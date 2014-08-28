Manchester City v Stoke City Preview: Pellegrini's men hoping to extend impressive league start

Kick-off 3pm, Saturday 30 August, 2014, Etihad Stadium.

Preview

A decidedly old-skool, British type of football match awaits City at home this weekend; the blood and thunder of Stoke under Pulis may now be a distant memory, but Mark Hughes' side still play a tough, determined game, and physicality will be high on the agenda come Saturday.

After a tricky start to the new season - the Potters were unlucky to lose their opening game against Aston Villa, though fortunate to leave Hull's KC Stadium with a point, thanks to a dodgy decision from the officials - Hughes will be keen for his side to grab anything they can from an early encounter with the Champions.

The pressure is all on City, but that's how they like it these days. After two very impressive, though by no means perfect, victories over Newcastle and title rivals Liverpool, the Blues will want to keep their 100% start to the season intact. Remaining calm, avoiding complacency, and keeping their ruthless streak will be required if City are to get one over their ex-manager's side once again.

Hughes is not the only one with a City connection, however; former Blues midfielder Stephen Ireland and Glen Whelan are regular Stoke starters these days, though Whelan will probably return to his old stomping ground solo, as compatriot Ireland is out with a chest injury. Stoke proved irritatingly hard for City to break down in both fixtures last season, though the Blues will be hoping the prolific form of Jovetic, Dzeko and Aguero fires them home this time around. Looking to play more expansive football under Hughes, City will underestimate a Stoke side full of confidence after their mid-week League Cup win and with nothing to lose at their peril.

Line-ups

The Manchester Evening News report that City boss Pellegrini is likely to start one or two debutants for City, plus begin a bit of squad rotation ahead of the international break. Blues fans will be eager to see new boys Sagna and Mangala feature against the Potters, and possibly even start. Aguero is likely to be on the subs bench again, and if he repeats his feat of his past two appearances - scoring mere moments after coming on against both Newcastle (9 mins) and Liverpool (23 seconds) - City fans will not complain too harshly. The scintillating early season form of Dzeko, Jovetic and Silva in particular will almost certainly prove too much for the Potters.

Geoff Cameron is another name to add to the Stoke City injury list, the American defender having strained his thigh against League 2 Portsmouth in the Capital One Cup. Ex-Red Phil Bardsley could also miss the game, according to The Sentinel, which may leave Stoke exposed at right-back. Impressive youngster and La Masia product Bojan Krkic could feature after missing the League Cup game thanks to a knock; the ex-Barcelona playmaker was left out of Stoke's starting line-up against Hull due to tactical reasons, but offers Stoke invention and guile.

Possible Teams

Manchester City

4-4-2

Subs: Cabellero; Kolarov, Mangala; Milner, Lampard, Navas; Aguero.

Stoke City

4-5-1

Subs: Sorenson; Huth, Muniesa; Palacios, Krkic, Arnautovic; Walters

Key Players

Manchester City: David Silva

City's Spanish wizard has been electric so far this season, scoring the opener against Newcastle and generally buzzing about the pitch like a man posessed. If Silva is on song once more, Stoke won't cope with his trickery. Whether Jovetic can keep his shooting boots tied tightly on is also a prospect for Blues fans to relish.

Stoke City: Asmir Begovic

Edin Dzeko's Bosnian teammate will expect to be worked hard on Saturday, and may well prove the key component if Stoke are to come away from the Etihad with a result. In last season's fixture, Begovic seemed nervy when tested from outside the area, so the likes of Toure, Nasri and Jovetic will hopefully be encouraged to shoot. All too often City don't follow up in the box though, which was what saved Begovic's blushes last time round. If he features, Krkic will surely want to turn on the style against a 'big club' (yeah, it still feels strange typing that).

Match Facts

In their last five home games against Stoke, City have won 4 and drawn 1, scoring 11 and conceding just 1. Three of those results were 3-0 victories for the Blues.

City also won 3-0 against Stoke in the corresponding fixture of the 2008/09 season, when then-record signing Robinho scored his first hat-trick for the Blues. City's manager that day was a certain Mark Hughes; Stephen Ireland, Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany all started for City, the latter in midfield; Daniel Sturridge was a City substitute.

There have been three red cards in all matches between the two sides since 2008/09 (Delap and Faye for Stoke in 08/09 and 09/10 respectively; and Adebayor for City in 09/10).

In 2009/10, 2010/11 and 2012/13, City were drawn against Stoke in the FA Cup, the most memorable match of which saw City beat the Potters at Wembley in May 2011, securing the Blues' first piece of silverware for 35 years.

Prediction

City have to avoid complacency, and an absence of the bewildering slowness and lethargy that characterised some of Monday night's play. That said, these are the sort of games that must be bread and butter to the Blues these days. 3-0 City.