Everton 3-6 Chelsea Live of Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014

19:33. That's all for today, thank you for joining us on VAVEL

19:30. A game that epitomises everything that is good about the Premier League. A nine goal thriller between two exciting, attacking teams who had looked defensively solid in the first half. It was the visitors who drew first blood, scoring twice inside three minutes through Costa and Ivanovic to storm into an early lead. Everton drew back shortly before half-time, as Mirallas powered a magnificent header past Courtois. In the 67th minute, a Coleman own goal made it seem as if the game was over - until Naismith pulled one back just two minutes later. Five minutes later, the two goal lead was restored through Matic's effort from outside the box before just two minutes after - debutant Eto'o made it 4-3. However, Ramires soon restored their dominance with a smart run and finish before Diego Costa pounced on a poor error from substitute Besic to double his tally and seal the points. An absolute classic.

FT: Everton 3-6 Chelsea.

90+4' Costa has run riot today, and he's still going. Chelsea have finally put this game to bed, but they're still looking to build upon their lead.

90+3' It was a very poor mistake by the Bosnian, trying a fancy flick in the wrong area, but admittedly the game was probably over already.

90+1' Eto'o picks up the ball and bursts into space before trying an effort but Terry gets a block on the end of it to divert it away from goal.

90' Talk about a baptism of fire. Besic comes on and tries a back-heel with his first touch but sets through Mikel on goal, who then plays it to Costa who takes it round the sliding Distin and under Howard to score Chelsea's 6th. That looks to be that.

90' GOAL! 6-3 Chelsea.

89' Fabregas comes off for Drogba as Mourinho looks to see out the three points with only a few minutes remaining. Meanwhile, Lukaku comes off for Besic.

87' The game has cooled down a bit again now. But Eto'o tries a clever curled pass around the defence and into Lukaku, but the Belgian can't get on the end of it and it falls to Courtois' open grasp.

86' Ramires tries to counter but gets the ball stuck between his feet and the chance is wasted. Up the other end, Naismith does terrifically to press with tenacity and deflect the ball off of Ramires and out for a home throw.

85' Free-kick to Everton after Luis gives one away near the corner flag. Mirallas steps up to take it after Baines' recent underhit efforts, and he curls one into the box which is flicked away by a yellow shirt.

84' Everton still posing a threat, but McCarthy's ball to the flank is underhit and goes out of play. Not long left to save a point now.

83' Hazard makes way for Filipe Luis, as the Spanish full-back comes on to make his debut for the club.

82' Fabregas goes into the box for a challenge on Eto'o, which gives away a costless-kick near the by-line. The set-piece is low and Costa clears.

81' So close! More fantastic play from Everton, as Eto'o feeds Mirallas in the box and his makeshift finish is saved by tipped onto the post by Courtois. Magnificent keeping, as he makes up for his poor throw.

80' Tense last ten minutes here, as Everton again look to claw back some hope. They win a corner after Terry is forced to clear with Lukaku bearing down upon him. Baines corner is poor however, and nothing comes of the resulting attack.

79' It's a "You score, we score" kind of game here at Goodison now. Who would have predicted this kind of scoreline?

77' Yep, it's happened again. Hazard picks up possession, before Ramires plays a smart one-two with Matic and bursts towards the near post. Closing in on goal, he lifts a wonderful effort over Howard to AGAIN restore a two-goal lead. What a game.

77' GOAL! Chelsea 5-3.

76' Yes, you read that right. 4-3. Baines costless-kick falls to Eto'o on the edge of the area, and he curls a magnificent header past Courtois into the far corner to again half his former employer's deficit. Which way will this end up?!

75' GOAL! Everton, 4-3.

75' Considering the Premier League is merely two weeks in, we've been treated to some stunning games so far and this is probably the crown jewel.

74' The away side restore their two goal cushion as Matic comes forward, fires an effort from the edge of the box which deflects off of Distin and hits the inside of the post and ripples the net to make it 4-2. That's his first goal for the club.

74' GOAL! 4-2 Chelsea.

74' Chelsea not sitting back, as Ivanovic fires in a cross towards Costa until Distin manages to steer it away.

72' Coleman runs into the space down the flank, combining with Mirallas who can't make it past Terry but the captain slices his clearance and gifts Everton a throw-in.

71' The home fans are rampant now. What a game this has been, it's been on the edge of your seat stuff from the very beginning and these last 20 minutes will be nothing less.

70' Well that's a resounding answer. McGeady cuts inside and bursts towards the box before finding Naismith, who curls past Courtois from the angle inside the box. Eto'o also comes on. Plenty of time for the home side to get a result here.

69' GOAL! Everton, 3-2.

68' Eto'o set to make his way onto the field, not quite in the way that he'd have liked to enter the game - can Everton still claw back a result?

67' More drama, as Howard gets involved in an altercation with the celebrating Chelsea players. He goes into the book as a result

67' Hazard sets Costa costless who eventually tries to take it past too many men inside the box and loses the ball. Chelsea retrieve possession and Fabregas, Matic and Hazard link well down the left before the Frenchman bursts to the byline and into the box, he tries to clip it inside the box and it is deflected off of Coleman and in. That'll be an own-goal.

67' GOAL! 3-1 Chelsea.

64' Naismith wins a costless-kick just outside the box after Ramires clips his heels. Mirallas and Baines both weight it up, but it's the former who opts to hit it. He tries to curl it over the wall, but the defenders stay strong and get in the way.

62' Chelsea trying to take the sting out of the game by killing the tempo, but Chelsea almost go through on goal had it not have been for the terrific defending from Cahill to stretch a leg and deny him a one-on-one opportunity.

60' Mirallas wins a corner, and delivers it in but it fails to beat the first man and Ramires heads it away from danger.

60' An hour in and there's still plenty left to come yet.

59' Coleman wins a costless-kick after brilliant one-on-one play, and it's Baines who stands over it. The English international delivers it in but Terry is there to put it out of play.

57' Lukaku wins a costless-kick after Cahill fouls him from behind. Everton take it quick and Naismith is through on goal, but the ref pulls it back after adjudging the ball to be rolling when it was taken. Chelsea break from the poor set-piece, and Costa finds Ivanovic in the box but his shot from a tight-angle flies wide of the goal.

56' Costa showing his bad nature here, as he gets involved in a feud with a number of blue shirts. He receives a yellow card for his actions. His second already this season.

55' Fantastic game here, who knows which way it will end up. Coleman in particular, looking very strong defensively and offensively.

54' Hazard finds Costa in the channel, who turns and shoots but Howard gets down well to the effort. The Spaniard is looking lively.

53' Everton the brighter team here so far, but Costa comes close to making it 3-1 after Fabregas' terrific through ball but Howard gets down well with his leg to prevent the goal. From the corner, Terry rises but his header is central enough for Howard to collect.

51' Baines delivers a costless-kick from deep, and Distin gets on the end of it but his header flies wide and he's called offside regardless.

50' Eto'o warming up for the hosts, he couldn't come on and haunt his old club, could he?

49' Not this time, Mirallas plays a short corner but Jagielka's high boot catches Ivanovic inside the box and the referee blows for a costless-kick.

48' Great pressure from Everton wins the ball deep in Chelsea territory, and Baines' cross wins them a corner. Can they get an equaliser?

47' No substitutions at half-time, with Everton starting off as they ended. Lukaku tries an effort from the edge of the 18-yard box but his inside-of-the-foot effort is blazed over the bar.

47' A number of incidents in that first half, such as Costa's controversial offside decision and Howard's handling of the ball outside of the box. Will they matter, or will Chelsea take the points regardless?

46' The second half has begun, we've seen three goals already. How many more will we see? And which way do you think this game will go? Leave your predictions via Facebook in the comment section below.

18:20. A blitzkrieg start saw Diego Costa and Branislav Ivanovic put Chelsea 2-0 inside three minutes, but Everton soon found their feet and began to trouble Mourinho's side. Lukaku crashed a header off the bar, before Everton had a goal disallowed and Mirallas headed in an effort to half the deficit shortly before the half-time. Stay tuned, with more to come from Everton versus Chelsea.

HT: Everton 1-2 Chelsea.

45' Magnificent goal from the home side, as McGeady picks out Coleman in space down the right. He fires a ball into Mirallas who glances a header into the far corner past Courtois. How important could that goal's timing be?

44' GOAL! Everton, 2-1.

42' Costa goes through on goal after Matic pounces on Jagielka's hesitancy. He's judged offside rather harshly, but missed his effort after taking it round Howard. Was that the right decision? It doesn't look so, but it might just prove to be a blessing for Everton.

41' Again, Everton remaining guilty of that cutting edge in the final third. Chelsea shutting down a lot of their options and playing impressively.

38' Fairly balanced game now, despite the scoreline. Everton have settled but have struggled to really test Courtois since Lukaku's header from a corner earlier.

37' Courtois shows his commanding nature in the box again. The Belgian stopper jumps high to reach a McGeady cross. He's been very impressive in his few Premier League games so far.

35' Baines low cross to the edge of the box finds Naismith, who places a first-team pass into the path of Mirallas - he curls an effort from distance but it's a simple catch for Courtois.

33' Quiet few minutes here, with both sides defending well. Baines recovers well to prevent Hazard going through on goal, but Chelsea certainly looking capable of adding to their tally.

29' Costa does magnificently in the final third to retain possession, but Willian's ball back into the box is poor. It's retrieved and Fabregas probes around the edge of the box before trying an effort into the far post, Distin gets a foot to it and almost deflects it in but goes wide of the post. Chelsea are dangerous from the corner, having a number of shots blocked before Matic's cross is blocked by Lukaku and goes out for a throw.

27' Mirallas feeds McGeady, whose wayward effort takes a huge deflection off of Ivanovic and spins out for a corner. The Belgian delivers it, but Costa is there to head clear at the near post.

25' Coleman forces a corner out of Hazard after Lukaku's smart through ball. McGeady whips it in but it's overhit and though Barry tries to help it back in to Lukaku, the whistle is blown for a foul.

24' Fabregas whips the set-piece in but it is poor and Howard rises to catch it comfortably.

23' Barry's well-timed tackle on Willian is deemed as a foul, and Chelsea have a costless-kick around 30 yards from goal.

22' Martinez' men enjoying plenty of space down the right now, but Costa comes deep to thwart an attack with a smart sliding tackle.

21' Good chance for the home side, as Coleman bursts into the area from wide and tries to find Naismith, but his effort is too central and is cleared away.

20' Everton certainly looking better now, enjoying a sustained period of pressure but there's just too many bodies for them to break through in the final third.

19' Baines wins a costless-kick after being fouled by Ivanovic, but is closed quickly by Willian after he tries to fire in a cross from the short.

17' Naismith spins and tries an effort from 25-yards after being found by McGeady, but the Scot's effort curls away from goal.

16' Very close for the home side, who will be buoyed by that chance. Lukaku's aerial dominance really showing there. Can they take advantage of that throughout the rest of this game?

15' Disallowed goal! Coleman probes down the flank and wins a corner, which is delivered in by McGeady. Lukaku rises to power an effort off the bottom of the bar, the ball then ricochets off Courtois and to Distin who prods home, but he is rightly called offside.

14' Bit of a lull in proceedings after that eventful start, with Everton trying to find their feet. Chelsea pressing well and holding a strong tactical shape. Is there any way back for Martinez' side?

11' Ramires bursts forward before trying to pull it back for Fabregas, but his pass is poor. Everton try to counter but Azpilicueta cuts it out and starts another Chelsea attack. Fabregas eventually finds the ball in space and tries an effort from distance, but Distin blocks it.

10' The visitors thoroughly in control so far, despite some smart football from the Toffees.

9' Howard shown to be well outside the box as he came out to collect a long ball, but nothing was given despite Hazard's protestations. A poor call from the ref.

8' Everton gaining a bit of a foothold now, but Chelsea looking dangerous going forward whilst defending solidly too.

7' Diego Costa is the first Chelsea player to score in his opening three league games since Adrian Mutu. He's gone some way to justifying that £32 million price tag.

6' The Goodison crowd becoming frustrated already, as Naismith is called offside despite the ball coming off a Chelsea player.

4' A start beyond their wildest dreams for the Premier League favourites who are looking to take advantage of Manchester City's loss earlier today, and they're in good stead already.

3' Unbelievable. Chelsea are romping into the lead here, after some wonderfil link-up on the edge of the box, Ramires feeds Ivanovic inside the box and he is adjudged to be in line with Jagielka and he fires past Howard to double their lead.

3' GOAL! 2-0 Chelsea.

2' The hosts are shellshocked by that, but it was a great move by Mourinho's men.

1' 37 seconds in and the visitors are in the lead. Jagielka steps up to try and play Diego Costa off after Fabregas' through ball, but the Spaniard powers through on goal and places an effort through the legs of Howard to open the scores. Three shots on target, three goals for Costa. What a start.

1' GOAL! 1-0 Chelsea.

1' Z Cars has been played and we're underway at Goodison Park. Everton in blue and Chelsea in bright yellow. Can Lukaku or even Eto'o strike back against their former club?

17:28. Kick-off is just moments away, stay tuned for live commentary of a game that's not to be missed.

17:25. And for the visitors; Cech, Filipe Luis, Zouma, Drogba, Mikel, Schürrle, Salah.

17:23. For the home side; Robles, Gibson, Eto'o, Besic, Osman, Stones, Alcaraz.

17:21. Strong benches from today's teams, too.

17:19. While last week, they sailed past Leicester, here`s the goals from that game.

17:15. Chelsea opened their campaign against Burnley, here`s how it happened.

17:12. Furthermore, here are the highlights of last weeks match against Arsenal, which also finished 2-2.

17:10. To whet your appetite ahead of today`s crucial encounter here is highlights of Everton`s opening match against Leicester which finished 2-2.



16:58. Players on both sides today will wear black armbands after the death of Sir Richard Attenborough, the former President of Chelsea Football Club.

16:55. In today`s other Premier League matches, Man City fell victim to a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City, Crystal Palace's 95th minute dramatic equaliser earned them a point in a 3-3 thriller at St James' Park, whilst Swansea thrashed West Brom 3-0, QPR earned their first points with a 1-0 win over Sunderland and Southampton came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Upton Park.

16:50. In today`s early kick off, Man United faced Burnley with the game finishing 0-0 - United have now picked up just two points from their opening nine.

16:40. Everton: Howard, Coleman, Jagielka, Distin, Baines, Mirallas, Barry, McCarthy, McGeady, Lukaku, Naismith.

16:35. Chelsea: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Matic, Fabregas, Ramires, Hazard, Willian, Diego Costa.

16:28. Team News, Next!

16:23. Will Diego Costa start, he hasn’t trained over the past three days, although the Chelsea medical staff are working hard to prepare him for the game.

16:19. These sides have met 170 times, Chelsea managed to win on 66 occasions, while Everton won 52 times, and the draw occurred on 52 occasions too.

16:11. When the sides last met in Merseyside, Everton won 1-0. Here`s how it happened.

16:08. The last time these two sides met, the game finished 1-0 to Chelsea. Here`s how it happened.

16:00. 90 minutes remain until kick-off. What are your score predictions? Comment below.

15:56. Here`s a video of the very best of Loic Remy.

15:53. According to reports, Loic Remy could become a Chelsea player very soon, with a fee being agreed with QPR for the Frenchman. Remy was close to signing for Liverpool, but he failed a medical and the proposed deal was soon cancelled.

15:50. Chelsea also found out this week who they`d be facing in the forthcoming Champions League. The Londoners will face Schalke, Lisbon and Maribor.

15:47. Yesterday, Everton were handed a tough Europa League draw, with Wolfsburg, Lille, and FC Krasnodar making up their group.

15:44. Eto`o managed 9 league goals last season, and provided a lot of experience around the Chelsea dressing room.

15:40. This week, former Chelsea, Inter and Barcelona striker, Eto`o, completed a move to Everton and could be in line to make his debut against his former employers today.

15:36. Chelsea made quite a few acquisitions over the summer months, with the window still open, they brought in two defenders in the shape of Luis and Zouma, while Fabregas, Drogba and Costa were signed too. So far, Costa and Fabregas have been the only signings to make an impact at `The Bridge`

15:32. This season has seen Chelsea `keeper, Cech lose his place to shot-stopper, Courtois. The controversial decision from Jose Mourinho has proved an excellent choice after the Belgian made a series of imperative saves against Leicester to keep his side in the game.

15:25. Speaking about Lukaku, prior to today`s game, Roberto Martinez said this "I would have paid £100m for Lukaku if I had the money. The figure is insignificant. It is about the character and type of player you want in the group. Sometimes a player at £3m can be an expensive buy and sometimes a player at £28m can be a very cheap buy. Leading up to the game people will be talking to him about facing his old team-mates and manager, that is normal. But his level of performance will not change from against Arsenal or Leicester. He has a status and a vital role for us."

15:22. Ironically, Chelsea sold talented centre forward, Lukaku to Everton for £28,000,000, in a controversial manner, with a lot of Chelsea fans claiming that they would`ve preferred to have seen Lukaku stay to provide a competition to Diego Costa.

15:20. Chelsea will be without Fernando Torres, as the Spaniard completed his 2-year loan move to AC Milan yesterday. They`ll also be without inform striker, Diego Costa, who has been side-lined through injury, leaving the Londoners with veteran, Drogba, as their only recognised striker.

15:16. Chelsea have taken full points from their opening two games, with comfortable victories over Burnley and Leicester. Everton, however, have started with two draws, coming away to Leicester and at home to Arsenal. In both games, Roberto Martinez` men have led their leads slip away.

15:10. Last season, Everton beat Chelsea in the first encounter between the sides, with Naismith grabbing the eventual winner in a thrilling encounter, while Chelsea got the better of the Northern club on their own soil, with Chelsea overcoming the tough side 1-0, thanks to a John Terry goal, via a Frank Lampard set-piece.

15:05. Today`s game will take place at Goodison Park, the home of Everton FC, where the blues have only failed to score in a given match, 4 times, in their last 50 games there

15:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Everton and Chelsea`s third game of the 2014/15 Barclays Premier League season; with match commentary from myself, Conor Slater. Kick-off is at 17:30BST.