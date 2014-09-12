Manchester City/Arsenal Combined XI

With time ticking down until this weekend's clash of the Titans, Premier League fans across the world are busy debating just who will come out on top when Manchester City travel down to the Emirates to take on Arsenal. Last season, this fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, unhelpful at the time for either side, though City did memorably thrash the Gunners 6-3 at home in December 2013. Arsenal exacted some form of revenge with their 3-0 victory over the Blues in this summer's Community Shield, and with both sides having strengthened impressively during the transfer window, it's set to be a close, exciting game between two very good teams. But which players are good enough to get in a Combined XI? Scroll down to find out - there may be one or two surprises...

1. Joe Hart, Manchester City

Calling this one was tougher than expected, as both Arsenal and City's keepers are two of the best goalies not just in England, but in Europe. Despite Szczęsny's age - it's hard to believe the Poland international is still only 24 - the stats don't lie, and that is where England and City's No. 1 beats the Gunners' goalie hands down. Szczęsny concedes a goal every 84.59 minutes on average, compared to Hart's impressive 90.78 mins. The City stopper also has an exemplary disciplinary record for his club, having only been booked for the Blues 3 times; Szczęsny has racked up 10 yellows and 1 red card for Arsenal in just 158 games. Hart also has more clean sheets to his name - 104 to Szczęsny's 66 - but when appearances are taken into account, Szczęsny's clean sheet record is actually slightly better. The main point, however, is that both City and Arsenal possess excellent goalies. Hart has come under much criticism recently, and is still capable of the odd basic error, but his achievements - including 3 consecutive Golden Glove awards between 2010-11 and 2012-13 - stand testament to his brilliant talent. Szczęsny may well surpass him in terms of consistency in a few years, but for now, the City keeper has the edge.

2. Pablo Zabaleta, Manchester City

This was always going to be a no-brainer. One of a clutch of City stars who would walk into almost any team in the world, Zabaleta is a firm fan favourite at the Etihad, and epitomises all that is good about the modern day fullback. Attacking, agile and committed, the Argentine clocked up almost 4,000 minutes across all competitions for City last season, appearing in a total of 48 games. His 8 assists from last term prove what a boon Zabaleta can be when City go forward, and the Blues are certainly a different side when their World Cup Finalist is not on the pitch. 'Zaba' has made the right-back spot his own in East Manchester, to the extent that Academy product Micah Richards has had to move to Italy in order to get game time, and ex-Arsenal man Bacary Sagna has been brought in as cover only. Chambers looks like a great future prospect for Arsenal, and Debuchy is another decent fullback, but neither are anywhere near Zabaleta's exalted standards yet.

3. Vincent Kompany, Manchester City (Captain)

Another City slicker that any team in the world would make room for, Kompany is perfect captain material for this combined XI, having led City to two Premier League Titles, an FA Cup Final, the Community Shield and the League Cup (Carlos Tevez was captain when City won the FA Cup in 2011). Having made 246 appearances for the Blues to date, the City skipper has at times dragged City to success thanks to his cool, determined leadership. Originally played in the middle of the park, Kompany came to City just before all the money did, like his fellow defender Zabaleta. Few would have expected the Belgian international to morph into one of the world's best defenders back then. Committed and professional on the field as well as off it, Kompany has reigned his tendency to go for the odd lunging tackle in somewhat recently, and has kept up his habit of scoring in important games for the Blues, always a great string to a defender's bow. When Kompany is on the team sheet, City fans relax a little - and believe me, after all we've been through, this is no mean feat.

4. Laurent Koscielny, Arsenal

The honour of being Arsenal's first representative in this combined team falls to Koscielny, a player much improved in recent times. Though Martín Demichelis has formed a good partnership with Kompany, it was always going to be a Gooner who'd grab this place in this XI, especially seeing as Eliaqium Mangala has yet to start for City. It may seem harsh to exclude fan favourite - not to mention World Cup Winner - Per Mertesacker, and Koscielny's disciplinary record leaves a lot to be desired, but the France international has developed his game immeasurably over the past couple of seasons, and would add pace and attacking threat to any team.

5. Kieran Gibbs, Arsenal

He might not surge forward as much as Aleksandar Kolarov, but Gibbs has grown into a solid defender since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and will make his 150th appearance for the Gooners if picked on Saturday, despite not turning 25 until the end of the month. An unassuming left-back, Gibbs has scored 4 times and made 15 assists in his Arsenal career to date, and whilst he lacks the attacking threat of Kolarov, Arsenal's fullback is quietly dependable. An heir in many ways to Gaël Clichy - who has lost his form at City in recent months - Gibbs will be looking to get back into England contention soon with some good performances for the Gunners.

6. Alexis Sánchez, Arsenal

Undoubtedly one of the buys of the summer, Alexis Sánchez is like Özil on acid; a magnificently talented attacking midfielder who has actual power and steel, too. A more potent option than Jesús Navas, and a more refined playmaker than James Milner, Sánchez sparkled against City in the Community Shield, and will be looking to turn on the style against Arsenal's title rivals. Having averaged a goal every 184.4 minutes, or every 2 games, for Barcelona, plus having averaged an assist every 2.66 matches, the Chilean has proved he can compete at the highest level. Nasri often plays on the right for City, and is a similar creative threat, but the Frenchman's atrocious record against his former club lets him down here. Sánchez looks set to be a great signing for Arsenal; the North London side should be expecting big things.

7. Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal

It was incredibly difficult to choose between Arsenal's Welsh wonder and their German wunderkind, but Ramsey just edges it for me. Özil might have a better games per assist ratio - averaging an assist every 2.76 matches, compared to Ramsey's 4.66 - but the Wales international scores more frequently than his World Cup winning teammate, and scores in big, important matches too. Özil has breathtaking talent, but Ramsey is a fighter, as proved by his frequent comebacks from injury. Finally delivering on the potential he has hinted at for so long, many Arsenal fans think that if Ramsey can go through a season uninjured, it may be enough for them to win the League. Every team needs a player or two who will sweat blood for the cause, and Ramsey is Arsenal's man in this regard. Whether he will feature against City is up for debate - naturally, the midfielder got injured whilst playing for Wales against Andorra this week - but if he does play, Ramsey is sure to be one of Arsenal's most dangerous players.

8. Yaya Touré, Manchester City

There are players. There are good players. There's even great players. Then there's Yaya Touré. A true modern legend of the Beautiful Game, and one of City's preternaturally talented Galacticos, Touré is a hero at the Etihad, and always will be, no matter how many birthday cakes he demands. Most strikers would give their right arms to score 20 goals in the Premier League, so for a midfielder such as Touré to achieve such a feat last season is remarkable. A costless-kick and penalty specialist who is also lethal from 40 yards, Touré is one of those players who can change games in a moment; for further evidence, see highlights of City's League Cup triumph over Sunderland here: http://bit.ly/YDowuQ The Ivorian often irks City fans because of his seeming lack of interest in certain games, but it must be remembered that when you're talented enough to win games single-handedly, you don't necessarily have to bust a gut for 90 minutes. Expect Touré to turn up at the Emirates and do what he does best; influence a big match in style.

9. David Silva, Manchester City

One of the best players ever to grace the famous blue shirt, the man they call El Mago has been a sensation these past four years in Manchester. Clocking up a ridiculous 64 assists from just 187 appearances, Silva is the type of player that can mesmorise an opposition defence, and indeed anybody looking him. An incredible talent, capable of tearing teams apart, Silva has shown in recent months a hitherto hidden inner steel and resilience, typified by the match-winning, captain-esque performance he gave against Hull at the KC Stadium last season. The Spaniard will want to work on his scoring record this year, but apart from that, City's attacking wizard is as near perfect as can be. Arsenal had better look out.

10. Edin Džeko, Manchester City

Mercurial but vastly improved, Džeko is capable of surprising us all with his vision and performance, and indeed sits 6th on the all-time Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio leaderboard, hitting the net on average every 1.52 games. Having scored 66 goals and made 36 in a total of 161 appearances for City across all competitions, the Bosnian striker is finally proving his worth to the Blues faithful, and has a habit of scoring crucial goals, not least that equaliser against QPR back in 2012. The type of player who thrives under pressure, Džeko has flourished under Pellegrini, finally laying his 'super-sub' moniker to rest. Intent on becoming even more of a team player, with Negredo back in Spain and the loss of Jovetić to injury already, Džeko looks set to become an integral part of City's starting XI this season.

11. Sergio Agüero, Manchester City

A shoo-in for any side, City's Argentine striker tops the aforementioned Premier League goal scoring chart, averaging a goal every 113 minutes. A phenomenon for the Blues since he scored twice and set one up for Silva on his debut against Swansea, Agüero went down in footballing legend with his last-gasp goal against QPR back in 2012, winning the League for City in the most dramatic fashion possible. One of the best players in the world, no question, Agüero has the nous, speed and strength to make even the best defenders look like members of a Sunday League team. Already on 2 goals this season, after drawing a blank against Stoke Agüero will be looking to improve his minutes-to-goal ratio even further with a couple of strikes against the Gunners.

Overall, it's clear that City and Arsenal posess two very good squads, with a number of players who could walk into any team. With seven of their number represented here, it appears City are the stronger side, but it all depends on which version of Pellegrini's men turn up at the Emirates. What isn't in doubt is that this should be a cracking match between two of the best sides in club football. To Gooners, Cityzens and all neutrals, sit back, enjoy, and let yourselves be entertained.

With thanks to transfermarkt.co.uk for the statistics.