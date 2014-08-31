Costa: Happy with start to Chelsea life

Chelsea's £32million pound signing Diego Costa hopes that his fast start to his new career in the Premier League will continue as his goal-scoring form did at Atlético Madrid in the Liga BBVA last season. His brace against Everton at Goodison Park means that he has now scored 4 goals in his first 3 games as a Chelsea player; which is impressive for a player of his calibre who could help spur the team onto win the league title this campaign.

He did the same at Atlético again last season, scoring 10 goals in his first 8 matches as they jumped in-front of Barcelona and Real Madrid to win the league!

Costa had this to say: "We have started really well and it is always good to have a great start. Last year we (Atletico) did the same and now this year too. It is nice to score goals but for me the most important thing is the team wins but I am happy I scored and helped the team win. Our team is a great team, it is really important to achieve great things and I am really happy to be here."

Chelsea were close but not close enough to winning the title last season, and with the transfer signings they have made this summer they will be hoping that Mourinho can lead his team to glory in the league. It's not impossible, and if they carry on their current form there is no reason why they cannot go far.