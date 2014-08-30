Swansea 3-0 West Brom: Dyer (2) and Routledge give The Swans another win

A brace from English winger Nathan Dyer and another from Wayne Routledge has given The Swans a perfect start to their 2014-15 campaign, with 3 wins out of a possible 3.

Coming into their home game against West Brom, they had back-to-back victories over Manchester United and Burnley; and they did not disappoint in-front of their home crowd in Wales at the Liberty Stadium.

Their opening goal came after just 2 minutes, with Dyer latching onto a cheeky back-heel pass from midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson; he dinked the loose ball over goalkeeper Ben Foster into the net to break the deadlock.

Then, West Brom were slow to get out of their own area and played around with the ball too much - lost the ball after some sloppy play which was clinically finished off with a half-volley effort from Routledge which Foster was unable to stop, swerving low into the bottom corner of the net.

It stayed 2-0 for the rest of the first-half and the majority of the second-half; before Sigurdsson did well to feed Dyer with another chance on-goal. This time, it was a pass of dreams from the Icelandic midfielder who opened up his body well and passed into space for Dyer to speed into, he shot first time low and hard past Foster into the corner of the net to put the icing on the cake for the hosts.