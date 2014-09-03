Five possible candidates for the vacant Liverpool vice-captaincy.

Liverpool lost a fantastic servant to the club on Saturday 30th August 2014, when it was announced that Daniel Agger would return to his homeland to play for his boyhood club Brondby, in a cut-price deal. Agger enjoyed a long spell at Anfield, and was made vice-captain when Jamie Carragher hung up his boots at the end of the 2012-13 season, but with Agger gone who is in the frame to be given vice-captaincy now? Here's five potential candidates for the armband.

Jordan Henderson

Likelihood - 8/10

Mamadou Sakho

A natural leader, one of the outstanding prospects for the position is Mamadou Sakho. He captained Paris Saint Germain at just 17-years-old, and has been hailed as the French national team's next captain for many years - having led the France U21s as captain. Having joined the club last August for £18 million, Sakho has struggled to nail down a permanent place in the Liverpool but is renowned for his leadership on-and-off-the-pitch. In an interview with the Liverpool ECHO, the French centre-back suggested that he has a "big brother" style of leadership with his teammates and his physical presence on the pitch also sees him look after the other defenders alongside him. Sakho, therefore, would bring plenty of experience to the role and is a potential candidate for the full captaincy in the next few years - should Sakho establish a regular starting berth under Brendan Rodgers. He has come under criticism for his composure on the ball, but overall Sakho is one of the most naturally gifted defenders the club has had for a long time and giving him the responsibility of vice-captaincy would only see his abilities flourish further.

Likelihood - 6/10

Dejan Lovren

Though he may be a relatively new entity around Anfield, another popular suggestion is ex-Saints centre-back Dejan Lovren. The Croatian, renowned for his leadership and commanding physical presence, has already added more organisation to the back-line at Anfield. Last season, their defence lacked an obvious leader, with Jamie Carragher having retired the year before, and as a result they were plagued with inconsistency, individual errors and a lack of cohesiveness. Lovren has already added the necessary qualities at the heart of defence that the club has lacked. Also, the position of centre-back (similarly to Carragher and Agger) means Lovren can sit back and organise the side with a good view of everything that's going on in front of him, not to mention the fact that centre-backs are usually very capable with the armband. Also in his favour, Lovren has plenty of experience at a number of levels - from the Champions League and Premier League to playing at an international level. Nevertheless, there are some potential downfalls to choosing him as vice-captain, largely the fact that the 24-year-old has barely been at Anfield for two months - and so choosing him over any potential candidates who have been at the club longer could be a risky decision, and faces alienating those long-term players. Could he handle the pressure so early on? Or does the Croatian have to show his worth before he earns the vice-captaincy?

Likelihood - 6/10

Martin Skrtel

Yet another centre-back with the potential to take the position is Slovakian Martin Skrtel, who was probably the Reds' most regular playing centre-back in the 2013-14 season. Rodgers has always showed a favouritism towards the no nonsense defender, selecting the Slovakian more often that not, over his counterparts and so Skrtel may be in his thinking for the job. His aforementioned 'no nonsense' approach is perhaps his strongest attribute, with his strength, power and aerial ability also of note. The Slovakian scored seven goals last season, but also scored four at the wrong end - highlighting the outstanding weakness of Skrtel's game, his susceptibility to individual errors, and fatal ones at that. His lack of vocal leadership too, means he isn't the most likely candidate - especially with Lovren to compete with. Saying that, Skrtel has led the team out under Rodgers before and is the captain of the Slovakian national team, plus his commanding presence means he could be a viable candidate. Whether he would be the right one, who knows, but he's had plenty of experience at the club and so could certainly be a top choice.

Likelihood - 7/10

Adam Lallana

Another potential candidate, albeit one who has yet to play for his new club, is ex-Southampton skipper Adam Lallana. The England international's leadership has been one of the redeeming qualities that Brendan Rodgers has hailed, after sealing his £25 million move earlier this summer. Lallana was one of the Ulsterman's top targets, and so if he can establish a regular place in the side, the 26-year-old could be a good choice. Like Lovren, he has only been at the club for a short period of time, and so perhaps he is not the ideal candidate, with the possibility of frustrating the likes of Henderson or Skrtel. Still, he has two years worth of experience of captaining at Premier League level with the Saints and both Steven Gerrard and Rodgers have highlighted the importance of his leadership qualities. At the age of 26, Lallana is ready to go into his prime and if he can relicate the form he showed last year, he's likely to start more often than not and so his selection as vice captain could be a smart idea. Whether he's ready to take the responsibility so soon after a big money move, nobody knows and he's probably the least likely option - but he's an option nevertheless.

Likelihood - 4/10