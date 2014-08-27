Podolski's agent: No move as of yet

Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with the likes of Galatasaray, Juventus and Napoli all alerted to his current situation. This is based on reports that he is agitated about the lack of first-team football that he is getting in the squad. He has only made 69 appearances in his tenure at the London club - with most of them coming as sub cameos or not finishing a full 90 minutes of football whether that be because of injury, fitness or otherwise.

He has the quality and the ability to flourish at Arsenal, but has not had the game time to prove himself and has struggled to get into the team - featuring in the domestic cup competitions and Champions League upon occasion. The big question is why? Well, Wenger likes to fluctuate his formations, and he has tried to fit Podolski into the team, but at times he does not fit.

Podolski's best role is as the main striker, or the second striker in a 2-attacker formation. However, when he plays he is often shifted out towards the wing, be it the left or the right where he does not often receive a lot of the ball to create chances for the team.

For example -

When asked about Podolski and his future, Wenger replied: "Podolski is in the squad for Wednesday (UCL match against Besiktas) and will stay with us."

Meanwhile Podolski's agent said this: "I read in the newspapers that Juventus and Napoli were interested in Lukas, but there has been no approach from either of those clubs. I don't know if he will go to Italy in this transfer window, I cannot say anything for sure. The only certainty is that Lukas has a contract with Arsenal."

It would be a real shame to see him leave the Premier League, but if he does want first-team football on a regular basis and Wenger cannot provide it for him, then his best option is to ask for a move.