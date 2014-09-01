Transfer rumours and Paper Talk
  1. Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo has been linked with a move back to the Liga BBVA, to join Valencia on a permanent move despite being currently injured.
  2. Real Madrid are in talks with Manchester United over a season-long loan deal for Mexican striker Javier Hernandez; but they have not confirmed anything despite reports suggesting he is already in Spain finalising the deal.

  3. QPR manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly busy trying to "raid" former club Tottenham for midfield duo Aaron Lennon and Sandro.
  4. Newcastle's French winger Hatem Ben Arfa is being targeted by Championship side Birmingham, just in-case he puts in a transfer request.
  5. Tottenham, Arsenal and Sunderland are all linked with Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck; who could leave the club either on-loan or on a permanent deal.
  6. The biggest transfer news at the moment is surrounding AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao; according to reports in both Spain and France he is set to join Manchester United on a £6million pound 12-month loan deal.
  7. Italian side Roma are interested in signing PSG's wonderkid midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but have competition in the form of Arsenal.
  8. According to Southampton manager Ronald Koeman, his wantaway midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is almost certain to stay at the club despite asking for a move - with Tottenham among clubs interested in his services.
  9. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that his 22-year-old striker Joel Campbell will not leave the club this season on a loan-deal, despite AC Milan being one of the clubs interested in a loan signing for the Costa Rican.
  10. Wenger has also stated that he is still in the transfer market for players, but is unsure whether or not he will sign a striker today. The fans have begun to get disgruntled, after their lacklustre 1-1 draw against Leicester yesterday.
  11. Manchester City right-back Micah Richards has been pictured in Italy today, ahead of a potential loan deal to join Fiorentina.

  12. Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin is being linked with a move to both Valencia and Zenit, with his future in Italy currently uncertain.
  13. AC Milan and Roma both interested in Porto's Colombian striker Jackson Martinez, but he has confirmed to the media that he will stay where he is for now.
