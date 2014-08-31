Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal: As it happened

18:05 - I'll be back soon with more live coverage and commentaries, until then have a nice day. Don't forget to read more footballing content on the homepage here!

18:02 - There is sure to be a lot of media attention surrounding Arsenal and the rest of their transfer business ahead of the deadline in 27 hours time..

18:01 - Another good point won by Leicester at home, first they drew with Everton and now Arsenal.

18:00 - A frustrating look for Wenger and his side, as another lacklustre performance was evidently shown as they drew 1-1 away from home when they would have wanted all 3 points.

90+3: The referee blows his whistle to end the match at the King Power Stadium, the score ends in a 1-1 draw. It will definitely be 2 points lost rather than 1 point gained for Arsenal, who left it too little too late to make substitutions and Sanogo struggled for all of his goal-scoring chances.

90: Leicester corner comes of nothing as Szczesny does well to jump highest and catch the ball in the air; Moore and Szczesny are both booked by the referee as the Leicester man reacts angrily and pulls the Polish goalkeeper down.

88: Lovely play by Ozil on the edge of the area, he flicks the ball towards Podolski but Leicester swarm players around him and the German loses possession.

84: Great save by Szczesny! He dives low to his right to deny a fierce drive from Jamie Vardy on the counter attack..

82: Ozil is able to continue, and carries on playing - which is good to see.

80: Ozil falls to ground after slipping on the turf off-the-pitch, tweaking his ankle like Moreno did late on against Manchester City on Monday night. Looks like a painful one, he needs treatment and Arsenal cannot take him off now.

78: A double change for Arsenal, with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Podolski coming on as Sanogo and Cazorla are replaced.

76: Leicester with their last substitution of the game; Drinkwater replacing goalscorer Ulloa.

75: Flamini is cautioned by the referee about his tackles, with a tired-looking challenge to give Leicester the chance to catch their breath.

70: Another change for Leicester, with striker Jamie Vardy replacing Schlupp who created the assist for Ulloa's equaliser.

65: 25 minutes to play, and both teams are trying to build-up play from the back.

64: Leicester making their first substitution of the game, with former Aston Villa winger Marc Albrighton coming on to replace Riyad Mahrez who has performed well today.

61: The game is beginning to open up a bit more now as the players are getting tired and there is more space to run into; Arsenal let off after a nice interchanging piece of play between Ulloa and Schlupp on the flank, Nugent's shot is well blocked by Debuchy as the away side clear.

58: Sanogo is told to calm down by the referee after he is shoved off the ball and not given a foul, it is clear to see that the young French striker is frustrated with the fact he has not scored yet today.

56: Good goalkeeping by Schmeichel to come out quickly and block Sanogo's effort on-goal.

52: CLOSE!! Ulloa beats Chambers with a body feint in the area, opens his body up and shapes to shoot with Szczesny already going down to try and stop the effort - it beats the goalkeeper but hits the side netting! How did he miss? Golden opportunity to make it 2-1 to the hosts there.

50: Cazorla has a shot off-balance from close range, but it's wide of the mark and swerves away from Schmeichel's post.

46: I have a feeling that either Wilshere, The Ox or Podolski will feature at some stage in this game - Sanogo is struggling to create any chances for himself and doesn't look sharp enough to worry the Leicester defence.

17:04 - The second-half begins at the King Power Stadium, with no changes for either side at the break.

45+4: The referee blows the whistle for half-time, at the end of an interesting 45 minutes of football in truth. Arsenal took their chance on the break and broke the deadlock, but Leicester did the same.

45: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time as Sanogo is ruled for an offside call by the linesman. Frustrating to look at times, despite having potential.

39: Two good defensive contributions within the space of a minute from Leicester centre-back Wes Morgan to first deny Sanchez before then blocking the advancing effort from Sanogo on-goal.

36: Arsenal costless-kick given; after Mertesacker is brought down with a late sliding challenge by the goalscorer Ulloa.

35: Two corners in quick succession for the hosts, but Arsenal do well to clear the danger albeit partially.

31: Goalmouth scramble comes of nothing for The Gunners, as Mertesacker and Sanogo both go close to having efforts on-goal but both attempts are blocked as Leicester clear.

26: And here is the confirmation of the early substitution for Arsenal, Koscielny is being replaced by Chambers, having looked uncomfortable in the past few minutes since his knock to the head.

22: GOAL! Leicester take their chance on the counter attack as Schlupp's cross into the area is fed through into the path of Ulloa, who reads the situation well to place himself between Koscielny and the ball perfectly in the area to head powerfully past Szczesny into the roof of the net. 1-1, and Leicester equalise!

21: That means that he now has 2 goals in 2 games for the new signing.

20: GOAL! Arsenal take the lead, with Sanchez grabbing his first league goal of the new season with a rebounded effort when Sanogo's initial effort is parried away by Schmeichel into the Chilean's path.

17: Koscielny bravely returns to the action and is seen with a head band although he does not look ready to continue, he may be forced off soon.

15: Koscielny has gone down the tunnel now to receieve more treatment, with cameras showing that Chambers is warming up on the touchline just in-case the French centre-back is unable to continue.

12: The game has been temporarily halted so that Koscielny can receive treatment on the far side, after a head-on collision with Leicester striker Schlupp.

10: Interesting start to the game by both sides, Leicester have done well to contain the threat from Arsenal and look dangerous on the counter.

6: Alexis with a neat flick into the path of Cazorla... the Spaniard has an effort on-goal but Schmeichel saves it.

5: Arsenal lose the ball in a key area of the pitch and Leicester burst forward again, this time Ulloa has a half-chance but his half-volley is comfortably smothered by Szczesny.

3: Monreal fails to keep the ball under pressure from Mahrez on the flank, and puts his side in trouble as the Leicester City man beats him for pace on the wing and crosses into the box, but it is too close to Szczesny who punches clear.

2: Sanogo struggles to sort out his feet quickly enough to latch onto a direct pass by Cazorla and loses the ball, as Leicester clear the partial danger.

16:00 - Within the first few seconds of the start, Leicester give away the first foul of the game as Debuchy goes down after a late tackle.

15:59 - Arsenal getting ready to kick-off in their yellow strip, playing from right to left.

15:55 - Both teams walking out of the tunnel now, the match just 5 minutes away from kick-off.

15:40 - So the big question surrounding Arsenal is who will replace Giroud in their strikeforce? It appears as though they are still active in the transfer market, have a read of this article for more.

15:35 - Ozil and Alexis (pictured below) walk out of the tunnel to prepare for their pre-match warm-up ahead of the game.

15:25 - 35 minutes to kick-off, who do you think is going to win if either team will? I'll go for a scrappy Arsenal win, but I have a feeling that it will be hard regardless of the scoreline. Tweet me at @Football365Mo

15:23 - FULL-TIME: Aston Villa 2 Hull City 1. Two first-half goals from Weimann and Agbonlahor have given the hosts their second win of the season, moving into third place after a nervy finish at Villa Park.

15:21 - FULL-TIME: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 3. The Reds bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Manchester City on Monday night to comfortably dispatch Spurs away from home at White Hart Lane thanks to goals from Sterling, Gerrard (penalty) and Moreno on Balotelli's league debut for his new club.

15:18 - There are currently two matches being played in the Premier League right now, I'll have brief words from both after the full-time whistles are blown.

15:16 - Even though on-paper it may look like an easy win for Arsenal, I have a good feeling that they will be pushed to the limit away from home against a side with nothing to lose.

15:15 - An interesting stat for you now; Aaron Ramsey has scored 5 goals in his last 6 competitive matches for Arsenal. Will he score again today?

15:10 - Here's the scene at the King Power Stadium today (picture source: Arsenal's official Twitter account)

15:08 - Two changes to the Arsenal side that won 1-0 at home on Wednesday night; Ramsey and Sanogo return to the squad while Wilshere and Oxlade-Chamberlain drop to the substitutes' bench.

15:06 - ARSENAL; Szczesny, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Flamini, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Alexis and Sanogo. Subs: Martinez, Chambers, Rosicky, Campbell, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wilshere and Podolski.

15:05 - LEICESTER; Schmeichel, de Lea, Morgan, Moore, Konchesky, Mahrez, King, Hammond, Schlupp, Nugent and Ulloa. Subs: Hamer, Drinkwater, Vardy, Albrighton, Cambiasso, Wasilewski and Wood.

15:00 - One hour to go until kick-off! Confirmed team line-ups will be up and ready in the next few minutes or so from both teams ahead of the 4pm start.

14:55 - According to reports in the past 24 hours, London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have both activated the release clause to try and sign QPR striker Loic Remy for £8.5million pounds.

14:50 - French striker Olivier Giroud has suffered a fracture to his ankle and will be unable to feature for Arsenal until the start of 2015 as he is set to undergo surgery, meaning that Wenger will be under pressure to sign a striker before the deadline closes tomorrow at 11pm GMT.

14:40 - They were rather lucky to come back from 2-0 down at Goodison Park last weekend, to draw 2-2 in the last 10 minutes thanks to goals from Ramsey and Giroud.

14:35 - An away win for Wenger's side today will push The Gunners back into the top four, after 3 games played.

14:30 - As long as they can stop the movement and runs of Sanchez and Ozil, they could isolate the Arsenal team and take their chances on the counter.

14:25 - Leicester will be the underdogs for this match, but there is no reason that they cannot get a good result out of the game at home in-front of their supporters.

14:20 - A goal on the stroke of half-time from £30million signing Alexis Sanchez means that he has opened his goal-scoring account at The Gunners, and he'll be hoping for more to come in the season for sure.

14:15 - Meanwhile Arsenal will be going into the game in rather high spirits after a 1-0 home win over Turkish side Beskitas, meaning that they have officially qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the 17th season running.

14:10 - The hosts today came back from 2-1 down to draw with Everton on the opening day, before losing in a tight game against Chelsea. They will be hoping that they can get their first win of the season against an Arsenal side who have not looked at their best but have got the job done in recent weeks.

14:05 - The last time these two teams met, Arsenal won 2-1 at Highbury thanks to goals from Henry and Vieira.

14:00 - Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest Live commentary, this time as Leicester host Arsenal in the last game of the weekend.