Daley Blind signs for Manchester United in £14 million deal

Daley Blind's move to Manchester United from Ajax has been confirmed by both clubs as the end of the transfer window comes ever closer.

The £13.8 million fee is seen as brilliant business by Manchester United fans for such a player. Sky Sources say that Blind will be played a defensive midfielder and will fit straight into van Gaal's formation after playing under him at the World Cup in Brazil for the Netherlands.

Blind spoke highly of his former national team coach and now club manager: "Louis van Gaal is a tremendously talented coach. I cannot wait to work with him at the biggest club in the world.” adding, "It is a real honour to sign for Manchester United."

Louis van Gaal is pleased with his new signing who could be a key figure in the United side having learnt van Gaal's philosophy while playing for Holland since van Gaal's arrival as national team manager in 2012 until his exit after the World Cup. The United boss said; "Daley is a great reader of the game, has played under my philosophy for many years & he will be a great addition for us."

Blind has signed a four year contract with United able to trigger a one year contract extension at the end of that four years.

For Manchester United fans, they have to wait for the small matter of Radamel Falcao now.

