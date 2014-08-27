Opinion: Are Arsenal getting the most out of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Oxlade Chamberlain, Arsenal and England's talented youngster.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a player most defenders hate having to defend against. Usually when defenders come up against players blessed with pace, they believe they can stop them with their strength. However, when Premier League opposition or even Europe's finest (As showcased against Bayern Munich and A.C. Milan) defenders come up against Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the only way to stop him is:

1. Pray to God that he makes a mistake and loses the ball.

2. Foul him.

Unlike players such as Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale, Chamberlain doesn't just have pace and a good technique, he's unbelievably strong for his age, which always gives him an advantage over the defenders he takes on. Ironically, when Chamberlain runs at defenders and they try shoulder barging him off the ball, it's usually the defenders who end up on the floor due to his brilliant boxer-like physique, intelligent use of his body and wicked pace. Most importantly Chamberlain possesses the hunger and desire to succeed, as he constantly puts in 100% effort on the pitch. If you don't believe me, just look this video.