Transfer rumours and Paper Talk:

- Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo has been linked with a move back to the Liga BBVA, to join Valencia on a permanent move despite being currently injured.
- Real Madrid are in talks with Manchester United over a season-long loan deal for Mexican striker Javier Hernandez; but they have not confirmed anything despite reports suggesting he is already in Spain finalising the deal.
- QPR manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly busy trying to "raid" former club Tottenham for midfield duo Aaron Lennon and Sandro.
- Newcastle's French winger Hatem Ben Arfa is being targeted by Championship side Birmingham, just in-case he puts in a transfer request.
- Tottenham, Arsenal and Sunderland are all linked with Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck; who could leave the club either on-loan or on a permanent deal.
- The biggest transfer news at the moment is surrounding AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao; according to reports in both Spain and France he is set to join Manchester United on a £6million pound 12-month loan deal.
- Italian side Roma are interested in signing PSG's wonderkid midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but have competition in the form of Arsenal.
- According to Southampton manager Ronald Koeman, his wantaway midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is almost certain to stay at the club despite asking for a move - with Tottenham among clubs interested in his services.
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that his 22-year-old striker Joel Campbell will not leave the club this season on a loan-deal, despite AC Milan being one of the clubs interested in a loan signing for the Costa Rican.
- Wenger has also stated that he is still in the transfer market for players, but is unsure whether or not he will sign a striker today. The fans have begun to get disgruntled, after their lacklustre 1-1 draw against Leicester yesterday.
- Manchester City right-back Micah Richards has been pictured in Italy today, ahead of a potential loan deal to join Fiorentina.
- Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin is being linked with a move to both Valencia and Zenit, with his future in Italy currently uncertain.
- AC Milan and Roma both interested in Porto's Colombian striker Jackson Martinez, but he has confirmed to the media that he will stay where he is for now.