Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City this Sunday, with a Leonardo Ulloa header cancelling out Alexis Sanchez's opener. In the end, it proved to be a dismal performance by the away side, who now have five points from their first three league games this season. This is how their players got on:

Wojciech Szczęsny - 7/10: The Polish shotstopper has been number one at the club since 2011 but now has serious competition in the form of recent signing David Ospina. The latter will have a task on his hands to dislodge the 'keeper, who made no mistakes. Couldn't be blamed for the goal he conceded but almost had a poor pass intercepted in a dangerous position.

Mathieu Debuchy - 6/10: Impressed since his arrival in North London but was below his usual high standards against Leicester. Looked decent going forward yet again but failed to keep tabs on Jeffrey Schlupp at times. Made little impact.

Laurent Koscielny - 4/10: Ex-Lorient defender was ruled out of last week's trip to Merseyside through injury, and had to make way for Calum Chambers in the first-half. Was at fault for Ulloa's equaliser but, in truth, should have been off the field following concussion.

Per Mertasacker - 6/10: Looked off the pace this afternoon. The German donned the captain's armband due to Arteta's absense and needed all his leadership skills to organise that back four, which proved difficult with Ulloa keeping him company.

Nacho Monreal - 6/10: Solid display from the left-back and has coped well following the injury to Gibbs. The Englishman should be restored to the starting line-up when fit, but Monreal has done well to step in.

Mathieu Flamini - 6/10: Another average performer during a fairly average Arsenal performance. Not his best day defensively and could have cost his side a goal by committing to a tackle on the halfway line during a counter attack. Did 'alright' but the board do need to bring in a world class defensive midfielder if they harbour any hopes of challenging for titles.

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10: Expectations rose whenever he got himself on the ball but wasn't at the races. Looked sloppy in possession at times without doing anything significantly wrong. Had an off day.

Santi Cazorla - 7/10: Still yet to hit top form this season, but looked to be getting back to his usual self today. Had a major hand in the opening goal with a beautifully chipped ball to Yaya Sanogo, who's shot found it's way to Alexis. The Gunners' Player of the Season in 2013, Cazorla had a penalty claim denied from referee Anthony Taylor.

Mesut Ozil - 6/10: Was left stranded out wide once again at the King Power Stadium. The Emirates faithful will be asking why such a talented number 10 is played in that position, where one struggles to get involved with play.

Alexis Sanchez - 8/10: Stellar signing of the summer, the former Udinese forward grabbed his second goal in two games. The Chilean was back on the wing after Sanogo was brought back into the side, and looked far better for it. Goal was a tap in but still had to be in the right place at the right time.

Yaya Sanogo - 5/10: Arsene Wenger likes to keep his cards very close to his chest when it comes to transfers but if the long serving boss chooses not to invest in a striker, Sanogo can be expecting plenty of game time. Still needs to work on holding the ball up but made some good runs down the channels. Got an assist, but looked as if the 21-year-old was going for the net. The Frenchman failed in a number of one-on-one situations, and is still yet to score a competitive goal in Arsenal colours.