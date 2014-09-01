Spurs sign Montpellier midfielder Stambouli

Tottenham have completed their first piece of business on deadline day to sign Marseille's defensive-midfielder Benjamin Stambouli, confirming the transfer on their official Twitter account.

A deal was reported to be agreed over the weekend, and he had passed his medical and agreed personal terms earlier on in the day before it was announced. Despite being linked with a move to Swansea and Fiorentina, he becomes Spurs' 6th summer signing on the last day of transfer negotiations until the start of 2015.

This is what he had to say: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm discovering the training centre, it's amazing to be here and I am determined to show people I can play. I know the size of the club and I am happy and proud to join. I will give everything for the club."

Meanwhile his manager at Montpellier, Rolland Courbis has wished his midfielder well for the future, saying: "Signing for Tottenham is a great step forward. He should be able to join the French team, Tottenham had a very good idea to sign him."

Stambouli's arrival at White Hart Lane virtually signals the end of Sandro's future at Spurs, with a potential move to QPR in the offing. Lewis Holtby has already returned to the Bundesliga, on a loan deal to join Hamburg.