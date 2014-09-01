Spurs 0-3 Liverpool: Five things we learned

Liverpool got back to winning ways on Sunday, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 away from home on Sunday afternoon. The victory means they have taken an impressive six points from nine from their tough first three fixtures, and the performance at White Hart Lane was particularly pleasing. It took just seven minutes for the Reds to get off the mark, as Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge combined before the midfielder found Raheem Sterling at the back post who finished coolly with his left foot. They continued the team on top, and Mario Balotelli could have crowned his debut with a goal had he not volleyed wide of goal when Hugo Lloris presented him with possession and an open goal 40-yards out. After the restart, Steven Gerrard doubled his side's lead after Eric Dier felled Joe Allen in the box and referee Phil Dowd awarded the visitors with a penalty. Brendan Rodgers' sealed the three points in superb fashion, as Alberto Moreno ended a magnificent 60-yard driving run up the pitch with a powerful strike into the far bottom corner. Here are five things we can take from the game:

1. The diamond is the way forward.

Having started off in different formations, with Daniel Sturridge the lone striker, Liverpool have yet to click in the final third in ther previous two games until a switch to the 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation that the Reds employed last season. In the first game, that switch saw them score the winner and against City the formation change saw them get a consolation goal and almost more, with the diamond showcasing the best of the club's attacking qualities on both occasions. As a result, Rodgers opted to start with the formation against Spurs and it worked wonders. Mario Balotelli came in to partner Daniel Sturridge and the side, on a whole, performed much better, despite Philippe Coutinho remaining an unused substitute. With Sterling in the hole, Balotelli and Sturridge behind him - the front three gelled well, with Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson roaming and pressing in the midfield and protecting Steven Gerrard in the holding role - the Reds looked like the exciting, fluid, attacking team they were throughout the 2013-14 season and without a doubt, the diamond has to stay.

2. Alberto Moreno is the real deal.

A largely solid performance on his debut was marred by a poor individual error that gifted Stefan Jovetić the opening goal, and Moreno overcame that set-back by putting in a fantastic 90 minutes at White Hart Lane. The 22-year-old left-back joined Liverpool for just £12 million after a long and arduous transfer saga, and here you could see why the Reds tried so hard to get the ex-Sevilla man. He was particularly impressive defensively, contributing a number of tackles, interceptions, clearances and he also got forward too; capping off his display with a terrific solo goal. In only his second game for the club, he dispossessed substitute Andros Townsend inside his own half, reaching the half-way line before turning on the pace, bursting towards the edge of the box and firing a perfectly placed left-footed strike low and hard, that flicked off the inside of the post and in past Hugo Lloris to make it 3-0. Having lacked a top quality left-back for years, Moreno is the perfect player for the job - combining defensive and attacking qualities to be the all-rounded full-back Rodgers has always craved.

3. Mario Balotelli looks ready to take his chance at Anfield.

Though it was a huge game for Liverpool, much of the build-up was revolved around the club's latest addition - Martio Balotelli, who looked set to make his debut. Brendan Rodgers handed him his first start of the season, and the Italian striker impressed - despite hitting a majority of his shots wide of the mark. Balotelli's behaviour off-and-sometimes-on-the-pitch has regularly come under question, with Rodgers believing himself the man to tame his maverick character, and hone it into something good - just like he did with Luis Suárez. On this showing, he's already started well. Balotelli tracked back, pressed, held up the ball and even marked from set-pieces and linked up well with Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge in the front three. He may have spurned a few good opportunities, wasting a chance to put the Reds 1-0 up within two minutes and volleying well wide with an open goal at his mercy - but overall he put in a very promising debut.

4. Raheem Sterling can be the Reds' star man.

Before the season began, much of the talk was revolved around how well 19-year-old Raheem Sterling would do. He had a sensational season, particularly in the second-half of the campaign where he single-handedly took Manchester City and Norwich City to pieces when it mattered. On the opening day of this season, he carried on in a similar fashion when he scored the Reds' opening goal of the season and at White Hart Lane he did so again. His finish, though seemingly simple, was a sign of his maturation - as his first-time effort with his weak foot found a miniature gap between Hugo Lloris and the post. The England youngster was lively and dangerous throughout the 86 minutes that he was on the pitch, and should have doubled his tally. After an almost unfathomable dribble inside the box, where he took the ball through four Spurs defenders - he found himself one-on-one with Lloris and it seemed for all the world as if he would slot it past him, but instead his low stab had no power or direction and the French stopper saved with ease. If one e criticism of Sterling remains, it is that his final product can sometimes be lacking - but given his age, it's hard not to see that improving. It goes without saying that Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands. In fact, they have arguably the best teenage talent in the world in their side. How long before Real Madrid and Barcelona come begging?

5. Lovren and Sakho could be just the right partnership.

Since Mamadou Sakho's arrival, he has always struggled to establish a starting berth in the side - fighting against Martin Skrtel, Daniel Agger and Kolo Touré for a place last season. With Dejan Lovren's arrival, that challenge looked set to get even tougher - however, with Skrtel and Lovren having been slightly under-whelming as a partnership and an injury to the Slovakian, Sunday presented the chance for Sakho to prove his credentials alongside the Croatian. Admittedly, there were a few unconvincing moments - with Sakho guilty of a few astray passes and Lovren too, committing too much into a tackle. However, for all their shaky glimpses in the first half - the two were a sturdy partnership in the second half, with the £20 million summer signing assuming a leadership role and ironing any issues out. The two looked particularly impressive in the tackle, recovering from any errors to get back and make superb last-ditch tackles. The two are by no means perfect, but Sunday was evidence that Lovren and Sakho is the duo that Rodgers should persist with.