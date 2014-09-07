Germany 2-1 Scotland Live and Football Scores of Euro 2016 Qualifier

Elsewhere in Germany's group, Poland revailed 7-0 winners against Gibraltar. While the Republic of Ireland beat Georgia 2-1. Thats' all from me, Jonathan Walsh and Jack Gallagher. Stay tuned for the match report, right here on VAVEL. Goodnight!

Mulgrew saw red for a rough tackle on Reus and then for kicking the ball away. A hard loss for Scotland to take, but it's a deserved win for Germany. Thomas Müller's goals, either side of Anya' strike, meant Germany prevailed 2-1.

FULL-TIME: Germany 2-1 Scotland

RED CARD CHARLIE MULGREW!

90' Three minutes added on here, Reus is down injured after a rough tackle from Mulgrew who gets booked. Ginter replaces him.

90' Scotland just, stress on just, survive a late scare. Götze's chip over Marshall is from a tight angle and Podolski can't force it home.

88' Germany happy to keep the ball in the corner, just a minute or so left before we know the additional minutes.

86' Despite the doubts over Sebastian Rudy in the pre-match musings, he's been absolutely fantastic tonight. He'd get my Man of the Match, who's yours?

84' Podolski on for Schürrle, Germany's first of the game. Not a bad one, either.

82' Maloney, on for the tireless Naismith, almost scores istantly, only for Höwedes to cut it out.

80' Ten minutes to go, Scotland with every chance of nabbing an equaliser.

75' James Morrison into the book for a late tackle on Götze, can Scotland find their way back into the game for a second time?

73' Mulgrew's costless-kick is blocked. Germany re-took the lead in a scrappy fashion. The ball boucned and bobbled and wasn't cleared by anyone, before the goal-scorer extraordinaire was there to poke home.

72' Hang on! Drama at the other end! Erik Durm is incredibly lucky not to be sent off after hauling down Steven Naismith when clean through!

TOR GERMANY! That was a fantastic response!

69' Now then, can the World Cup winners find a quick response?

That's an absolutely fantastic goal! Some lovely play down the right hand side sees Fletcher play in Anya. The Watford man was never being caught with his blistering pace and he shows great composure to slot past Neuer, 1-1!

GOAL FOR SCOTLAND!

63' Scotland cry handball on Rudy, but the Hoffenheim man does brilliantly to block Steven Fletcher's header from six yards. It's starting to liven up here!

62' Massive save from Marshall! Götze finds space and then slides a lovely pass through to Reus, who made an equally impressive inside out run, before being denied by Marshall's legs.

60' Naismith, now on the wide right, blazes a great chance over. Good run down the left from Anya, he makes himself a yard and finds the Everton man, unfortunately his shot is well over.

58' Two subs for Scotland. James McArthur and Steven Fletcher come on for Darren Fletcher and Barry Bannan. Poland now 5-0 up.

56' Lovely build-up play by Germany, but Scotland clear it behind for a corner. Reus, now on corner duty, whips in a much more dangerous ball, yet Scotland do well to clear.

54' No team able to really stap their authority on the game yet, Poland have raced into a 4-0 lead since the break. Gibraltar beginning to wilt. Robert Lewandowski has two of those.

50' Hanley booked within monutes of the re-start, could be a tough night for him. Schürrle blazes the resulting chance from the costless-kick over, but Scotland are beginning to trouble Germany.

48' WOW! Steven Naismith jinks past two defenders and puts it back across Neuer, but it grazes the post. Desperately unlucky for Scotland!

46' Second half is underway, let's hope it's a good one!

20:37. Elsewhere in Germany's group, Poland lead Gibraltar 1-0 at half-time. The Republic of Ireland beat Georgia 2-1 earlier.

20:32. David Marshall had to be on top form through-out to keep Thomas Müller and Marco Reus out. A series of top saves and Russel Martin's goal-line clearance meant that Müller's early header remained the only difference between the sides. Scotland have had their chances, albeit of the half variety, but they could spring a surprise given the chance.

HALF-TIME: Germany 1-0 Scotland.

44' What's the first thing you bring to the match as a Scotland fan? Bagpipes, of course. The distinctive sound audible above all else at the moment, until Anya forced Neuer into a routine save.

42' Neuer turns into Beckenbauer and Germany clear the danger. Straight up the other end goes Schürrle, two deflections later and David Marshall makes a wonderful scrambled save.

40' Chelsea's Schürrle cuts inside, from the corner of the box, but it's well off target. He had plenty of option there, too.

37' Germans happy to keep the ball then break at will, Kramer tries to float one in, but he's off-balance and it flies away.

35' Continual pressure from Germany, another corner from Kroos and another abysmal delivery.

31' Mayhem in the Scottish box! Kramer makes his way to the by line and almost cuts back to an onrushing team-mate, pinball ensues and they eventually clear.

30' Naismith being told to calm down by the referee. The Everton man is working tirelessly and has had a few decisions go against him, but a silly booking is the last thing he needs.

28' Anya evades Rudy's poor challenge before driving at the German defence, but Boateng steps up to interecpt on the edge of the box. Great defending.

27' Chances for Germany! Reus forces a great save from Marshall, before Russel Martin clears the resulting shot off the line. Scotland on the ropes.

24' Germany continuing to cause problems, but Kramer and co. can't get a shot off, before Kroos fires wildly over.

21' Naismith hauled down by Höwedes, but it goes unnoticed by the referee. Possible red card offence? Meanwhile, Reus tests Marshall with a stinging volley.

18' Who else was it going to be? It's third time lucky, with the head, for Müller. His leap is above everyone elses' and it loops over a despairing Marshall.

TOR GERMANY! It's Thomas Müller!

16' Quick corner from Germany and Durm has a go from 25 yards, Marshall parries for a corner and then comfortably collects the resulting delivery.

15' WOW! Charlie Mulgrew, offside, strikes the post with a thunderous drive. The ball wasn't fully cleared and when headed back in, he rifled it against the far post and Neuer was well beaten.

14' The Flower of Scotland rings round the stadium, which isn't full. Scotland most definitely going full throttle, Bannan's shot deflected wide, good chance here.

11' Neuer gets his first touch of the ball, a relatively comfortable take from a long ball.

9' Müller rises highest yet again, only for Scotland to eventually scramble the ball clear.

8' Müller tries a raking thirty yard ball, but Alan Hutton clears well. From the resulting corner, it's floated back in and the Bayern-man misses a massive chance to open the scoring.

6' As you would expect, Germany are having all of the ball. Schürrle tries a hopeful 30-yard curler, but it's well off target.

4' Rudy breaks down the left, on his competitive debut, but his cross is deflected into a greatful Marshall.

3' First chance for Germany and it's a corner. It's poor from Kroos and easily cleared.

2' Keep an eye on young Christoph Kramer. This time last year he'd only just begun life as a Bundesliga player, now he's a world cup winner with bags of potential.

1' Kick-off in the Westfalenstadion!

19:45. Pleasantries are out of the way, we're about to get started!

19:40. Scottish fans are making plenty of noise; now time for the national anthems.

19:37. The sides are coming out onto the pitch now, beautiful display on the pitch and in the stands!

19:31. Gibraltar take on Poland in their first ever competitive international tonight, which is also in Group D. We'll be sure to keep you up to date with that game too.

19:29. Many people questioning Erik Durm and Sebastian Rudy at full-back. Durm is a fantastically talented youngster, but Rudy is a defensive midfielder and Anya's pace could expose him tonight.

19:26. Manuel Neuer being put through his paces in the warm-up, he'll be hoping for a quiet night.

19:23. The other game in Group D ended 1-2. The Republic of Ireland needed a late Aiden McGeady winner to get the 3 points against Georgia.

19:18. The game is just under 30 minutes away now, the atmosphere is beginning to build in Dortmund. 5,000 Scots are here this evening and 10,000 have traveled. Can they dominate Germany like they've taken over the town square in Dortmund?

19:16. Joachim Löw saying how much he'd love to go on and win this competition, with his contract running until 2016, he's desperate to do everything possible to win the game.

19:12. It'll be very interesting to see how Scotland fair tonight, They've been talked up before and it's been said this is the best ever chance for a country to beat Germany. Strachan has transformed them in recent months, this'll be a fantastic look.

19:10. Scotland have never, ever beaten Germany in a competitive game. However, they do have a better record in friendly games, can the Scots upset the applecart tonight?

18:35. Now we have the line-ups, who do you think will claim victory tonight?

18:30. Germany starting XI: Neuer; Rudy, Boateng, Höwedes, Durm; Kramer, Kroos; Müller, Reus, Schürrle; Götze.

18:20. Scotland starting XI: Marshall; Hutton, Whittaker, R.Martin, Hanley, Morrison, D.Fletcher (C), Mulgrew, Naismith, Bannan, Anya.

18:15. Dortmund can boast the highest average attendence of any club in Europe, over 80,000, but tonight that will be cut to 65,000. This is protocol for European games, as the standing places are removed due to UEFA regulations.

18:10. Scotland have arrived at the Westfalenstadion and are out inspecting the pitch:

18:05. There's one game in Group D that's already kicked off, that's currently 1-1 between Georgia and the Republic of Ireland. After going behind, the hosts hit back with this magical strike:

18:00. There will be a special display tonight for Germany's fourth World Cup win:

17:54. Evening everyone! We're just under two hours from kick-off in Dortmund. The Scottish fans are bouyant and bullish about getting a result, but can they shock the world champions?

17:45. Svein Oddvar Moen (NOR) will officiate tonight's game:

17:37. Tonight's qualifier will be played in Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park:

17:30. Elsewhere in Group D today, Republic of Ireland travel to Georgia, while Gibraltar entertain Poland.

17:26. Germany midfielder Lukas Podolski had a different take on the game, however:

"I think they will play a dirty game," said the World Cup winner. Teams like Scotland or Ireland, especially at home they are strong, but our focus is on winning the game on Sunday and this is important for us."

17:22. Scotland assistant, Mark McGhee seemed in high spirits when interviewed about the game and was in high praise of Germany's work ethic (quotes via VAVEL):

“Over the years, whether they have won things or not, there has been a consistency in their ethic. They won the World Cup because they had better players than everyone else, but ultimately they won because these players worked harder than any other team. Their attention to detail was superb and that requires dedication and hard work.”

17:13. Notable exclusions from the squad: Robert Snodgrass, Graham Dorrans, Andy Robertson, Christoph Berra (All injured). Ross McCormack, Jordan Rhodes (Both not included)

17:12. Scotland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Allan McGregor

Defenders: Craig Forsyth, Gordon Greer, Grant Hanley, Alan Hutton, Russell Martin, Mark Reynolds, Steven Whittaker

Midfielders: Ikechi Anya, Barry Bannan, Craig Bryson, Chris Burke, Darren Fletcher, Shaun Maloney, James McArthur, Kevin McDonald, Callum McGregor, James Morrison, Charlie Mulgrew

Forwards: Steven Fletcher, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith

17:07. Notable exclusions from the squad: Mats Hummels, Bastian Schweinsteiger (Both Injured), Philipp Lahm, Per Mertesacker and Miroslav Klose (All retired internationally)

17:06. Germany Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Roman Weidenfeller, Ron-Robert Zieler

Defenders: Jerome Boateng, Eric Durm, Matthias Ginter, Kevin Großkreutz, Benedikt Howedes, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Julian Draxler, Mario Gotze, Sami Khedira, Christoph Kramer, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Andre Schurrle

Forwards: Mario Gomez, Thomas Muller, Lukas Podolski

17:02. Strachan also spoke about Die Mannschaft, stating that he believed they were deserving World Cup winners (Quotes via Scottish Daily Record):

"We will be respectful of Germany and expect them to have spells of possession. We have worked on what we do when we get the ball and we are going to try to be positive and try to create openings. We know it is going to be a difficult task, Germany are world champions, I thought they were deserving winners of the World Cup. But it is a start of a new campaign for us and we are in a good place. We want to qualify for a major competition and it starts with trying to get a result tomorrow night."

17:00. Ahead of tonight's game, Strachan spoke of his side's progress over the past year (quotes via Socttish Daily Record):

"I would have felt a bit different a year ago, before we played Croatia away. Since then the group have become more comfortable with each other, more understanding, and the players we have brought into the squad have definitely added to the squad."

"Best time to play Germany? I just think for us it is a good time for us to play together. We are in a good place. We are respectful of Germany, we understand how good they are, but we are happy with what we have been doing in the last year at least."

16:49. Loew also acknowledged his side's adversaries for tonight, stated that he has noticed a change in their tactics under Strachan (quotes via SuperSport):

"Scotland had relatively few problems in the build up and they have nothing to lose playing against the world champions. They're very motivated, they cover a lot of ground and they're physical in the tackle. But for the last few months we've seen that they don't play a typical British game. They're trying to play more football."

16:41. Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Germany coach, Joachim Loew, rued his side's lapse in concentration in the second half, after a relatively strong first half performance (quotes via SuperSport):

"Overall in the first half [against Argentina] we weren't too badly organised. There were some problems with concentration and you saw that if you make mistakes like that against a top-class team you get punished. We can't do that tomorrow. We have to close the space down and we have to concentrate for the full 90 minutes."

16:35. The last time the two sides met, was also a European qualifier in 2003. Germany ran out 2-1 winners, with Fredi Bobic and Michael Ballack scoring for Die Mannschaft.

16:28. Germany - Scotland head to head (in Germany):

Played: 7

Germany: 3

Drew: 2

Scotland: 2

16:22. Unlike Germany, Strachan's Scottish side did not participate in a friendly during the week. In fact, Scotland have not played an international game since their 2-2 draw with Nigeria at Craven Cottage.

16:15. Germany's first game since their World Cup triumph in Brazil was a repeat of the final itself, as Loew's men met Argentina in the Esprit Arena. The German's on this occasion, second best, as Argentina reaped a small amount of revenge with a 4-2 victory.

16:11. However, the Scots finished their campaign with a flourish of impressive victories over Croatia, and Macedonia, under the guidance of new manager, Gordon Strachan.

16:07. Scotland, on the otherhand, failed to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Tartan Army's horrendous start to their qualification campaign, losing four of their first seven qualifiers, and picking up draws in the other three.

16:05. Loew's men were by no means one of the standout nations during the group stages, however the German's exploded into life in the Semi Finals, thumping hosts, Brazil, 7-1. The win is arguably the most impressive in Die Mannschaft's history:

16:02. As you probably already know, Germany are the current world champions. Die Mannschaft saw off Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, courtesy of an extra time goal from the prodigal Mario Gotze.

16:00. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Germany vs. Scotland at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund.