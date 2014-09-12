Chelsea v Swansea - Early Pacesetters Meet At The Bridge

Swansea travel to London this weekend in search of their fourth consecutive win, Chelsea also look to maintain a 100% record going into Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge.

The Swans have had a wonderful start to their season, with wins at home to Burnley and West Brom, as well as a surprise 2-1 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Chelsea have had a similar beginning to the 2014/15 season. Burnley and Leicester have travelled to the Bridge and lost out, with arguably the game of the season coming at Goodison Park, with Everton losing to Chelsea in a thrilling 6-3 encounter.

Jose Mourinho's men will be favourites for this game as they have both home advantage, and Diego Costa. Costa has been on fire this season, scoring 4 goals in his first three games in English football, including a brace at Everton two weeks ago.

Swansea have their own firepower, with Wilfried Bony, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Nathan Dyer, who's netted three times so far this season.

Only goal difference separates the two teams, with Chelsea boasting the superior goal tally, and one team has to lose their 100% record, but will both teams remain unbeaten?

Swansea manager Garry Monk was yesterday named Barclays Manager Of The Month for August, with Chelsea's Diego Costa being awarded the Player Of The Month accolade.

Swansea have not beaten Chelsea in a league game since 1981. Despite this they managed to defeat the Blues in the Capital One Cup semi final in 2013.

In team news Diego Costa could miss out, with his hamstring injury still being an issue, although he played through it in the game against Everton. Should he miss out, Loic Remy or Didier Drogba could be in line to make their first starts.

Eden Hazard will be checked before the game after he picked up an Achilles injury while playing with Belgium. Otherwise Mourinho has no real injury concerns. Bony will likewise be checked before the game, with Leon Britton being the only injury for the Swans.