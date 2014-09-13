Chelsea - Swansea Live and Football Scores of EPL 2014

16:57. Deepst apologies again for the technical hitch, but other than that, I hope you've enjoyed my commentary. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time, on VAVEL UK - thank-you and have a good evening.

16:54. What a fantastic match between two excellent sides. Diego Costa, of course, steals all the headlines with a stunning hat-trick. Loic Remy also deserves a mention for a great debut goal. Credit where it's due for Swansea who put up a valiant fight, especially in the first-half, but at the end of the day. Jose Mourinho had the last laugh. Jose Mourinho always has the last laugh.

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 4-2 SWANSEA

90+3'. It's been a quiet finish to a cracking game. Wilfried Bony poked a shot wide after a Montero pull-back and Kevin Friend blows the final whistle.

90+1'. Swansea should take great encouragement from today's game. Yes, they've conceded four goals, but they've scored two against a Chelsea side known for their resilient defence.

90'. FOUR MINUTES INJURY TIME

87'. What a game. What an absolutely cracking game. Swansea grab some sort of consolation through a great Jonjo Shelvey goal. The midfielder is put through on goal and makes no mistake in slamming home past Thibaut Courtois. Disappointing for Chelsea to leak two goals at home though.

86'. GOAL! CHELSEA 4-2 SWANSEA (SHELVEY)

80'. That just about puts the cherry on the cake for Chelsea. Eden Hazard weaves his magic down the right, before pulling the ball back to new Loic Remy who slams the ball home for four.

80'. GOAL! CHELSEA 4-1 SWANSEA (REMY)

77'. Chelsea are strolling through this now. Diego Costa has had an unthinkable start to life in English football. Another player worth mentioning is Cesc Fabregas, who has six assists in as many games.

Chelsea scored three goals, ALL courtesy of Diego Costa. The Spaniard has scored a hat-trick and now has an unbelievable seven goals in four games for Chelsea. The £32m man has taken the Premier League by storm.

19'. John Terry comes close to scoring at the other end. Cesc Fabregas puts in a long costless-kick and the Chelsea captain heads just over.

18'. Huge chance for Swansea. Some lovely play from Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic midfielder finds Wayne Routledge on the left and the unmarked winger curls a shot just wide of the far post. Close.

16'. Chelsea are literally struggling to get the ball off of Swansea. The visitors are absolutely dominating. Worrying sights for Chelsea fans.

14'. Bafetimbi Gomis causing all sorts of problems here for the home defence. He almost finds himself goalside trying to turn Branislav Ivanovic, but the Serbian just gets a foot on it.

10'. Swansea's miracle run continues! Some smart work from Neil Taylor down the left, the defender sends a beautiful ball across the six-yard box and John Terry sends the ball into his own net. Shock!

10'. GOAL! CHELSEA 0-1 SWANSEA (TERRY O.G. '10)

7'. Cesc Fabregas controlling the game here. The Spaniard sends a diagonal cross in towards Andre Schurrle, but Fabianski just gets there first.

4'. Chelsea have a costless-kick on the edge of Swansea's box as Angel Rangel brings down Cesc Fabregas. Schurrles costless-kick is headed behind by Gomis. His corner is then easily caught by Lukas Fabianski.

2'. Some lovely Hazard skill creates space for Ivanovic, but the full-backs low cross is easily cleared.

KICK-OFF

14:58. The last of the arriving supporters are just trickling into the stadium, which is now rocking with excitement.

14:53. The teams will be out any minute, to complete their final stretches before Kevin Friend blows the whistle.

14:50. 10 minutes until kick-off. Contain your anticipation for just ten more measly minutes, it's almost time.

14:47. Another interesting point about the Chelsea line-up is the absence of of new signing Filipe Luis for the fourth game in a row. Azpilicueta and Ivanovic have been so good so far, that the talented Brazilian, bought so that Azpilicueta could move back to his natural right-back position has been completely frozen out thus far.

14:45. This fixture is expected to be a fast-paced encounter, with both attacks relying on speed, though if Chelsea need to slow it down a bit, they have the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic to do so. Even so, Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge will no doubt be a real handful for Cesar Azpilicueta and Branislac Ivanovic.

14:43. The building of a healthy atmosphere is almost complete at the Bridge as we approach the last 15 minutes before kick-off. Jose Mourinho's side will be doing all they can to prevent that atmosphere going sour today.

14:38. Chelsea will wear black armbands today, to commemorate the passing of the club's life president, Lord Richard Attenborough, just days from his 91st birthday. A true legend at the Bridge.

14:33. Thibaut Courtois will play his first game since signing his new bumper five-year contract on Thursday and the longer that club legend Petr Cech is left to look the action from the bench, the more chance he'll leave in January. This transfer window marked the end of one era, with the departures of Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole, but the beginning of a new one with future stars like Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa coming into the side. The future is very bright for Chelsea.

14:22. Both sides are out on the pitch training. Diego Costa looks absolutely fine, as I mentioned earlier. The amazing physiotherapeutic skills of Eva Carneiro should never be doubted.

14:17. Stamford Bridge is sold out today, as usual, so when the Blues emerge onto the pitch, they will be greeted with a rousing reception. We are still yet to see how many visiting fans made the long journey from South Wales to West London.

14:13. It will be interesting to see how both sets of defenders will deal with the opposing strike force. Ashley Williams and Jordi Amat will have to cope with Diego Costa's physical presence, while the pace of wingers Eden Hazard and Andre Schurrle will prove a handful for Taylor and Rangel. Alternatively, how will Terry and Cahill deal with the pace and power of Gomis, Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge.

14:10. So, there you have it. No real shocks from either team, although Bafetimbi Gomis will make his first start up front for Swansea, with Bony and Emnes on the bench. Diego Costa is fully fit, so Loic Remy will have to wait to make his debut.

14:07. Chelsea Subs: Cech, Luis, Zouma, Ramires, Salah, Remy, Willian.

14:05. Swansea Subs: Tremmel, Tiendalli, Fernandez, Carroll, Montero, Emnes, Bony.

14:03. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their line-up on their official Twitter account. The line-up reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Terry, Cahill, Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Schurrle, Oscar, Hazard; Costa.

14:02. Going back to the shock at Stamford Bridge when these two met in 2013, here are the goals from that game. If you're a Branislav Ivanovic fan, look away now.

14:00. BREAKING: Swansea City have announced their line-up on their official Twitter account. The line-up reads: Fabianski; Rangel, Amat, Williams, Taylor; Ki, Shelvey, Sigurdsson; Dyer, Routledge, Gomis.

14:00. With an hour left until kick-off, a potentially tasty atmosphere is showing the first signs of developing at Stamford Bridge.

13:57. While Monk won the manager award for August, Diego Costa, the man hoping to shake the Welsh side back into reality today, won the player award for the opening month. The Spaniard has taken the Premier League by storm so far, with an electrifying start of four goals in three games. His performance against Everton was fantastic and finally, he appears to be the striker Chelsea have been missing since Didier Drogba left (and came back, but to not nearly the same effect - come on, he is 36!).

13:54. Garry Monk won the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for August, an outstanding achievement for a man that was placed as interim manager in March. Given the permanent job in the summer, the Welshman has a done a fantastic job regarding transfers and they have made a brilliant start to the season. A true club legend.

Swansea Live

13:51. Swansea are still without engine-like midfielder Leon Britton, while star striker Wilfried Bony is to be assessed before the game after picking up a knock while away on International duty with Ivory Coast. If the talisman isn't fit to start, Marvin Emnes could be handed his first start since signing for the Swans permanently in the summer.

13:48. Speaking of Diego Costa, the same injury worries surrounded his ability to participate in the Everton game last week and he scored two goals, so don't worry too much about unless it's confirmed that he won't play.

13:45. New Chelsea signing Loic Remy could make his debut for the Blues today, due to the injury worries about Diego Costa. Remy scored the winner for France against Spain last week in an international friendly, so the 25-year-old is in good form at the moment.

13:41. Chelsea and Swansea do have a bit of history, however, with Michael Laudrup's Swansea controversially knocking Chelsea out of the Capital One Cup at the semi-final stage, on their way to winning the competition in 2013. A surprising 2-0 win at the Bridge, courtesy of Michu (Remember him?) and Danny Graham, put Swansea in the driving seat for the return leg in front of their own supporters. The ensuing 0-0 stalemate was incredibly tedious to look and Chelsea's frustration peaked when Eden Hazard lashed out at a Swansea ballboy, getting himself sent off.

13:37. The last two fixtures between these two both resulted in 1-0 wins for Chelsea, with Eden Hazard sentding the Swans packing on Boxing Day last year, before Demba Ba upset the crowd at the Liberty Stadium with the winner in April.

13:34. This is the first set of fixtures after the international break and the two featured sides today, coincidentally, are the only two teams to have won their first three games so far. So after today, that two will be down to one. Chelsea have beaten Burnley, Leicester and Everton before today while their Welsh counterparts have dispatched of Manchester United, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

13:30. Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea - Swansea City in the Barclays Premier League. Kick-off is at 3PM, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.