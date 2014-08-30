Burnley 0-0 Manchester United: As it happened

14:39 - Thanks for following me with live coverage today, I'll be back soon with more! Enjoy the 3pm kick-off's, you can follow West Ham - Southampton and Manchester City - Stoke City here.

90+4: FULL-TIME. Burnley win their first point of the new season with a hard-fought goal-less draw against Manchester United, the away side will contend that they may have had a few penalties; one either side of the half. The home supporters will be proud of their team's performance - a draw against the most expensive side in Premier League history isn't bad by any stretch.

90: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the game, surely Manchester United will apply some intense pressure in the dying moments of the game.

89: Yellow card after a tactical foul from defender Reid to block the impending run of Welbeck near the touchline.

87: Strong appeals for handball as Young has an effort on-goal from the edge of the area and it bounces off Barnes into the goalkeeper's path. The referee Chris Foy is having none of it, waves play on.

86: Last change of the game for United, Januzaj ON for Juan Mata.

85: Spanish midfielder Juan Mata is now struggling with a hamstring injury, and is calling to the bench for a change. He hasn't looked at his magical best today, and he has to come off now.

84: Cameras show Januzaj is looking despondent on the substitutes' bench, appears as though he will not feature in this match unless an injury forces a change.

80: 10 minutes to go, Burnley will happily take a point from this game but United are putting pressure on their opponents and have many men forward.

77: Another yellow card brandished, this time to Burnley midfielder Marney after a foul on Young.

74: Burnley in-swinging costless-kick as Anderson needless brings down Trippier outside the area and gives away a foul.

72: Another change for the away side; Robin van Persie OFF, with Welbeck coming on as his replacement.

70: 20 minutes to play, di Maria comes off after a decent showing on his debut appearance as a United player. Struggled with cramp towards the end, suggesting that he is not ready for 90 minutes of intense football in the Premier League.

69: Manchester United making a substitution; di Maria OFF, Anderson replaces him.

67: Burnley costless-kick from 30 yards out, as Blackett slides in late on Ings. The referee books the left-back for his troubles aswell.

65: A break in play as di Maria is down on the ground, clutching his hamstring. It appears that he has cramp.

62: Manchester United have dominated the past few minutes, but need to take their chances if they are going to make it count.

60: United have had 88% possession over the last 5 minutes, Burnley have had a lowly 12%.

58: Cameras show that English striker Danny Welbeck is warming up on the touchline, getting ready to come on. United break quickly, with di Maria getting the better of Trippier on the flank to power past him and deliver a teasing ball into the area; Rooney sets up van Persie who hits the ball on the half-volley and Burnley do well to clear, with a dramatic goal-line clearance by midfielder Dean Marney.

57: Burnley corner comes of nothing as they see out the danger, with Jones using his strength to his advantage to stop the attempted header in the area.

55: Wayward shot from Mee as he hits a shot from 25-yards out, first time contact but his effort flies wide of de Gea's goal into the crowd.

51: Good sliding block by Trippier to deny an attempted effort from di Maria on the flank, after United get forward with patient build-up play.

47: di Maria gets outmuscled and is fouled by Ings near the centre circle, winning a costless-kick in the process.

46: Good defensive work by Valencia to track back and dispossess Burnley of the ball after a mis-placed pass from Evans, before he is crowded out and eventually tackled by two midfielders.

13:47: Second-half has begun, no substitutions as of yet for either side.

13:45: Second-half is set to start in a few moments time, with the sides coming out of the tunnel for the match to restart.

13:40: Half-time and it's still goal-less which will suit Burnley just fine. They will be hoping they can soak up the pressure and take a few of their chances, while United will put pressure on them for an opening goal no doubt. di Maria has been one of United's standout players in the first-half, and van Persie will feel disappointed that he hasn't got himself on the scoresheet as of yet.

45+1: Heaton jumps highest to comfortably smother a corner delivery, he clears the ball out and the referee blows his whistle to end the first-half of action at Turf Moor.

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time to be played, as United attempt to get forward one more time before the break.

44: Valencia outmuscles Ings in the area, who reacts angrily to the decision to give a goal-kick. Replays show that it was in-fact the correct decision, taking a flick off his heel before going out of play.

43: Young goes down after a shoulder barge from Trippier; the referee waves play on despite a half-hearted penalty appeal and Burnley clear.

42: The game has started to lose its sting a tad, both teams are desperate to keep the ball on the floor and the battle for possession is in midfield now.

37: Fletcher gets the first yellow card of the game after purposely bringing down striker Danny Ings to give his side a chance to get players back defending. A tactical foul, good spot by the referee to see the challenge, play advantage and book him afterwards.

34: The corner is cleared away well by Jones as United push men forward.

33: Great play by Burnley winger Arfield to beat Blackett on the flank, cuts inside into the area and beats Fletcher with a body feint; he has an effort on-goal but defender Phil Jones blocks the shot and it goes out for a corner to much appreciation from the home crowd who are really getting behind their team.

28: Good sliding block by Shackell to deny van Persie from getting a shot off inside the area after a nice interchanging play between him and Rooney on the edge of the box.

23: United have dominated possession in the last 5 minutes, which isn't exactly surprising - having said that they are losing the ball a lot and giving Burnley the chance to go on the counter, which is dangerous to say the least.

20: Di Maria look - He is performing well on the wing and looks perfect in a United shirt, created one chance out of nothing with a 60-yard pass and seems to look comfortable where he is playing so far.

17: Good reactions from de Gea to rush out of his area quickly and stop a Burnley counter attack, before Valencia gives away a needless foul with a high boot.

14: Great stop! by goalkeeper Tom Heaton to deny Robin van Persie from close range; di Maria picks up the ball in his own half and splits the hosts' defence with a 60-yard through ball towards the Dutchman who takes a touch to control and fires low towards goal. Good save to keep it 0-0.

11: Good strength and agility by di Maria to shrug off a challenge from Jones; before he is brought down near the centre circle.

6: Defender Jonny Evans is put under intense pressure and makes a mistake, which goalkeeper de Gea has to stop an effort from Jutkiewicz after a poor back-pass.

3: United already on the backfoot in this match, with their former midfielder David Jones having a well-struck costless-kick effort spin off the bar as goalkeeper de Gea is stranded and unable to move to react.

12:45. The match has now begun at Turf Moor.

12:40. United starting line-up: De Gea, Jones, Evans, Blackett, Valencia, Young, Fletcher, Di Maria, Mata, Rooney, van Persie.

Subs: Januzaj, Hernandez, Welbeck, James, M. Keane, Anderson, Amos.

12:35. Burnley starting line-up: Heaton, Trippier, Duff, Shackell, Mee, Arfield, Jones, Marney, Taylor, Ings, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Gilks, Ward, Reid, Long, Wallace, Sordell, Barnes.

12:30. Here are the starting line-ups and substitutes in full for today's game.

11:45. Key man - Danny Ings. The English young striker finished last season as Burnley's top scorer despite picking up a long-term injury and having to recover from that, his pace and eye for goal will help the hosts as they look to register their first win of the season against tough opposition in the form of United.

11:40. Key man - Angel di Maria. Providing he plays, the 26-year-old Argentine winger will be instrumental on his debut if he sees a lot of the ball, looking to quicken the play on the flanks and deliver some killer passes to his new team-mates to create any half-chances to score.

11:35. Just over an hour to kick-off, here are a few key men who will be important during the game today.

11:30. So, who do you think will win today? Both teams will ideally love a win, but I'm going to predict a narrow away win for United.

11:25. Have a read of the pre-match comments and a full match preview from Harry Robinson, here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/manchester-united/385495-burnley-united-preview.html

11:20. In the past few hours, Manchester United announced that they'd struck a deal for Ajax's defensive-minded Daley Blind.

11:15. In the past 3 meetings, United have beaten Burnley twice and the hosts have pulled off one win for themselves (in the Premier League, season 2009-10).

11:10. di Maria has been expected to make his United debut this weekend, and could feature today for the away side as they look to record their first league win under new manager van Gaal. Exciting times.

11:05. Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, had this to say in relation to claims that United were in crisis:

“I think the word ‘crisis’ is harsh looking at their players,” said Dyche. “They’ve got some fine players. With tactical formats, I do think the 3-5-2 is the most radical change so it takes time for that to work. The power of Manchester United and the market means he may have ideas and designs over the next few days to get certain players who can do roles he feels that are not being done as well.

“I don’t know him, I’ve never worked with anyone who knows him. It will be interesting to have a coffee with him and ask him [about 3-5-2]. I don’t know whether I’d get that chance but I would be interested in that. I’m a young manager learning and I’m always interested to hear what they have to say. If we do get that time I will ask him. From the outside it looks like he’s strong in that philosophy, he believes it can work and he’s going to mould the team accordingly and possibly add to it as he sees fit.”

11:00. van Gaal has called for time and patience from the United supporters, who are visibly disgruntled and surprised aswell after a shock 4-0 loss to MK Dons in the Capital One Cup second round match earlier on this week. An encouraging thing to take from this week so far for United, is that they have finally signed Real winger Angel di Maria for a record British transfer fee of £60million pounds.

10:55. Burnley's opponents today; Manchester United. They will be hoping for a comfortable victory away from home, but it will not be easy given their current form. They struggled against Swansea and Sunderland over the past fortnight, and have only got one point to their name under new manager Louis van Gaal.

10:50. Burnley have had back-to-back defeats in their opening two fixtures of the new season, after losses to Chelsea and Swansea in consecutive weeks. They'll be eager to get their first points on the board as the newly-promoted side start life to the Premier League with manager Sean Dyche.

10:45. He'll be hoping to find Robin van Persie in better form than the Dutchman has been in recently. van Persie had failed to hit any sort of shot in his las two Premier League games, the first time it's happened in his United career.

10:35. New signing, Angel di Maria, had assisted 11 goals in his last 11 league games, but will he be able to justify that hefty price tag from day one?

10:25. The Clarets are one of two teams (Barnsley) to never draw a Premier League game 0-0. The Red Devils, amongst the seven ever-present Premier League teams, have the lowest proportion of nil-nils, standing at 5.5%.

10:15. To saw Burnley have had a tough run of fixtures at Turf Moor in the Premier League is an understatement. Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United have been the last five visitors to Lanchasire.

10:05. However, Manchester United have won five of their last six encounters with Burnley, keeping a clean sheet in each victory. Despite the good form against today's hosts, United have only won two of their last six Premier League games in August.

9:55. The last time these two met, in a league game, at Turf Moor; a Robbie Blake volley was enough to give the hosts an infamous 1-0 win.

9:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Burnley and Manchester United's third game of the 2014/15 Barclays Premier League season; with match commentary from myself, Mosope Ominiyi. Kick-off is at 12:45BST.