the crossbar.

9' A fantastic long ball through the centre of Man City's defence from Gerrard is latched onto by Sterling, but his subsequent volleyed effort on goal is dragged wide of the post.

6' A quick break lead by Clichy culminates in an attempt from David Silva to feed the ball between full back and centre back, and into the path of Dzeko. Skrtel, however, is on hand to intercept the pass and deter Man City's offensive.

4' Manchester City are currently controlling possession, and are noticeably pressing high in Liverpool's half. Due to Liverpool's passing style, this may be a clever ploy by Pellegrini.

1' We're underway at the Etihad!

19:59. Balotelli is at the Etihad with his agent. Familiar surroundings for the Italian, however tonight he will be cheering on his new club, Liverpool.

19:56. As always, the weather is atrocious in Manchester.

19:55. The players are now in the tunnel!

19:46. The main problem I expect Liverpool to have tonight is Gerrard playing the holding role. Man City, in Jovetic, Nasri and Silva, have four players who attempt to find space between the defence and midfield; something which may be in abundance if Allen and Henderson venture forward regularly.

19:27. The last time these two sides met at the Etihad, Man City won 2-1, after a Raheem Sterling goal was controversially disallowed: