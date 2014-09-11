Koeman: “Alderweireld has no recall clause”

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed that summer signing Toby Alderweireld’s loan deal contains no recall clause.

Alderweireld, a loan signing from La Liga holders Atletico Madrid, was brought in as a replacement for now Liverpool man Dejan Lovren under new Saints boss Koeman. The ex-Dutch international has confirmed that the season long loan deal that brought the Belgian defender to St.Mary’s has no option for Atletico to take him back to Spain.

Koeman also confirmed that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, if Southampton decide to exercise the option to take Alderweireld permanently at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Speaking of his new man, who is available for Southampton’s hosting of Newcastle on Saturday, Koeman spoke highly of the versatile defender:

"We knew other clubs were interested in Toby, I'm very happy that he finally chose Southampton," said Koeman.



"He knows me I know him and, okay, the adaptation is a little bit easier for Toby.



"First of all it's a quality player and we are happy.



"He shows his qualities from the highest level possible, he will bring a lot of quality in the team and competition for the defenders.”

25-year-old Alderweireld has expressed that he is excited to make his Southampton debut, although admitted that life in the Premier League will be a tough test:

“I will get the chance to show myself, but if I have two weeks in a row when I do not perform well, I will move to the bench.

“The football requires more from you physically than in Spain.

“The Premier League is also changing. I have had four years in a row in the Champions League and have played in the World Cup, I know what excellence means."

Alderweireld added: “I hope to accrue games weekly in a top competition like the Premier League.

“Not that I have bad memories of my first year at Atletico, I became more mature and could play in the Champions League, but in the centre of defence, the team was already there from the year before, so it was difficult for me to get into it. Atletico understood that I wanted a year away.”