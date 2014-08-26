Five of Mario Balotelli's greatest moments to date
Liverpool's latest signing is one well-known to the world and the Premier League already. Mario Balotelli, often known for his unique off-the-field antics, arrives with a lot of expectation surrounding him. Some have dismissed his talent in favour of suggesting his immaturity will be too much for Brendan Rodgers, and his cons will outweigh his pros. However, old clubs and managers often have a fond likeness for Balotelli - particularly Manchester City. Why? Because aside from his moments of madness, the 24-year-old Italian has produced some genuine moments of brilliance. Here are some of his best five:

5. 2013 International Friendly - Wonder goal against Brazil.

With the World Cup getting closer, Brazil and Italy contested an international friendly in early 2013 as they looked to build up some momentum. Fred and then Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar scored one apiece to give Brazil a 2-0 lead, before Daniele De Rossi pulled one back in the 54th minute. Just three minutes later, it was all level as Balotelli picked up a loose pass back just inside Brazil's half. He turned towards goal, sprinted 10-15 yards before lifting his head up and seeing Julio Cesar slightly off his line. Without a moment's hesitation, Balotelli curled a spectacular 25-yard effort off of his right boot that flew beautifully into the top corner. It was a magnificent strike, and one that showcased all of what is good about Mario, and all of what Liverpool fans may be able to look forward to seeing from him.