John Guidetti completes Celtic loan deal

Manchester City striker John Guidetti has joined SPFL champions Celtic on a season-long loan in a bid to seek regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old has been at City since 2008 as a promising 16-year-old and impressed in the youth ranks, but has so far failed to break into the first-team squad - going on four loan spells including current Premier League sides Stoke and Burnley.

The deal was completed on Thursday evening, three days after the transfer window closed. Celtic were granted special consideration despite failing to submit the required amount of paperwork on deadline day.

On Monday, Guidetti said: "If it happens, fantastic, and if it doesn't, I still belong to a great club in Manchester where I will fight for a place. I'll still train with the best players in the world and constantly evolve.

The talks were concluded on time but I don't know if they had time to submit the papers - there is much to be done which is out of my hands, I just sign pieces of paper and play football. It's sad, of course but sometimes there is nothing you can do. I feel in great shape as it's been great to get a long pre-season with City - but I miss getting to play games, it's what I live for."

