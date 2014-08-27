Five strikers Arsenal could sign following Giroud's injury

Following a last-gasp equaliser against Everton, Olivier Giroud is now set to be out until the new year following a broken ankle. The Frenchman scored 16 goals in the Premier League last term for the Gunners in a campaign which saw them win the FA Cup.

Giroud, 27, could miss up to 11 league matches as well as five Champions League group matches should the Gunners progress against Besiktas tonight.

With just days left of the transfer window; here are five strikers that Arsene Wenger could look to bring in:

Danny Welbeck

Arsene Wenger could well move for the Manchester United front man who has fallen out of favour with Louis Van Gaal. The 23-year old England international scored nine goals for the Red Devils last term, scoring 30 career goals.

The question remains; would United sell to one of their rivals? It's certainly happened the other way round with Robin van Persie switching to Old Trafford.

Welbeck, would likely cost Wenger in the reign of £15 million, and already boasting Premier League experience, this move could be a likely option following Samuel Eto'o move to Everton.

Loic Remy

Another striker with Premier League experience is Loic Remy. The French international featured at the World Cup, and scored 14 goals for Newcastle United last season.

The 27-year old returned to QPR this season, but forward has said to be "desperate" for a move to the Emirates.

Wenger's interest in Remy is known; with the Arsenal manager making a move for Remy back when he played for Marseille. The forward also has two Ligue 1 titles to his name from his time at Lyon.

QPR boss, Harry Redknapp has confirmed that Arsenal have not yet made a move for Remy.

Alexandre Lacazette

Another French striker, Alexandre Lacazette could be on Wenger's list. The Lyon man had a troubled start to his career. However, last season the striker scored 22 goals in all competitions for Les Gones.

Just last month, the Daily Express claimed that Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool were after the forward, with Lacazette admitting that he does not know where he will be next season.

The 23-year old told La Parisien: "We will see at the end of the season, but I think I have made the right decision."

Nikola Zigic

The former Valencia and Birmingham striker is available on a costless after leaving St Andrews at the end of his contract, and with Wenger looking for an experienced head, at 33, could Zigic fit the bill?

Reports suggest that Wenger has already offered the former Serbian international a contract, after his agent told SPORT: "It is true. Wenger called me on Tuesday afternoon and told me that he wants to bring Zigic to Arsenal.

"I know that Arsenal are in a hurry, but Bikola also has offers from Turkey and Switzerland."

Zigic joined Birmingham in 2010 for £6 million, however, following the end of the season, the Midlands club were relegated to the Championship.

The talisman already has a goal against Arsenal, scoring the opener in the Community Shield in 2011, where Birmingham went on to lift the cup.

Falcao

With Edinson Cavani likely to be out of Arsenal's price range at £50 million, Wenger could turn towards another Ligue 1 striker, AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao.

Falcao has already reported to have told riff that he is ready to join the Gunners on loan until the end of the season to help ease their striker crisis.

However, at £20 million, the fee does seem a high price, although this does cover his wages and bonuses, whilst having a proven goal scoring record.