Manchester City - Stoke City Live of EPL 2014

90+4: FULL TIME: Mame Biram Diouf's goal gives Stoke City their first three points of the season at the home of the Premier League champions. A poor showing from Manuel Pellegrini's side who never looked like penetrating Stoke's rigid midfield, and an injury to new signing Fernando capped off a dismal afternoon for the blues. Thanks for following the game LIVE with VAVEL!

90+2': Stoke winding down the clock with some old fashioned time wasting in the corner. A precious victory is on its way to Mark Hughes.

90': Four minutes of stoppage time.

87': PENALTY APPEAL! Yaya Toure goes down under a controversial challenge from Pieters, but Lee Mason awards a yellow card to the Ivorian for simulation. Replays show very little contact. Desperation for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

85': Time running out for Manchester City. Sergio Aguero and David Silva have failed to open up an impenetrable Stoke City defence, and Mark Hughes' side must be applauded. Five minutes of normal time remaining.

82': Stoke City have won just five of their last 48 away matches in the Premier League. Can they hold out for a shock win?

80': Marc Muniesa comes on for Victor Moses. Hughes trying to defend the win as we enter the last ten minutes.

78': CHANCE! Yaya Toure unleashes a potent effort from 25 yards which takes a cruel deflection of Steven N'Zonzi, but the Ivorian's shot trickles just wide of the post. The 31-year-old looks the most likely to make something happen here.

76': Yaya Toure with another effort, but Begovic collects. The home side are running out of ideas.

72': CHANCE! City exposed on the counter again as Peter Crouch nods just wide. Great cross from Bardsley.

70': Fantastic run from Aguero whose fierce effort deflects wide. It may take some genius from the Argentine in the last 20 minutes...

69': Peter Crouch goes down with a head injury and boos ring around the Etihad Stadium. Difficult to see where the Premier League champions are going to get a goal from this afternoon, they've been poor.

67': Stoke City defending for their lives here, and City are trying everything in their power to twist the tie in their favour.

65': Edin Dzeko and Jesus Navas come on for Stevan Jovetic and Samir Nasri. Charlie Adam replaces the injured Peter Odemwingie.

63': CHANCE! Nearly a second for Diouf who can't get his toe to a teasing Odemwingie ball. Manchester City are on the rocks.

62': The Etihad is stunned and are trying desperately to inject some life into their players, but Stoke are showing admirable resolve to keep these City stars at bay. Time for Dzeko, perhaps?

58': GOAL! Mame Biram Diouf picks up the ball inside City's half and charges at Fernandinho who he nutmegs with ease. The former Manchester United striker finds himself clean through on goal and he slots through Joe Hart's legs to give Stoke City a deserved lead!

56': CHANCE! Yaya Toure tries a dipping effort past Asmir Begovic, but the Bosnian saves spectacularly to keep the Potters in it.

53': Fernandinho picks up City's first booking of the afternoon, bringing down the dangerous Moses inside his own half.

50': CHANCE! Intricate play from Silva and Nasri just outside the box, but the Frenchman's effort is blocked by Phil Bardsley. Better from City, who have a corner.

49': The visitors are pressuring their hosts admirably, making it tough for Silva, Nasri and Yaya Toure to work their triangles. Jovetic aims to get City forward, but supplies a poor ball into the path of Kolarov and Stoke have a throw-in.

46': Bright start from Stoke who go for goal early with a strike from Diouf. Meanwhile, Peter Odemwingie has replaced Jonathan Walters.

45': And the second half is underway! Who'll take the points here at the Etihad?

16:00: Manchester City enjoyed 74% of the possession in the first half, but only registered one shot on target. Stoke City have managed as many... not the most exciting 45 minutes of football. Let's hope for an improvement in the second half - we're minutes away.

15:55: Sergio Aguero has failed to make his mark on the game so far.

15:53: Half time scores from across the Barclay's Premier League:

QPR 1 - 0 Sunderland, West Ham 1 - 1 Southampton, Newcastle 1 - 1 Crystal Palace, Swansea 2 - 0 West Brom

HALF TIME: Manchester City 0 - 0 Stoke City. Subdued performance from the champions until the dying minutes of the first half, but Stoke City willbe satisfied with their first half showing. City need more cutting edge, and they're relying on their rigid back line to keep them in the game at the moment.

45+2': CHANCE! Yaya Toure hits the bar with a delightful little chip. Ferocious play from Aguero in the build up, but the Ivorian's effort can only graze the cross bar. A rare glimpse of the class Manuel Pellegrini has at his disposal, but an encouraging end to the half for the Chilean's team.

45': Three minutes of added time here at the Etihad Stadium. A disappointing first 45 minutes for the home side, but Mark Hughes will be delighted with his side's display.

42': Aguero and Jovetic yet to make any impact on the game. Manuel Pellegrini will be concerned that possibly the best striking duo in the Premier League have hardly had a touch...

41': Moses and Pieters linking up well down the left, but the Nigerian tries too much and passes up the opportunity to deliver into the box.

40': Half-time can't come soon enough for Manuel Pellegrini's side. They're struggling to penetrate a rigid Stoke set up, and the Potters look worryingly comfortable.

39': Fernando looks to have pulled his groin after very minimal contact with Whelan. With Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal coming up, perhaps it's best not to take any risks...

38': Fernandinho comes on for the injured Fernando. Not the most comfortable 35 minutes for Manchester City, who are allowing their guests to grow in confidence. Moses and Crouch causing trouble up top.

34': Fernando down in pain, clutching his groin. The Brazilian looks in some discomfort as Fernandinho warms up on the touchline.

31': Martin Demicheis has attempted more passes (31) than any other player on the pitch. He's found a teammate with 100% of those. Via @WhoScored

30': CHANCE! Peter Crouch bustles Martin Demichelis off the ball, but the gangly forward can only massage Joe Hart's gloves with a tame effort. The visitors certainly not playing for a point here.

29': Physical affair here at the Etihad Stadium, and one that is suiting Stoke rather than Manchester City at the moment.

26': City finally work an opening, but Yaya Toure can only blast the ball over the bar. A scuffle between Ryan Shawcross and Sergio Aguero erupts in the aftermath, but Lee Mason extinguishes the flames.

25': Stoke's congested midfield is making it difficult for the hosts to exhibit the costless flowing football we know they can produce. Mark Hughes has set his side up brilliantly.

23': Stoke City have a corner. Mark Hughes' side willing to attack City on the counter attack and look dangerous when they do so.

21': Phil Bardsley booked for a gentle challenge on David Silva. Harsh on the former Manchester United man. City have a costless-kick just outside the area.

18': The blues have enjoyed 75% of possession so far, but still no goals for the Premier League champions. Stoke look threatening on the counter-attack.

16': Manchester City have been uncharacteristically slopy in possession, but look so dangerous going forward. Kolarov providing an outlet on the left flank.

14': Poor pass from Fernando is gathered by Victor Moses, but Yaya Toure defends brilliantly to avert the danger. Shaky from the £12m man.

11': CHANCE! Lovely build up play involving Bacary Sagna and David Silva presents Samir Nasri with a chance to test Begovic with a first-time effort, but the Bosnian makes a decent save.

Yaya Toure on the ball. (Image via @MCFC).

8': Stoke drive forward with their first attack, but Steven N'Zonzi's wild effort flies high over Joe Hart's bar.

6': Succession of corners for the home side, but the height in Stoke's back line removes the threat swiftly.

5': Aguero receives lengthy treatment, but calms the heartbeats of Manchester City fans by returning to action.

2': Sergio Aguero in pain after being blocked off by Ryan Shawcross. Referee Lee Mason ignores the challenge.

1': Manchester City capitalise on some sloppy Stoke possession and aim to work the ball into the opposition's box, but Yaya Toure can't keep hold of the ball.

15:00: And we're off the the Etihad Stadium!

14:46: Stoke City have lost all six of their Premier League away fixtures to Manchester City. They've also never scored, and have conceded 15... Are we in for a surprise?

14:50: Ten minutes until kick-off. Will Manchester City make it three out of three, or will Stoke City record their first win of the 2014/2015 season?

14:42: Manchester United have drawn 0-0 with Burnley in today's early Barclays Premier League kick-off. That's two points from a possible nine for Louis Van Gaal. Worrying.

14:37: Just minutes to go at Turf Moor where Burnley and Manchester United are drawing 0-0. Van Gaal yet to record a Premier League win as Manchester United manager.

14:33: Aleksandar Kolarov is the first out of the Manchester City dressing room. Just over 25 minutes until kick-off.

And perhaps the best goal Joe Hart has ever seen fly past him. Peter Crouch, take a bow.

Perhaps the most famous meeting between the two sides in 2011. Yaya Toure's goal secured Manchester City's first piece of silverware in 35 years.

14:23: Mark Hughes speaks to the press ahead of the afternoon fixture. Familiar surroundings for the ex-City boss. (Image via @MCFC)

14:20: Plenty of talent on the bench for both sides. Bojan and Arnautovic have the potential to trouble Manchester City's back line with their respective height and speed, whilst Jesus Navas and Edin Dzeko could be summoned by Manuel Pellegrini to twist the tie in their favour.

14:19: Stoke City substitutions: Sorensen, Huth, Muniesa, Odemwingie, Arnautovic, Adam, Bojan.

14:17: Manchester City substitutions: Caballero, Zabaleta, Clichy, Milner, Fernandinho, Navas, Dzeko.

14:13: Manchester Evening news journalist Stuart Brennan believes Manuel Pellegrini is keen on improving Bacary Sagna's fitness to facilitate rotation with Pablo Zabaleta next month. Manchester City face Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in September... tough.

14:10: Aleksandar Kolarov's willingness to parade up and down the flanks gives Manuel Pellegrini another ferocious attacking option. Peter Crouch's height always has the potential to cause problems, but Sergio Aguero's pace and power has also been known to destroy defences.

14:07: Phil Bardsley is fit enough to start for the Potters, but Stephen Ireland and Bojan Krkic don't make Mark Hughes' eleven.

14:06: Bacary Sagna is handed his Manchester City debut (as expected), Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Gael Clichy at left-back and Sergio Aguero is preferred to Edin Dzeko alongside Stevan Jovetic.

14:05: Stoke City: Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters; Whelan, Nzonzi; Diouf, Walters, Moses; Crouch.

14:04: Manchester City: Hart, Sagna, Kolarov, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Fernando, Nasri, Yaya Toure, Silva, Jovetic, Aguero

14:03: Team news is in!

13:56: Sergio Aguero looking... excited? (Image via @MCFC)

13:50: We're around 15 minutes away from today's team news. Bacary Sagna is set to be handed his Manchester City debut, but will there be any other changes to the side that dismantled Liverpool on Monday night?

13:48: Angel Di Maria's Manchester United are currently drawing 0-0 with Burnley. Wil the Argentine be able to secure Louis Van Gaal's first three points of the season?

13:41: Steven N'Zonzi is likely to be presented with the honour of handling that man Yaya Toure this afternoon. The Ivorian has made a rather lethargic start to the season, but always has the ability to step out of first gear.

13:40: The Manchester City team have entered the building. (Image via @MCFC).

13:35: Stoke City: Begovic, Wilkinson, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, N'Zonzi, Ireland, Bojan, Diouf.

13:34: Manchester City: Hart, Sagna, Kompany, Demichelis, Kolarov, Nasri, Fernando, Yaya Toure, Silva, Jovetic, Dzeko.

13:33: We're around 30 minutes away from official team news, but here's a guess at the line-ups for today...

13:30: And as for Stoke City, could former Manchester City man Stephen Ireland be the player to pilot the Potters past the Premier League champions this afternoon?

13:25: Will it be Edin Dzeko or Sergio Aguero who partners Stevan Jovetic up front for Manchester City today? Both players picked up knocks this week, but are believed to be fine. Against a physical defence, Dzeko's height may be preferred.

13:15: And finally, with regards to pass accuracy, Manchester City boast a rate of 87%, just 3% higher than their afternoon guests (84%). The stats are certainly in Manuel Pellegrini's favour, but Mark Hughes will be desperate to end a baron run against his old side. (Stats via squawka.com)

13:14: Mark Hughes' side have enjoyed an average of 56% of possession, Manchester City boast 53% of possession so far this term.

13:11: Manchester City have a shot accuracy rate of 50% so far this season, Stoke City's is a discouraging 25%. However, the Potters have created 20 chances in the two games they have played this season, two more than their Saturday afternoon opponents (18).

13:08: Stoke City last won a top flight away tie against Manchester City in 1980.

13:07: Manchester City have won their last seven home fixtures against Stoke City.

13:05: Will Mark Hughes be singing the blues at 17:00pm this evening? It's likely if the stats are are anything to go by...

12:58: Bojan Krkic could start for the Potters after recovering from a rib injury, whilst Phil Bardsley is unlikely to feature after picking up a knee injury.

12:55: Mark Hughes is famed for his attacking football, and is doing his best to improve Stoke City's reputation in the Premier League this season. Tony Pulis was known for his abrasive style of football, but the summer arrivals of Bojan Krkic and Victor Moses proves the Welshman is keen to introduce costless-flowing football to the Britannia Stadium.

Mark Hughes believes Vincent Kompany would command a fee of around £50m if he was sold by Manchester City now.

12:50: Hughes added: "You look at certain levels of finance being thrown at mediocre players and it does not bear comparison. At current values and in the current market Vinny is a huge asset for the club. If you try and replace him it will be difficult to get anyone in for the best part of £50m."

12:48: Mark Hughes spent £138m in his first season with Manchester City, but could only guide them to a disappointing 10th place in 2009. However, the Welshman believes one of his imports could be the Premier League champions' best ever signings: "In terms of pound for pound, that deal has to be way up there. I'll claim that one - along with Pablo Zabaleta!"

12:44: “We need to do that again to get maximum points," Hughes said. "That's our aim, but obviously we are fully aware of how difficult it will be for us, given the quality of the opposition we are coming up against."

12:42: Former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes is yet to record a victory over his old suitors since leaving the club in December 2009, but the Welshman is hoping for a historic victory this afternoon to kick start Stoke's season: “In recent times, apparently, performances at City haven't been great, and the chairman was very gracious last year when, even though we were beaten again, he said it was one of our better performances there."

12:35: Stoke City were victorious in the third round of the Capital One Cup on Wednesday night, smashing League Two side Portsmouth 3-0. Jonathan Walters (2) and Peter Crouch were on the scoresheet for the Potters.

Alvaro Negredo is going nowhere according to Manuel Pellegrini.

12:30: Eliaquim Mangala and Alvaro Negredo are the only absentees for Manchester City this afternoon, and amid speculation that the Spanish striker is set for a move away from the club, Manuel Pellegrini was quick to dismiss the rumours: 'At this moment Alvaro is injured but part of our squad. Last year he did very well and then had an injury with his shoulder and after that he didn't play so well, but he's always an important player for us.

12:26: It was a case of deja vu for Manchester City as they drew Bayern Munich and CSKA Moscow for the second time in two years. Yaya Toure was racially abused on City's trip to Moscow, but Manuel Pellegrini hopes the Russian Champions have learned their lesson: "I hope they learned about that. I suppose this year we're not going to have any problems. I hope that for CSKA, it is alesson that they will learn."

12:25: Manchester City were drawn with Bayern Munich, CSKA Moscow and AS Roma in Thursday night's Uefa Champions League draw, and Manuel Pellegrini insists his side will qualify from a difficult Group E: "This year with more experience, I am absolutely sure we are going to continue."

12:17: Stoke City have endured a slightly more dismal start to the 2014/2015 campaign. The Britannia Stadium were welcomed back to the Barclay's Premier League with a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and Mark Hughes' side failed to redeem themselves a week later in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hull City at the KC Stadium.

12:16: Manchester City have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2014/2015 campaign. A 2-0 victory at St.James' park initiated Manuel Pellegrini's title defence and an early meeting with last season's runners up, Liverpool, ended in a convincing 3-1 win for the blues. Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero propelled the champions past Newcastle United, and Aguero was on hand to add to Stevan Jovetic's double to see City past Liverpool.

12:08. A solitary goal emerged from the two league fixtures between the two sides last term, Yaya Toure hitting the back of the net in a 1-0 home victory in February. Stoke City held the eventual Premier League champions to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at the Britannia Stadium.

This afternoon's venue, a place Manchester City have won 23 out of their last 26 home games. Image via mcfc.co.uk.

12:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Manchester City's second home time of the 2014/2015 Barclay's Premier League season against Stoke City. Match commentary from me, Adam Bailey. Kick-off 15:00BST.