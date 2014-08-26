Five of Mario Balotelli's greatest moments to date.

Liverpool's latest signing is one well-known to the world and the Premier League already. Mario Balotelli, often known for his unique off-the-field antics, arrives with a lot of expectation surrounding him. Some have dismissed his talent in favour of suggesting his immaturity will be too much for Brendan Rodgers, and his cons will outweigh his pros. However, old clubs and managers often have a fond likeness for Balotelli - particularly Manchester City. Why? Because aside from his moments of madness, the 24-year-old Italian has produced some genuine moments of brilliance. Here are some of his best five:

5. 2013 International Friendly - Wonder goal against Brazil.

With the World Cup getting closer, Brazil and Italy contested an international friendly in early 2013 as they looked to build up some momentum. Fred and then Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar scored one apiece to give Brazil a 2-0 lead, before Daniele De Rossi pulled one back in the 54th minute. Just three minutes later, it was all level as Balotelli picked up a loose pass back just inside Brazil's half. He turned towards goal, sprinted 10-15 yards before lifting his head up and seeing Julio Cesar slightly off his line. Without a moment's hesitation, Balotelli curled a spectacular 25-yard effort off of his right boot that flew beautifully into the top corner. It was a magnificent strike, and one that showcased all of what is good about Mario, and all of what Liverpool fans may be able to look forward to seeing from him.

4. 2011-12 - Shoulder goal versus Norwich.

Few players have the audacity, arrogance and sheer self-confidence of Mario Balotelli, as shown when he performed a pirouette and then attempted to back-heel a finish in, but it failed spectacularly when he was clean through on goal. It infuriated Roberto Mancini, but this particular moment was one in which his audacity did pay off - to the delight of the fans. With minutes left, City led Norwich 3-1 at home. Balotelli, on as a subsitute for Sergio Aguero, received the ball from Adam Johnson on the edge of the six-yard box and tried a first time effort, which John Ruddy managed to block. However, the ball looped up and fell straight to the Italian and with the goal gaping and no-one around him, he opted to nonchalantly divert the ball in with his shoulder without a care in the world before adding a arrogant celebration to match. Standard Mario.

3. 2009-10 - Blistering costless-kick - Rubin Kazan for Inter.

Perhaps a less well known Mario moment, was this stunning strike back in 2009-10. Going into the final group stage game of the Champions League, with Barcelona's first place virtually sealed, all the three other teams in Group F could still go through. Inter Milan faced a home fixture against Rubin Kazan, after contesting a 1-1 draw just a few weeks before, where Balotelli was infamously sent off despite Jose Mourinho's half-time talk about being cautious and careful, as he had no other strikers to bring on. Knowing they needed to win, Samuel Eto'o gave Inter the lead after the half-hour mark, but it was Balotelli who atoned for his error back in Russia, when he dropped a few jaws in the San Siro. With a goal worthy of settling any game, Balotelli stepped up to a 35-yard costless-kick and rocketed a fantastic strike that swerved and dipped beyond Rubin's keeper Sergey Ryzhikov to hand them the three points. Anfield wouldn't mind seeing a few of these in the coming years.

2. 2011-12 Manchester Derby - "Why always me?"

Having bizarrely stole the headlines in the build-up to the game, when accidentally set his house ablaze with fireworks, Balotelli stole the show again in one of the most famous Premier League games ever. The forward opened the scoring with a wonderfully composed place finish from the edge of the box. Having been fed by David Silva, Balotelli found himself in yards of space, before putting the ball out of David De Gea's reach into the bottom corner. Seconds later, he unveiled a t-shirt that mischeviously read "Why Always Me?", obviously referring to the accident a few days prior. He received another booking, but it was a typical Balotelli-esque tongue in cheek moment. Balotelli doubled the "noisy neighbours'" lead after the interval, when another creative goal was rounded off by the Italian. Having just tempted to Jonny Evans to dive in on him, prompting a red card for the centre-back, Silva found James Milner, whose pin-point cross found Balotelli in the box to score a simple close-range tap in. The game ended in a 6-1 victory for Man City, and it was Balotelli in the spotlight again. This time, for a good reason.

1. Goal and celebration versus Germany at Euro 2012.

You've probably seen this picture parodied a million and one times already, but no moment defines 'Super Mario' more than this one. Perhaps in his greatest ever performance, and one of the greatest individual performances in the tournament, Balotelli showed the biggest glimpse of his potential yet, and on the biggest stage too. Italy met Germany in the Semi Finals of the 2012 Euros with the latter heavy favourites after they had topped their group with the full nine points and disposed of Greece 4-2, all whilst performing impressively. However, the world was to be shocked as Balotelli stepped up to the plate as he proved the catalyst for a strong Italian showing. The forward's header from Antonio Cassano cross put them ahead past Manuel Neuer in the 20th minute, but it was second goal 16 minutes later that stole the show. Seeing the opportunity, Balotelli made a smart run in behind the German back line and Riccardo Montolivo's delightful pass carved the defence in half, leaving Balotelli to take a touch and find his feet, before drilling a thunderous right-footed strike with the outside of his foot high past the helpless Neuer. What happened next, was what truly reminded the world it was Balotelli. He ripped his shirt off, stood defiantly with his eyes holding a firm stare and tensed his muscles in a celebration in what has since been referred to as 'the Hulk'. It earned him a yellow card, but it was typical Mario Balotelli showmanship, and a moment that isn't likely to be forgotten in the footballing world any time soon.