Chelsea 4-2 Swansea: Costa Hat-Trick Sees Off Swans

A hat-trick from Diego Costa was enough to see off a Swansea side who could have easily taken all three points on a different day. Fellow new signing Loic Remy also managed to score for the Blues and opened his goalscoring account for the league leaders.

It was the Swans who started off brighter and they managed to take the lead in the 11th minute when Chelsea captain John Terry put the ball into his own net from a low Neil Taylor cross. This was when Chelsea finally decided to turn up and start pressuring the visitors. They got a reward for their pressure on the stroke of half time when Costa got his first of the afternoon, Cesc Fabregas' corner was powered home by Costa. The spaniard scored his fifth of the campaign and became the first player since 1992 to score in the first four Premier League games.

Ten minutes into the second half Fabregas played a nice passage of play with Eden Hazard and set up Costa for his second from close range. He completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute when Costa reacted quickest to Ramires' rebounded shot and scored his seventh in four games for the Blues.

Costa came off in the 71st minute to a standing ovation, and a smile on owner Roman Abramovich's face, Loic Remy would be his replacement, making his Chelsea debut. It didn't take him long to get his first as he was teed up by Oscar and he slotted a low shot past Swans' keeper Lukas Fabianski.

Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back for the Welsh side, but it wasn't enough to maintain their 100% record, with Chelsea now being the only side being able to boast a 100% start. Swansea now sit second in the league.

Costa wasn't going to be risked, with big games coming up for the Blues, such as Schalke in midweek as the Champions League returns. Despite this Costa played and began his impressive start to life in English football.