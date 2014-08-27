Arsenal - Besiktas: Live Score and Text Commentary of Champions League Play-Offs 2014
FT: Thank you for chosing VAVEL UK to guide you through this tense Champions League encounter. Arsenal will be in the draw tomorrow afternoon, but only just. I've been Conor de Smith and we will see you next time.

FT: Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in Arsenal colours on the stroke of half-time. His £35m transfer fee seems very reasonable now, especially if that goal has earned the club £25m.

FT: Besiktas have helped contribute to an exciting tie across the two legs. They can kick-off their Super Lig season with their heads held high. The Black Eagles had multiple chances to win the game.

FT: Wenger and Sanchez look the most delighted as the latter falls to the floor. Debuchy has come onto the pitch to have a go at the referee.

FT: That's full-time here. Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Champions League yet again!

90' Bilic is stood up in the stands! Goalkick for Arsenal.

90' Pressure building for Arsenal. All men behind the ball.

90' Wilshere was left alone in the corner but decides to cross, the away side race away towards goal now.

90' There will be four added minutes. It should be a mouthwatering end.

89' A Tore cross skims so marginally over Ba's head. You couldn't get much closer than that. Arsenal holding on here.

86' Card happy Proença shows Szczesny a yellow for time wasting. The ninth yellow of the night.

84' This is turning into a stunning conclusion to the tie. Tackles flying in all over the shop.

78' Hutchinson collects the 7th yellow card of the night.

78' Just before all that madness two great Arsenal chances were squandered. Alexis set up Cazorla but his shot was blocked. Following that Chambo hit a Monreal cross at the keeper's knees.

75' Chambers has just been booked by Pedro Proença for coming on before he was supposed to.

75' Calum Chambers replaces Ozil in an attempt to hold their lead.

75' Debuchy has just been sent off following a fould on Pektemek! His second yellow card takes the shine off a fine performance by him.

74' Two great Arsenal chances have just gone begging.

72' Arsenal just can't get the ball at the minute. Remember an away goal from Besiktas will see them through at the moment.

69' Alexis' great persistence wins his new team a costless-kick. Ozil will take it.

68' Besiktas have been bossing the ball in the last 25 minutes, having it at their feet 54% of the time.

64' Flamini's clearance rebounds off Motta and eventually finds Demba Ba. His thunderbolt of a shot hits the side netting.

63' Tore replaces Olcay Sahan. The first sub of the match.

61' Brilliant delivery from Cazrola locates Debuchy at the back post after Koscielny misses his header. The angle proved too tight for the right-back. Side netting.

59' Franco blocks Ozil off on the edge of the area and is booked for that.

58' Ozyakup's drive was dipping but not enough to trouble the man between the sticks. He is, however, making an impression against his former employers.

56' It's end to end stuff now under the Emirates floodlights. Sanchez cutting inside of his left foot, drops a shoulder but his shot is blocked. Besiktas race away and win a costless-kick 28-meters out.

55' Ba has been inactive for some time now. Ozyakup being the only one giving the Senegal striker anything to feed off.

53' Sanchez's toe poke is deflected just wide of the far post. Good play from Wilshere to feed it into him. The Englishman is having a decent evening.

52' Oxlade-Chamberlain has just hit one of the worst corner of his career.

51' Chamberlain spots Cazorla on the wing but the ex-Malaga playmaker drags his shot across the face of goal.

48' Mesut Ozil really does not comfortable when he cuts inside on his weaker left foot.

46' The Turkish outfit were unlucky to go down the tunnel behind and we shouldn't expect a change in system for the second 45.

46' The second half gets underway through Besiktas.

HT: Sanchez fires the ball under the keeper.

HT: Other notable half-time results around Europe include; Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 FC Copenhagen and Malmö FF 2-0 FC Red Bull Salzburg. Athletic Bilbao's second leg with Napoli remiands goaless.

HT: Arsenal have been very lucky to escape two penalty decisions. One from Debuchy and a second for a foul on Motta.

HT: Mesut Ozil racing away from a Besiktas player on the left hand side of the pitch.

HT: Jack Wilshere has looked lively today and claims an assist for his efforts, getting a small touch on the ball before Alexis latched onto it.

HT: That concludes the first-half proceedings here, that goal on the verge of the interval puts Arsene Wenger's men in a promising position.

45' A one-two between Ozil and Wilshere somehow managed to find Alexis Sanchez unmarked, who duly rolled the ball under the goalkeeper. Vital goal.

45' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! ALEXIS SANCHEZ COMES UP WITH THE GOODS ON THE STROKE OF HALF-TIME.

45' There will be one minute of added time.

43' This fixture is beginning to perk up now with Jack Wilshere driving the English side forward. A dinked ball found Alexis but his first touch let him down.

41' Another claim for a penalty has been waved away from the man in the middle. Sahan cuts a ball back to Motta, who looked to be caught by an incoming Wilshere.

39' Decent spell with the ball for the Black Eagles. Closing out an impressive first 45 minutes for the away side.

35' Huge chance for Besiktas there as Pektemek spins away from Koscielny! Luckily for him his countryman Debuchy slid in to nick it away from the forward. Close to being a penalty.

33' Former Arsenal man Ozyakup has been booked for a late tackle on Laurent Koscielny.

31' The away fans are in full voice here and are muting any Arsenal fans showing their support. They have faced Turkish fans here before, with Fenerbache coming to North London at the same point last year and Galatasaray in the 2013 Emirates Cup.

29' Jack Wilshere tries to find The Ox with the outside of the boot, but it trickles out for a goalkick. Arsenal are yet to show any signs that the players are feeling any pressure.

27' Debuchy is getting medical attention following a clash with Motta, the two are both off the pitch but will continue.

26' Santi Cazorla is running the show tonight. The 29-year-old is spraying balls around the park and just found Mesut Ozil with a long diagonal pass.

25' Sanchez went for it but his curling effort was hit staight at Tolga.

25' Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are stood poised over the ball.

23' Kavlak is booked for arguing with the referee following a Gülüm foul on Cazorla.

22' Alexis Sanchez had a chance to turn and shoot but tried to find Ozil in the box, his pass was below par.

20' Demba Ba gets between the two centre-backs and races a high through ball towards Szczesny. The Polish international manages to catch the ball just ahead of the former Chelsea man, just inside his box.

19' Arsenal have enjoyed 64% possession so far but have failed to muster up a shot on target.

17' Arsene Wenger has been complaining to the fourth official a lot in the opening quarter of an hour. He will feel he is getting off lightly tonight, with Bilic sat in the stands.

15' Debuchy recieves the first booking of the evening contesting for a header with Sahan.

10' It's becoming sloppy form Besiktas now. Tolga fails to clear the ball and found Cazorla some 35-yards out, the Spaniard tried to chip the Besiktas shotstopper first time but subsequently fired the ball high and wide.

9' A poor pass for Pektemek finds Alexis unmarked. The Chile international was pushed to the floor but the ball found Wilshere, who's shot dragged wide of the post.

8' Monreal is brought down by İsmail and Cazorla has the chance to whip the ball in. The ball is collected comfortably by the 'keeper.

7' The Gunners, as expected, are enjoying the majority of possession in the opening exchanges.

5' Mesut Ozil is getting some stick from the away fans due to his alliance to Germany rather than Turkey.

4' Oxlade-Chamberlain lifts a ball up towards Debuchy, who's cross is blocked away for a corner. Positive play for the club down that right hand side.

1' The home side have started brightly here. Jack Wilshere comes out of a two - one to set up Chamberlain on the right. The Englishman's cross was blocked.

1' Arsenal, in their red shirt and white shorts, gets the game underway. Their opponents are donning an all black kit, just as they did in the first leg. The former will be kicking towards the Clock End in the first-half.

7:42. The two teams stand facing the dugouts as they are subjected to the Champions League anthem.

7:25. Oğuzhan Ozyakup, "I enjoyed my time a lot because I learned a lot at Arsenal." The former Gunner went onto say his new side Besiktas are the biggest club in Turkey.

7:15. We are now just 30-minutes away from the first whistle!

7:10. The home side will be missing a combined total of 38 goals with Giroud and Ramsey both out. They will be big misses, even for the neutrals.

7:07. Wenger on Alexis starting up top: "It was a tight decision but in the end I went for Sanchez [Over Sanogo] because he is used to playing these kind of games"

7:04. The long serving Arsenal boss has arrived at his current stomping ground.

7:00. Francis Coquelin spent last season on loan but is on the bench tonight. The defensive minded midfielder can also provide cover at left-back, and may need to considering Gibbs' injury.

6:57. Teenager Calum Chambers has been moved to the bench as the solid partnership of Mertesacker and Koscielny is resumed. The former missed the opening couple of games following his World Cup win while Koscielny was ruled out of Saturday's trip to Merseyside.

6:53. Summer recruit Alexis Sanchez starts upfront for the Gunners as he did on the weekend against Everton. He has been prefered over Lukas Podolski, Yaya Sanogo (who was nursing an injury) and possibly Joel Campbell.

6:50. Arsenal's substitutes - Martinez, Chambers, Coquelin, Rosicky, Podolski, Campbell and Sanogo

6:43. The Arsenal starting XI - Szczesny; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal; Wilshere, Ox, Flamini; Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis

6:37. The Besiktas starting XI has been confirmed by the club's official Twitter account - Tolga; İsmail, Pedro, Ersan, Motta; Atiba, Veli, Mustafa, Oğuzhan, Olcay, Demba Ba.

6:32. This fixture is worth an estimated £25m with the winner progressing to the group stages of the tournament. Arsenal faced a tough draw last year when they were put against Napoli, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund. Advantation to that particular stage will also give the club a certain level of prestiege, with Wenger confirming that is the driving reason he wants to progress, not money.

6:28. The groundsman marking out the penalty box ahead of tonight's vital clash. Will this be another European night to remember at the world famous ground? Only time will tell.

6:21. Nikola Zigic has been linked to Arsenal before, back when the Serb was applying his trade for Crvena Zvezda in 2006. Wenger then said, "I admit we have seen him, but we already have a young Zigic in our youth team. Bendtner."

6:15. The travelling contingent have been out in force across London.

6:10. SkyBet have priced Arsenal at 4/9 to win the game. Besiktas are understandably the underdogs and are 7/1 for the win.

6:05. Prediction: The away side have the quality to aggravate the favoured team and will make it tough for Arsenal to break through their back line whilst posing an attacking threat. However, Arsenal have the experience of getting past this stage on many seperate occasions and are capable of playing anybody off the park if they get their passing going. In recent times they have proven they can come out of games with a positive result despite not playing well, which should fill them with hope throughout the 90 minutes. I'm saying a 2-0 win for the English club, it could be a nervy one though.

