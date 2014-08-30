West Ham 1-3 Southampton: Brace from Schneiderlin helps Saints get their first win

Southampton came back from a goal behind to win 3-1 away from home against West Ham, recording their first victory of the season thanks to a brace from French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and a late finish from new signing Graziano Pellé.

Before the game, West Ham unveiled their new signing Alexandre Song from Barcelona on season-long loan; but the hosts were unable to wow their new addition as they lost at home despite taking the lead early on.

A long-range effort from midfielder Mark Noble bounced awkwardly in-front of English goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who dived low but was unable to react quickly enough to stop the shot from beating him into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-0 in the 27th minute. Then, Schneiderlin equalised on the stroke of half-time after a set-piece delivery was poorly dealt with defensively by the West Ham players - the ball fell straight into the Frenchman's path and he was able to hit a rebounded shot into the corner of the net to make it 1-1.

Schneiderlin made it 2-1 after the break, this time with another flick-on from close range as the West Ham players were caught napping and were consequently punished yet again. The away side kept up the pressure, and eventually made it pay with another goal late on thanks to new signing Graziano Pellé, who did well to pounce on a rebounded effort after Adrian fumbled Clyne's cross in the area.

West Ham will feel disappointed that they lost the game, especially because it was at home and they were in-front first. All 3 of the goals they conceded were preventable, which makes it even worse in truth.