Arsenal - Besiktas: Live Score and Text Commentary of Champions League Play-Offs 2014

FT: Thank you for chosing VAVEL UK to guide you through this tense Champions League encounter. Arsenal will be in the draw tomorrow afternoon, but only just. I've been Conor de Smith and we will see you next time.

FT: Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in Arsenal colours on the stroke of half-time. His £35m transfer fee seems very reasonable now, especially if that goal has earned the club £25m.

FT: Besiktas have helped contribute to an exciting tie across the two legs. They can kick-off their Super Lig season with their heads held high. The Black Eagles had multiple chances to win the game.

FT: Wenger and Sanchez look the most delighted as the latter falls to the floor. Debuchy has come onto the pitch to have a go at the referee.

FT: That's full-time here. Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Champions League yet again!

90' Bilic is stood up in the stands! Goalkick for Arsenal.

90' Pressure building for Arsenal. All men behind the ball.

90' Wilshere was left alone in the corner but decides to cross, the away side race away towards goal now.

90' There will be four added minutes. It should be a mouthwatering end.

89' A Tore cross skims so marginally over Ba's head. You couldn't get much closer than that. Arsenal holding on here.

86' Card happy Proença shows Szczesny a yellow for time wasting. The ninth yellow of the night.

84' This is turning into a stunning conclusion to the tie. Tackles flying in all over the shop.

78' Hutchinson collects the 7th yellow card of the night.

78' Just before all that madness two great Arsenal chances were squandered. Alexis set up Cazorla but his shot was blocked. Following that Chambo hit a Monreal cross at the keeper's knees.

75' Chambers has just been booked by Pedro Proença for coming on before he was supposed to.

75' Calum Chambers replaces Ozil in an attempt to hold their lead.

75' Debuchy has just been sent off following a fould on Pektemek! His second yellow card takes the shine off a fine performance by him.

74' Two great Arsenal chances have just gone begging.

72' Arsenal just can't get the ball at the minute. Remember an away goal from Besiktas will see them through at the moment.

69' Alexis' great persistence wins his new team a costless-kick. Ozil will take it.

68' Besiktas have been bossing the ball in the last 25 minutes, having it at their feet 54% of the time.

64' Flamini's clearance rebounds off Motta and eventually finds Demba Ba. His thunderbolt of a shot hits the side netting.

63' Tore replaces Olcay Sahan. The first sub of the match.

61' Brilliant delivery from Cazrola locates Debuchy at the back post after Koscielny misses his header. The angle proved too tight for the right-back. Side netting.

59' Franco blocks Ozil off on the edge of the area and is booked for that.

58' Ozyakup's drive was dipping but not enough to trouble the man between the sticks. He is, however, making an impression against his former employers.

56' It's end to end stuff now under the Emirates floodlights. Sanchez cutting inside of his left foot, drops a shoulder but his shot is blocked. Besiktas race away and win a costless-kick 28-meters out.

55' Ba has been inactive for some time now. Ozyakup being the only one giving the Senegal striker anything to feed off.

53' Sanchez's toe poke is deflected just wide of the far post. Good play from Wilshere to feed it into him. The Englishman is having a decent evening.

52' Oxlade-Chamberlain has just hit one of the worst corner of his career.

51' Chamberlain spots Cazorla on the wing but the ex-Malaga playmaker drags his shot across the face of goal.

48' Mesut Ozil really does not comfortable when he cuts inside on his weaker left foot.

46' The Turkish outfit were unlucky to go down the tunnel behind and we shouldn't expect a change in system for the second 45.

46' The second half gets underway through Besiktas.

HT: Sanchez fires the ball under the keeper.

HT: Other notable half-time results around Europe include; Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 FC Copenhagen and Malmö FF 2-0 FC Red Bull Salzburg. Athletic Bilbao's second leg with Napoli remiands goaless.

HT: Arsenal have been very lucky to escape two penalty decisions. One from Debuchy and a second for a foul on Motta.

HT: Mesut Ozil racing away from a Besiktas player on the left hand side of the pitch.

HT: Jack Wilshere has looked lively today and claims an assist for his efforts, getting a small touch on the ball before Alexis latched onto it.

HT: That concludes the first-half proceedings here, that goal on the verge of the interval puts Arsene Wenger's men in a promising position.

45' A one-two between Ozil and Wilshere somehow managed to find Alexis Sanchez unmarked, who duly rolled the ball under the goalkeeper. Vital goal.

45' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! ALEXIS SANCHEZ COMES UP WITH THE GOODS ON THE STROKE OF HALF-TIME.

45' There will be one minute of added time.

43' This fixture is beginning to perk up now with Jack Wilshere driving the English side forward. A dinked ball found Alexis but his first touch let him down.

41' Another claim for a penalty has been waved away from the man in the middle. Sahan cuts a ball back to Motta, who looked to be caught by an incoming Wilshere.

39' Decent spell with the ball for the Black Eagles. Closing out an impressive first 45 minutes for the away side.

35' Huge chance for Besiktas there as Pektemek spins away from Koscielny! Luckily for him his countryman Debuchy slid in to nick it away from the forward. Close to being a penalty.

33' Former Arsenal man Ozyakup has been booked for a late tackle on Laurent Koscielny.

31' The away fans are in full voice here and are muting any Arsenal fans showing their support. They have faced Turkish fans here before, with Fenerbache coming to North London at the same point last year and Galatasaray in the 2013 Emirates Cup.

29' Jack Wilshere tries to find The Ox with the outside of the boot, but it trickles out for a goalkick. Arsenal are yet to show any signs that the players are feeling any pressure.

27' Debuchy is getting medical attention following a clash with Motta, the two are both off the pitch but will continue.

26' Santi Cazorla is running the show tonight. The 29-year-old is spraying balls around the park and just found Mesut Ozil with a long diagonal pass.

25' Sanchez went for it but his curling effort was hit staight at Tolga.

25' Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are stood poised over the ball.

23' Kavlak is booked for arguing with the referee following a Gülüm foul on Cazorla.

22' Alexis Sanchez had a chance to turn and shoot but tried to find Ozil in the box, his pass was below par.

20' Demba Ba gets between the two centre-backs and races a high through ball towards Szczesny. The Polish international manages to catch the ball just ahead of the former Chelsea man, just inside his box.

19' Arsenal have enjoyed 64% possession so far but have failed to muster up a shot on target.

17' Arsene Wenger has been complaining to the fourth official a lot in the opening quarter of an hour. He will feel he is getting off lightly tonight, with Bilic sat in the stands.

15' Debuchy recieves the first booking of the evening contesting for a header with Sahan.

10' It's becoming sloppy form Besiktas now. Tolga fails to clear the ball and found Cazorla some 35-yards out, the Spaniard tried to chip the Besiktas shotstopper first time but subsequently fired the ball high and wide.

9' A poor pass for Pektemek finds Alexis unmarked. The Chile international was pushed to the floor but the ball found Wilshere, who's shot dragged wide of the post.

8' Monreal is brought down by İsmail and Cazorla has the chance to whip the ball in. The ball is collected comfortably by the 'keeper.

7' The Gunners, as expected, are enjoying the majority of possession in the opening exchanges.

5' Mesut Ozil is getting some stick from the away fans due to his alliance to Germany rather than Turkey.

4' Oxlade-Chamberlain lifts a ball up towards Debuchy, who's cross is blocked away for a corner. Positive play for the club down that right hand side.

1' The home side have started brightly here. Jack Wilshere comes out of a two - one to set up Chamberlain on the right. The Englishman's cross was blocked.

1' Arsenal, in their red shirt and white shorts, gets the game underway. Their opponents are donning an all black kit, just as they did in the first leg. The former will be kicking towards the Clock End in the first-half.

7:42. The two teams stand facing the dugouts as they are subjected to the Champions League anthem.

7:25. Oğuzhan Ozyakup, "I enjoyed my time a lot because I learned a lot at Arsenal." The former Gunner went onto say his new side Besiktas are the biggest club in Turkey.

7:15. We are now just 30-minutes away from the first whistle!

7:10. The home side will be missing a combined total of 38 goals with Giroud and Ramsey both out. They will be big misses, even for the neutrals.

7:07. Wenger on Alexis starting up top: "It was a tight decision but in the end I went for Sanchez [Over Sanogo] because he is used to playing these kind of games"

7:04. The long serving Arsenal boss has arrived at his current stomping ground.

7:00. Francis Coquelin spent last season on loan but is on the bench tonight. The defensive minded midfielder can also provide cover at left-back, and may need to considering Gibbs' injury.

6:57. Teenager Calum Chambers has been moved to the bench as the solid partnership of Mertesacker and Koscielny is resumed. The former missed the opening couple of games following his World Cup win while Koscielny was ruled out of Saturday's trip to Merseyside.

6:53. Summer recruit Alexis Sanchez starts upfront for the Gunners as he did on the weekend against Everton. He has been prefered over Lukas Podolski, Yaya Sanogo (who was nursing an injury) and possibly Joel Campbell.

6:50. Arsenal's substitutes - Martinez, Chambers, Coquelin, Rosicky, Podolski, Campbell and Sanogo

6:43. The Arsenal starting XI - Szczesny; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal; Wilshere, Ox, Flamini; Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis

6:37. The Besiktas starting XI has been confirmed by the club's official Twitter account - Tolga; İsmail, Pedro, Ersan, Motta; Atiba, Veli, Mustafa, Oğuzhan, Olcay, Demba Ba.

6:32. This fixture is worth an estimated £25m with the winner progressing to the group stages of the tournament. Arsenal faced a tough draw last year when they were put against Napoli, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund. Advantation to that particular stage will also give the club a certain level of prestiege, with Wenger confirming that is the driving reason he wants to progress, not money.

6:28. The groundsman marking out the penalty box ahead of tonight's vital clash. Will this be another European night to remember at the world famous ground? Only time will tell.

6:21. Nikola Zigic has been linked to Arsenal before, back when the Serb was applying his trade for Crvena Zvezda in 2006. Wenger then said, "I admit we have seen him, but we already have a young Zigic in our youth team. Bendtner."

6:15. The travelling contingent have been out in force across London.

6:10. SkyBet have priced Arsenal at 4/9 to win the game. Besiktas are understandably the underdogs and are 7/1 for the win.

6:05. Prediction: The away side have the quality to aggravate the favoured team and will make it tough for Arsenal to break through their back line whilst posing an attacking threat. However, Arsenal have the experience of getting past this stage on many seperate occasions and are capable of playing anybody off the park if they get their passing going. In recent times they have proven they can come out of games with a positive result despite not playing well, which should fill them with hope throughout the 90 minutes. I'm saying a 2-0 win for the English club, it could be a nervy one though.

6:00. Highlights of the first leg, which eventually ended 0-0.

5:56. Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to inspire his fans or fellow players ahead of the game. As the World Cup winner says, if his side do win tonight they will progress to the knock-out stages for the 17th consecutive year. Something worth shouting about.

5:53. Fans will follow the squad to newly promoted Leicester City on Sunday while their opponents face Mersin İdmanyurdu in three days time.

5:50. Gooners will also be finding out who they will be facing in the third round of the Capital One Cup tonight. The crowd are often treated to the sight of the club's youngsters in the competition, but it was Manchester United fans who caught a glimpse of the future last night. Loanee Benik Afobe converted a brace against the Red Devils to help secure an astonishing 4-0 win for the League One side. The younger players in the ranks also play here on Thursday as the U21's face Reading U21's.

5:47. Be sure to send in your score predictions to the Arsenal VAVEL Twitter handle!

5:45. We are just two hours from kick-off at Arsenal's vital clash with Besiktas in the final qualifying round of the 2014-15 Champions League. Remember that away goals do count as normal and the winner overall will progress to the group stages. The draw takes place tomorrow at 4:45pm (BST) in Monaco.

5:38. Besiktas were out training on the pristine turf last night.

5:34. Rumours have been flying left and right about possible forward thinking transfer targets for Arsenal due to Giroud's injury, that could rule him out until 2015. Ranging from Falcao to Birmingham's Zigic, who scored against the Gunners in the 2011 League Cup final, it's almost impossible to guess who, if anyone, will make the move to the Emirates. That could all hinge on tonight's result, with Champions League football usually playing a big part in a player's decision.

5:30. Croat Slaven Bilic has had plenty to say in the build up to the game and was in good mood ahead of kick-off, "We showed from our performance in the first leg that we are capable of giving them a game. We had our chances and they had theirs. We were not totally happy with the result as I think we deserved to win, but we go into this game full of confidence."

The ex-Evertonian also apoligised for getting sent off in the reverse fixture before proclaiming "We are not the favourites. They are the favourites – they are Arsenal – but we have a dream, a hope."

5:27. You can read VAVEL's preview for tonight's game here.

5:24. The Arsenal have a superb record in the Champions League qualifying stages, winning 12 and drawing one before today. Famous matches include an away trip to Udinese and a 3-1 victory over Scottish counterparts Celtic.

5:22. In yesterday's pre-match press conference Arsene Wenger stated, "Beşiktaş played very well against us and we want to show them how well we can play at home also. It's a very important game because we want to play at the highest level internationally. Of course experience plays a huge part. We have a big experience in the Champions League, of playing high-pressure games. We can use that on Wednesday."

5:20. Besiktas are not the only ones flying the Turkish flag in Europe, Kardemir Karabükspor play in the second leg of their final Europa League qualifyer against Saint Etienne on Thursday. They carry a 1-0 win into that one.

5:18. Calum Chambers (front), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny (back) training yesterday.

5:15. 1987 is a year that will be engraved into every diehard Siyah Beyazlılar fan, as they reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup. That feat has failed to be matched since, and they've failed to advance from the group stages in their last five attempts. The overall record for Besiktas in UEFA's most prestigious competition is as follows; Played - 66, Won, 22, Drawn, 12 and lost 32.

5:12. There will be plenty of faces for Gooners looking. Demba Ba played for rivals Chelsea and scored twice for Newcastle in a stunning 7-3 win for Arsenal. Kerim Frei used to apply his trade at Craven Cottage and youngster Oguzhan Ozyakup came through the ranks in Islington, making his debut in a League Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town. His current side payed 500,000 euros for his services and the midfielder has since gone onto represent his country, Turkey.

5:09. The Black Eagles have overcome the big names of English football before, beating Chelsea in 2003 before beating Manchester United six-years later. They have also been on the wrong end of some big scorelines, losing 8-0 to Liverpool and 6-0 to Leeds United.

5:05. These two have played eachother before, a friendly in 1966 where Besiktas came out as 2-0 winners.

5:01. The North Londoners are also without Olivier Giroud. The former Montpellier forward has looked lethargic following his World Cup, and was repleaced in the starting line-up by Alexis Sanchez at Everton. The number 12 picked up an ankle knock after heading in the equaliser, his absense seemed sorely missed in the first-half and could be felt further tonight. A hamstring injury to understudy Yaya Sanogo has ruled him out so the managment team may have to turn to Alexis or an out of favour Lukas Podolski up front.

4:59. The Gunners will be without Aaron Ramsey due to the suspension. After a disappointing spell following a horrific injury sustained at Stoke in 2010, the Welshaman is now the club's main man and has already notched up two goals this season. His presense in the centre of midfield will be missed, especially because Mikel Arteta in unavailable. The Spaniard suffered a sprained ankle after a challenge of Demba Ba, this has ruled out the club captain for a minimum of two weeks.

4:56. Other notable ties include Napoli's trip to Spain to take on Athletic Bilbao and Bayer Leverkusen's game with F.C. Copenhagen.

4:54. Refereeing the match will be Pedro Proença. The Portuguese official is one of the standout performers in his country and was subsequently selected to particiapte in the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The 43-year-old is also a financial adviser but has been the man in the middle on big occasions such as the 2012 Champions League final and the 2012 European Championship final.

4:51. Wenger on the sending off; "For both yellow cards [I have complaints]. For me it's unbelievable to get a second yellow card when you see the kind of fouls they have made today, it's not serious. It's just not serious"

4:50. One of the standout performers from the tie was new signing Calum Chambers, who's made quite an impression since transfering from Southampton for £16m. His new boss said; "I think he was once again very good tonight and very conincing in his performance. He coped with the pressure, won the challenges and played on a pitch that was not easy. Overall I think he has done extremley well."

4:47. Long serving manager Arsene Wenger stated in his post match interview; "It was a difficult game. We played with a good pace, a frenetic pace, from the first to the last minute and we could have won it. They had chances as well in the first-half but in the end we didn't lose the game and hopefully we make it at home"

4:55. These two played out a less than entertaining 0-0 draw at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium last Tuesday. The most memorable moment came just seconds in, when new acquisition Demba Ba hit the woodwork straight from the first whistle. A great chance for Olivier Giroud was spurned, which further heaped the pressure on the Frenchman. Aaron Ramsey failed to influence the game as he did against Fenerbache 12-months ago and eventually got sent off in the remaining minutes for a second yellow card. It ended in stalemate and sets up a moutwatering clash this evening.

4:52. The Turkish outfit splashed out £7m on Demba Ba in the summer in what looks to be a shrewed bit of business from those on the board. The Senegal international scored a hattrick on his debut and will be integral to any success his new teammates have in the coming year. The 29-year-old arrives after three-years and 43 league goals in England for West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea respectively.

4:49. Both sides have partaken in three games each so far this season. Besiktas are yet to get their domestic campaign underway as the Super Lig starts this Saturday. They have, however, beaten Feyenoord home and away in the previous qualifying round before drawing with Arsenal last week. The home team have failed to hit the ground running in terms of performance levels but have still managed to record one win and two draws so far. The 0-0 in Turkey has been sandwiched between overcoming Crystal Palace, in what proved to be a tense affair, and coming back from two down to snatch a draw at Goodison Park.

4:47. Tonight's fixture will kick-off at 7:45 under the floodlights at the remarkable Emirates Stadium. The 60,000 capacity venue has been home to the Gunners since 2006 and boasts a strong European record, the tenants losing just three matches during their spell at Ashburton Grove. However, these defeats have all come in the past two-years with German giants Schalke and Bayern Munich doing the business in North London.

4:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's Champions League qualifier with Besiktas. I'm Conor de Smith and will be bringing you the action as it happens throughout the evening.