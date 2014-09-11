Ryan Giggs says Manchester United are still committed to youth

The man who graduated from Manchester United's youth ranks, as part of the 'Class of '92', believes his club will still continue to produce a wealth of young talent, regardless of their activity in the transfer market.

Fans at Old Trafford have been accustomed to the integration of youngsters across many decades now, with names like David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs amongst the most famed. The 1968 European Cup final saw Brian Kidd score a wonderful header on his birthday at the slender age of 19, so it is not unusual for homegrown talent to be on show.

Speaking from the Soccerex Global Convention in Manchester, United's assistant coach Ryan Giggs has confirmed that new manager Louis van Gaal is focussed on utilising players from within the club: "The club will never change.

"The history of the club is to play exciting football, always give youngsters a chance, and keep to the traditions of the club.

"OK, Danny (Welbeck) has left, which is obviously disappointing because you never want to see a homegrown player leave."

The Dutch boss is renowned for making use of the players he has rather than raiding the transfer market, arguing age isn't an issue. Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, and Holger Badstuber are just some of the names that were brought to the horizon by van Gaal and his Champions League-winning Ajax side in 1995, who went that whole season unbeaten, had an average age of just 23.

Giggs said of his colleague: "He’s got a track record of giving young players a chance and (defender) Tyler Blackett has played every game so far this season.

"Underneath (Robin) Van Persie, (Wayne) Rooney, you have got (Adnan) Januzaj, you have got James Wilson."

After the departure of Danny Welbeck, the ex-United number 11 admits it's inevitable that players leave to further their careers, but that doesn't mean to say United's youth policy is being swept to one side. He stated: "It will always happen. Players will leave but we have got to make sure that young players come through, because United fans demand it. And, as someone who has come through, I want to see that as well.

"I want to see young players coming through because fans always give young players a chance. If they make a mistake, fans don’t get on their backs.

"They always encourage them and that has been right through the history of Man United. We never want to lose that."