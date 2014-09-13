Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa Live Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014
19:25. Disappointing result for the home side, as the Reds surrender three points to Aston Villa after a lacklustre performance. After the promise of the Spurs game, they have been substandard in the final third in the absence of Daniel Sturridge. Tje result means that Villa emerge from Anfield for the fourth successive time unbeaten, and the away side will be delighted with that. They remain unbeaten and rise to second, whilst Liverpool suffer a second defeat as a result of Mamadou Sakho's early error allowing Gabby Agbonlahor to steal an opening goal and they saw out the three points with an impressive defensive display - meanwhilst Liverpool will be looking atone for their poor result with a positive game against Ludogorets in the Champions League on Tuesday night. That's all for now, thanks for joining myself Charlie Malam and VAVEL UK for LIVE commentary of tonight's game. Join us for all the reaction of that 1-0 loss, and keep coming back for all the other games over the course of Liverpool's season. Thanks again, and good night.

FT: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa.

90+3' Not much left in the locker for home side, and N'Zogbia takes the ball towards the corner flag to try and see out the result - but Henderson forces it out off of the winger for a goal kick.

90+2' Some nice play on the edge of the box, but the home side just can't work a way through. Lovren tries a shot from distance but it is blocked again. Borini wins a corner, and Coutinho comes over to cross it in.

90' Only moments left for the visitors to see out the three points here. 4 minutes left of added time.

89' Liverpool repeatedly looking for a way through here, and Coutinho tries his luck from outside the box again but it flies well over. Bent comes on for Agbonlahor in Lambert's final throw of the dice.

87' Three minutes plus added time left for Liverpool to find a moment of magic now. Coutinho tries a fierce strike from distance, but Senderos is there to block.

86' Change for Villa, as Cleverley comes off for Carlos Sanchez. The Manchester United midfielder put in a good showing on his debut, and Paul Lambert is keen to show him that.

85' With a win here tonight, Aston Villa would go 2nd with 10 points whilst Liverpool would sit 8th with 6 points from two games.

83' The game's getting away from Liverpool now, despite all their efforts. Lovren's long ball finds Moreno who plays it towards Lambert but he can't get it out of his feet and he loses the ball.

81' The game's close to an end here, and Liverpool look no closer to scoring that long-awaited equaliser. Coutinho weaves his way towards the edge of the box and fires a shot on goal but it crashes off the post and falls back to Sterling, but his shot hits the back of Henderson.

80' Villa give away the ball and Liverpool look to build something, but they can't. On the counter, Delph finds Agbonlahor but Lovren does well to clear it.

79' Richardson pulls Moreno to the floor on the left side, and Coutinho steps over to whip a ball in. The cross is met at the near post by Baker to head for a corne and again, Coutinho will take. The Brazilian crosses into the danger area, and Lovren meets it but his header goes wide.

78' Cissokho's poor header falls into the path of Sterling but he can't control it and the chance gets away from him.

77' Delph's deep cross drifts out of play, but Paul Lambert's side look to have sealed the result. The subs have done very little for Liverpool so far.

76' Moreno gives away a foul, bringing Richardson to the floor with a poor sliding tackle and he is booked for his troubles.

75' Quarter of an hour left now. Liverpool win a costless-kick, and Gerrard delivers it again but Baker is on hand to clear. Moreno sends a deep ball into the box and Lovren leaps for it. He clashes with Guzan and the goalkeeper isn't happy, he rises to his feet and storms over to the Croatian to speak his mind.

73' Villa look set to take the three points here, unless Rodgers' side can rescue anything from this late on. However, it's looking unlikely for the time being.

70' Balotelli makes way for Lambert, and Borini comes on for Marković. Nothing outstanding from either of the summer signings, but some encouraging glimpses nevertheless. Liverpool have certainly missed the presence of Sturridge up front, with the Italian's lack of movement restricting options for the Reds in the final third.

69' Rodgers talking to Borini and Lambert as the Ulsterman looks to shake up things. Up the other end, Cissokho evades a challenge and fires a teasing ball into the six-yard box but Lovren clears.

67' Coutinho tries an effort from the edge of the box, but Baker is there to block. Just over 20 minutes left for the home side to salvage any points from this game.

65' After some decent build-up play, Moreno plays a ball back to Sterling on the edge of the 18-yard box and the 19-year-old cuts inside before firing an effort high over the bar.

64' Richardson picks up the pieces of a lost ball and Delph sends a long ball into the box in search of Weimann, but Gerrard heads clear and the Austrian fouls Sterling to give away possession.

63' Gerrard delivers the ball in but Guzan punches it clear and the Reds are forced to play it back to Mignolet after Villa's high pressing.

62' Hutton goes in late on Sterling and brings him down just outside the box. He earns a yellow card for the challenge, and Liverpool have a costless-kick.

60' Only half-an-hour left at Anfield, and the home side are no closer to breaking through the Villa back-line. Liverpool debutant Lallana makes way for Sterling.

59' Moreno wins a costless-kick after Cleverley nips at his heels, Gerrard stands over the set-piece and delivers towards Sakho but Baker is there to clear it, Very little in the final third for Liverpool still.

57' Lallana nicks the ball away from Hutton and Moreno crosses in to Balotelli, but the offside flag is again raised and nothing comes off the attack. Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Sterling looks ready to come on.

55' Lallana drives into the box and wins a corner. Coutinho takes over corner taking duties and the Reds are forced out to the far corner where Gerrard fires a cross in, but Balotelli can't get on the end of it and the offside flag is raised.

53' Full-backs pushing high up for Liverpool and Manquillo fires a cross in, but Guzan comes out to collect.

52' Manquillo's low cross almost falls to Balotelli but Agbonlahor clears. The Reds are certainly pushing for that equaliser.

51' Coutinho drifting deep to find possession but struggling to influence in the final third. Saying that, he fires a ball towards Moreno in the box but a deflection gifts the home side a corner. Gerrard crosses in and Henderson rises to it, but heads over the bar.

50' Five minutes into the second-half and still very much similar to the first 45 minutes, Sterling and Lambert may soon come on to change things up for the home side and add some fluidity to the side.

49' Brilliant individual play from Henderson to charge towards Cissokho and nick the ball off him. He's pressed hard today and has been one of the Reds' better players.

48' Plenty of verve but still a lack of real threat on goal. Villa soaking up the pressure and getting every man behind the ball and the Reds are struggling to deal with it. Marković finds Coutinho with a pass on the edge of the box and his effort is deflected wide over for a corner. Gerrard delivers his cross in but Balotelli's header goes wide.

47' Aston Villa have taken 5 points from 9 in their last three trips to face Liverpool at L4, is that run set to continue tonight, or can the Reds get back on track?

46' We're back in action at Anfield. No changes for either side just yet.

18:32. Here's the opening goal of the game, where Agbonlahor put the away side into the lead: