Remy joins Chelsea

Chelsea have publicly announced the transfer of QPR striker Loic Remy, on a four-year contract deal for £10.5million pounds after activating his release clause yesterday.

He played in the Premier League for Newcastle last season on a loan deal from QPR, who have just been promoted back into the top flight of English football and flourished; becoming their most important player and their top scorer in all competitions last campaign with 14 goals in the league from 26 appearances.

Arsenal were also linked with a possible move for him in the past few days, it had been reported that they were interested in signing him but there was no confirmation from either the club or the player.

Here is what Remy had to say on his move to Chelsea: "I feel very happy and very proud, when I heard Chelsea wanted to sign me I said let's go straight away because they are one of the best clubs in the world. I remember the amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge when I played there for Marseille and I can't wait to play for the first time in-front of my new fans."

£10.5million pounds seems to be a bargain for someone of Remy's quality, who has a real eye for goal and will help bolster Chelsea's attacking options. It is not surprising that they have signed another striker; with Torres joining AC Milan on a two-year loan deal while Samuel Eto'o and Romelu Lukaku have both left the club in recent months.