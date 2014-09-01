Arsenal find going tough at Leicester

Things at the beginning of the week were looking good for Arsenal fans, having qualified for the Champions League group stage but a tough test awaited the Gunners against Nigel Pearson’s Foxes. It was made clearly evident after the final whistle that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger needs to strengthen in certain areas.

Leicester started the game very brightly as Ritchie De Laet sent in a cross that the Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa tried to control which ended up in the arms of Wojciech Szczesny. Then more bad news for Arsenal fans as Laurent Koscielny was involved in a nasty collision with Jeffery Schlupp, which forced the Frenchman to go to the dressing room to get stitches for a cut. Leicester nearly made the man advantage count as Riyad Mahrez played a neat one-two with Ulloa only for his shot to go inches wide. Soon after the visitors had the lead as the ball found its way to Yaya Sanogo but his shot was parried by Kasper Schmeichel and Alexis Sánchez was on hand to tap home the rebound.

However, the Arsenal lead did not last long as Leicester were level within two minutes of going behind and it was Leonardo Ulloa who was left completely unmarked who got his side level. Schlupp delivered an inch perfect ball to Ulloa which was powered home by the Argentine striker. Koscielny was found wanting at the back as the injury affected him and he was replaced by Calum Chambers. Hopefully this does not add to the injury list at the Emirates with key players already out. Ulloa caused all sorts of problems for the Arsenal defence despite Arsenal dominating possession and it was the Argentinian who nearly gave Leicester the lead as he brilliantly turned young Chambers only for his chipped effort to hit the side netting.

The second-half proved to be much the same story as Arsenal dominated play but Leicester looked a threat on the counter with both sides creating chances with Aaron Ramsey creating a good chance only for it to flash wide and Yaya Sanogo also spurned a guilt edge opportunity while the best chance of the second-half fell to Leicester City substitute Jamie Vardy, whose effort brought a fine save from Gunners keeper Wojciech Szczesny. In the end it was a case of what could have been for Arsenal, who now have five points from a possible nine.