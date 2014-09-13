Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa Live Football Scores and Result of EPL 2014

19:25. Disappointing result for the home side, as the Reds surrender three points to Aston Villa after a lacklustre performance. After the promise of the Spurs game, they have been substandard in the final third in the absence of Daniel Sturridge. Tje result means that Villa emerge from Anfield for the fourth successive time unbeaten, and the away side will be delighted with that. They remain unbeaten and rise to second, whilst Liverpool suffer a second defeat as a result of Mamadou Sakho's early error allowing Gabby Agbonlahor to steal an opening goal and they saw out the three points with an impressive defensive display - meanwhilst Liverpool will be looking atone for their poor result with a positive game against Ludogorets in the Champions League on Tuesday night. That's all for now, thanks for joining myself Charlie Malam and VAVEL UK for LIVE commentary of tonight's game. Join us for all the reaction of that 1-0 loss, and keep coming back for all the other games over the course of Liverpool's season. Thanks again, and good night.

FT: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa.

90+3' Not much left in the locker for home side, and N'Zogbia takes the ball towards the corner flag to try and see out the result - but Henderson forces it out off of the winger for a goal kick.

90+2' Some nice play on the edge of the box, but the home side just can't work a way through. Lovren tries a shot from distance but it is blocked again. Borini wins a corner, and Coutinho comes over to cross it in.

90' Only moments left for the visitors to see out the three points here. 4 minutes left of added time.

89' Liverpool repeatedly looking for a way through here, and Coutinho tries his luck from outside the box again but it flies well over. Bent comes on for Agbonlahor in Lambert's final throw of the dice.

87' Three minutes plus added time left for Liverpool to find a moment of magic now. Coutinho tries a fierce strike from distance, but Senderos is there to block.

86' Change for Villa, as Cleverley comes off for Carlos Sanchez. The Manchester United midfielder put in a good showing on his debut, and Paul Lambert is keen to show him that.

85' With a win here tonight, Aston Villa would go 2nd with 10 points whilst Liverpool would sit 8th with 6 points from two games.

83' The game's getting away from Liverpool now, despite all their efforts. Lovren's long ball finds Moreno who plays it towards Lambert but he can't get it out of his feet and he loses the ball.

81' The game's close to an end here, and Liverpool look no closer to scoring that long-awaited equaliser. Coutinho weaves his way towards the edge of the box and fires a shot on goal but it crashes off the post and falls back to Sterling, but his shot hits the back of Henderson.

80' Villa give away the ball and Liverpool look to build something, but they can't. On the counter, Delph finds Agbonlahor but Lovren does well to clear it.

79' Richardson pulls Moreno to the floor on the left side, and Coutinho steps over to whip a ball in. The cross is met at the near post by Baker to head for a corne and again, Coutinho will take. The Brazilian crosses into the danger area, and Lovren meets it but his header goes wide.

78' Cissokho's poor header falls into the path of Sterling but he can't control it and the chance gets away from him.

77' Delph's deep cross drifts out of play, but Paul Lambert's side look to have sealed the result. The subs have done very little for Liverpool so far.

76' Moreno gives away a foul, bringing Richardson to the floor with a poor sliding tackle and he is booked for his troubles.

75' Quarter of an hour left now. Liverpool win a costless-kick, and Gerrard delivers it again but Baker is on hand to clear. Moreno sends a deep ball into the box and Lovren leaps for it. He clashes with Guzan and the goalkeeper isn't happy, he rises to his feet and storms over to the Croatian to speak his mind.

73' Villa look set to take the three points here, unless Rodgers' side can rescue anything from this late on. However, it's looking unlikely for the time being.

70' Balotelli makes way for Lambert, and Borini comes on for Marković. Nothing outstanding from either of the summer signings, but some encouraging glimpses nevertheless. Liverpool have certainly missed the presence of Sturridge up front, with the Italian's lack of movement restricting options for the Reds in the final third.

69' Rodgers talking to Borini and Lambert as the Ulsterman looks to shake up things. Up the other end, Cissokho evades a challenge and fires a teasing ball into the six-yard box but Lovren clears.

67' Coutinho tries an effort from the edge of the box, but Baker is there to block. Just over 20 minutes left for the home side to salvage any points from this game.

65' After some decent build-up play, Moreno plays a ball back to Sterling on the edge of the 18-yard box and the 19-year-old cuts inside before firing an effort high over the bar.

64' Richardson picks up the pieces of a lost ball and Delph sends a long ball into the box in search of Weimann, but Gerrard heads clear and the Austrian fouls Sterling to give away possession.

63' Gerrard delivers the ball in but Guzan punches it clear and the Reds are forced to play it back to Mignolet after Villa's high pressing.

62' Hutton goes in late on Sterling and brings him down just outside the box. He earns a yellow card for the challenge, and Liverpool have a costless-kick.

60' Only half-an-hour left at Anfield, and the home side are no closer to breaking through the Villa back-line. Liverpool debutant Lallana makes way for Sterling.

59' Moreno wins a costless-kick after Cleverley nips at his heels, Gerrard stands over the set-piece and delivers towards Sakho but Baker is there to clear it, Very little in the final third for Liverpool still.

57' Lallana nicks the ball away from Hutton and Moreno crosses in to Balotelli, but the offside flag is again raised and nothing comes off the attack. Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Sterling looks ready to come on.

55' Lallana drives into the box and wins a corner. Coutinho takes over corner taking duties and the Reds are forced out to the far corner where Gerrard fires a cross in, but Balotelli can't get on the end of it and the offside flag is raised.

53' Full-backs pushing high up for Liverpool and Manquillo fires a cross in, but Guzan comes out to collect.

52' Manquillo's low cross almost falls to Balotelli but Agbonlahor clears. The Reds are certainly pushing for that equaliser.

51' Coutinho drifting deep to find possession but struggling to influence in the final third. Saying that, he fires a ball towards Moreno in the box but a deflection gifts the home side a corner. Gerrard crosses in and Henderson rises to it, but heads over the bar.

50' Five minutes into the second-half and still very much similar to the first 45 minutes, Sterling and Lambert may soon come on to change things up for the home side and add some fluidity to the side.

49' Brilliant individual play from Henderson to charge towards Cissokho and nick the ball off him. He's pressed hard today and has been one of the Reds' better players.

48' Plenty of verve but still a lack of real threat on goal. Villa soaking up the pressure and getting every man behind the ball and the Reds are struggling to deal with it. Marković finds Coutinho with a pass on the edge of the box and his effort is deflected wide over for a corner. Gerrard delivers his cross in but Balotelli's header goes wide.

47' Aston Villa have taken 5 points from 9 in their last three trips to face Liverpool at L4, is that run set to continue tonight, or can the Reds get back on track?

46' We're back in action at Anfield. No changes for either side just yet.

18:32. Here's the opening goal of the game, where Agbonlahor put the away side into the lead:

18:30. Disappointing opening 45 minutes for Brendan Rodgers, Villa scored through Gabriel Agbonlahor, who opened the scoring early on with a poked finish and they have failed Paul Lambert's side since. They've struggled to create chances, and the Ulsterman may be looking to make changes sooner rather than later. We'll have the second-half action with you soon.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa.

45' Moreno is through on goal in the box and tries to square to Balotelli but Villa defend well to see out the danger. Very well played by Baker, and that's that for the first half.

45' Balotelli is found by a long Gerrard ball and he fires an effort on goal which deflects off of Weimann's heel and just dips over the top of the bar. Close, but not close enough. The Reds do nothing with the resulting corner.

44' Weimann gets away from Moreno near the corner flag and Sakho clears but Villa are first to every ball. The Villains can't get an attempt on goal, but they're certainly posing a threat and they look much more solid and composed at the back.

42' Lallana tries a strike from outside the box and it's beautifully hit, but it goes wide of the post. Great work from Balotelli to bring it down into his path.

41' Brendan Rodgers looking visibly frustrated as Villa break with pace, Hutton cuts inside and finds Delph, but Lallana gets back well to pick up the ball and clear.

39' Villa have only had 73 successful passes, in comparison to Liverpool's 290 - but they've defended resolutely and the home side just can't break through. Meanwhile, Sterling and Lambert aren't sent out to the sidelines to warm up.

37' Westwood whips it in, and Senderos loses Henderson towards the back post but the England international recovers to put it out for another Villa corner. From that, Senderos gets another effort away after Hutton flicked it on at the near post but his effort flies wide of the target.

36' Lovren almost gives away possession after slipping whilst on the ball, but he recovers. Moments later, Cissokho wins Villa a corner.

35' Still very little from the Reds in the final third, with Guzan yet to have made a save.

34' Lambert has clearly instructed his men to frustrate Balotelli, as Hutton's high foot puts him on the ground.

33' Coutinho flicks a ball into Henderson's path, who heads backwards to Lallana in space on the edge of the box. He side-foots a volley towards goal but Senderos is there to block.

32' Some invention from Balotelli, who flicks a ball into Moreno, but the defender is several yards offside.

31' Again, a lack of final product means Balotelli's ball into Henderson in the box is overhit and the ball drifts out of play. Moments later, the Italian knocks it down for Henderson again but the midfielder can't get onto it.

30' Half-an-hour in and the visitors are still in the lead here. 67% possession for the home side in the last 10 minutes, but it's hard to say that Paul Lambert's side aren't worth their lead.

29' Still very little threat from the home side in the final third, Liverpool have been reduced to firing long balls towards their wingers but the Daniel Sturridge-less attack means there is little support for Balotelli and the Reds are suffering a result.

28' Balotelli on the floor again, with Senderos kneeing him in the back in the challenge for an aerial ball. The Switzerland international is going to have to be careful here.

27' The Reds try to attack down the right flank, as Manquillo and Marković link up with the Spaniard firing a cross into the box. The ball eventually finds it's way to Henderson who looks for Moreno in the inside-channel, but the ball is too heavy and the left-back can't reach it.

26' Villa defending stubbornly so far, with Liverpool struggling to break them down and get any real opportunities on goal.

25' The home side enjoying some more of the ball here, Lallana spins on the edfe of the box before he goes down under a challenge from Senderos in the box. He went down easily, and nothing is given. The ex-Saints skipper must be careful, as he could have picked up a second yellow for simulation there.

24' Villa doing well to silence the home crowd so far, Marković and Lallana combine with a one-two but the Englishman can't get onto the return ball.

23' Balotelli presses well in the final third and wins a throw-in, but Villa pressure forces Liverpool to play backwards, They try to engineer an attacking move with some smart passing play, but they lack any real cutting edge with Marković's cross into the box wayward.

22' Balotelli is on the ground, clutching the back of his leg. Replays show Senderos kicked out at him, and had the referee seen the incident - Villa could be down to 10 men.

21' Coutinho has failed to impress so far and again his attempted pass is cut out. The Reds struggling for invention and incisiveness so far.

20' Gerrard's delivery is poor and fails to beat the first man, but he atones for the error by preventing a counter-attack. Agbonlahor almost pounces on a Manquillo mistake until he recovers by taking the ball away at his feet.

19' Lack of atmosphere or drive from the home side so far, but Balotelli wins a costless-kick after Weimann hauls him down. Gerrard will deliver the subsequent set-piece.

18' Henderson tries another long-ball but the pass is cut out before Balotelli can get on the end of it. Just seconds later, Henderson's tackle is perfectly timed to take possession from Cleverley.

17' The home side struggling in the air so far, but Sakho powers a header clear this time around and the danger is cleared.

16' Westwood with yet another corner, and the delivery is teasing. Lovren heads clear and it falls to Weimann, but his shot is flying wide until Gerrard deflects it wide for another corner.

15' Coutinho tries to knit a through ball for Marković, but his pass is too heavy and the winger can't reach it. Nothing in the final third for Rodgers' side so far.

14' Liverpool very much on the back foot here, with Villa continuing to push forward and looking to build on their lead.

13' Westwood delivers the costless-kick from deep into the danger area, and Senderos finds himself unmarked but can only direct his header high and wide.

12' The away side dominating the game here so far, Cleverley is caught by Lallana and the debutant is booked for the poor challenge.

11' Sakho rises to head the corner towards goal, but Guzan catches with ease.

10' Big setback for Brendan Rodgers home side, but they try to react immediately. Gerrard tries to bend a ball towards Marković at the near post but Cissokho puts it out for a corner.

9' Westwood curls a ball into the box from the corner, Senderos heads a powerful effort towards the back post but Manquillo blocks it. The ball then falls to Agbonlahor, who stabs it past Mignolet to give the visitors the advantage.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa.

8' Not too much to shout about just yet, with neither side creating any clear cut opportunities. Agbonlahor forces a corner out of Sakho, who deals poorly with a one-on-one and loses possession.

6' The Reds enjoy a spell of possession until Henderson's long ball finds Marković, he heads down to Manquillo whose cross into the box is flicked towards goal from the Serbian winger but it doesn't trouble Guzan.

5' Westwood fires the corner into the six-yard box but Lovren again, is there to head clear. From the clearance, Richardson tries to curl the ball back into the box but Mignolet rises to claim.

4' Lallana fouls Hutton, giving Villa the chance to whip a ball into the box. It's Westwood who delivers the cross, but Lovren heads away with Senderos behind him and the away side earn a corner.

3' Moreno fires a deep cross towards Marković, who runs into the box and volleys an effort but he can't quite get over the ball and his shot flies into the Anfield Road end.

2' Slow start to the game so far, with both sides trying to grab a hold of the game. Hutton fires in a dangerous cross into the six-yard box after Moreno's mistake, but Lovren is on hand to clear.

1' And we're off. The Reds line up in a 4-3-3 formation, whilst Villa too line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. The home side get us underway, kicking from right to left.

17:25. Kick-off is just minutes away now. The players are set to walk out of the tunnel any minute. Stay tuned for Liverpool - Aston Villa LIVE.

17:03. Victory at White Hart Lane ended Liverpool's run of eight games without a clean sheet. It was their first shut-out since beating the same opponents in March and Lovren and Sakho are also tonight's defensive partnership, can they keep a second successive clean sheet?

17:00. We're just half-an-hour away from kick-off now. Stay tuned for live match commentary.

16:56. "We're confident with the way we've started and we'll go there and try to play our game and see if we can take something back home. With the players they have and the way they performed at Anfield last season, it will be difficult. This season will be the same. But we'll go there with confidence and see what we can do. During the international break, we've been training hard. We've focused on Liverpool and we'll be ready for Saturday."

16:53. Weimann has scored on his last two visits to Anfield, he's been speaking to the press about his hope to continue that good form on Merseyside tonight. He said: "To score there again would be the ideal scenario but we know Liverpool at Anfield will be a tough game."

16:50. For the visitors, Tom Cleverley makes a debut for his new club and ex-Red Aly Cissokho starts at left-back. England international Fabian Delph starts alongside Ashley Westwood, Delph, Cleverley and Kieran Richardson whilst Agbonlahor and Weimann start up front. Impressive youngster Jack Grealish makes the bench, but Joe Cole isn't in the squad.

16:47. As suspected, Joe Allen and Daniel Sturridge miss out through injury but Philippe Coutinho starts for the home side.

16:43. Adam Lallana and Lazar Marković make their first full debuts for the club, and Alberto Moreno and Mario Balotelli also make their Anfield debuts for the club. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling is dropped to the bench.

16:40. Villa substitutes: Okore, Bacuna, Bent, Sanchez, N’Zogbia, Given, Grealish.

16:38. Villa XI: Guzan, Hutton, Baker, Senderos, Cissokho, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Richardson, Agbonlahor, Weimann.

16:35. Liverpool substitutes: Jones, Enrique, Lucas, Toure, Sterling, Lambert, Borini.

16:32. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Moreno, Lovren, Sakho, Manquillo, Gerrard, Henderson, Coutinho, Markovic, Lallana, Balotelli.

16:30. The line-ups are in.

16:28. In other news for the visitors, Fabian Delph made his full international debut recently for Roy Hodgson's Three Lions and Lambert is hoping the midfielder did enough for England in midweek to warrant further inclusion. The Villa boss watched on as Delph starred against Switzerland during the 2-0 European Championship qualifying win in Basel. He said: "He was excellent. He grew into the game. If you perform like that, when the next squad gets announced, hopefully he will be back in it."

16:26. Lambert said after the news broke: "This new deal is great for him and the club. Gabby has got so much to offer. He's only 27 and he might not hit his prime until his early 30s. His speed is a hell of an asset. There are not many players with that pace out there that you can go and get." His manager continued his praise of the player by saying "If he's on his game, at times he's unplayable. He's certainly playing really well. He's been here all his days so he knows the club inside out and he can get even better in the years to come."

16:23. In their attempt to gain a result tonight, it is expected Gabby Agbonlahor will join Austrian international Andres Weimann in attack, creating a pacey pairing. Agbonlahor recently signed a new four-year contract at the club, and said: "It is good news for me to commit my future to the club and play the rest of my best years for Aston Villa. It is a four-year deal. That is what the contract provides - it gives me the chance to play for such a big club for the next four years." The 27-year-old continued: "I’ve always said I only wanted to play for one side and that dream has come true. It is something that I have always dreamed, to think of staying at a club the size and stature of Aston Villa for the whole of your career."

16:19. Villa's fixture list after today's fixture makes grim reading for any fans, despite their good start. They face Arsenal at home, Chelsea away, Man City at home and then Everton away in successive games.

16:15. No doubt, Liverpool's return to the Champions League will be in the back of Rodgers' mind, as much as he says otherwise. They take on Ludogorets Razgrad at home on Tuesday night, five years since they last competed in the elite European competition and it will be a huge game for the club, meaning some important players may not play the full 90 minutes in order to be fully fit for that encounter. Does the scheduling of tonight's game favour Aston Villa or will the Reds go about their business as usual? Have your say in the comments below.

16:12. Stat attack! Three of Liverpool's men tonight have happy history against the Villains. Steven Gerrard has scored 12 Premier League goals against Aston Villa; four more than versus any other side. Rickie Lambert has scored three goals in four Premier League meetings with Villa. New boy Balotelli has scored four times in two clashes against them, scoring his only Premier League hat-trick against Villa in December 2010. Does that bode well for tonight's match-up?

16:10. Alongside Paul Lambert tonight will be one man particularly keen to see the away side gain a positive result. Assistant manager Roy Keane has already had an impact on the side, with last season's relegation-battlers adding experience and fight to their game that they lacked last year. Lambert has yet to lose at Anfield as a manager, and former Manchester United captain Keane will no doubt still maintain his dislike of the Reds.

16:07. In this evening's game, the result will be expected to be in favour of the home side - and that is what the bookies expect. Sky Bet are offering 2/7 on a home win, a huge 9/1 on a Villa win and a 9/2 on a draw.

16:04. That night, earlier this year, Villa stormed into a 2-0 lead, with the Reds' two-man midfield becoming completely over-exposed and Andreas Weimann and Christian Benteke reaped the rewards to put the visitors two goals ahead within 36 minutes. However, Daniel Sturridge pulled a goal back for Liverpool just before half-time as he latched onto Jordan Henderson's flick and Steven Gerrard made things even after Luis Suárez earned the home side a penalty. Unfortunately, they could not capitalise on the rapid turnaround and had to settle for a point which maintained an impressive unbeaten start to the year.

16:02. You can see brief highlights of last season's 2-2 draw between the two sides here:

16:00. Villa have made Anfield somewhat of a "happy hunting" ground in recent years, and they have enjoyed some favourable results at Anfield in their past few fixtures. Despite a not-so impressive home record versus the Reds, in their past three visits to Merseyside, the Birmingham-based side have taken two draws and an emphatic Christian Benteke-inspired 3-1 win - with Liverpool failing to beat them on home turf since Roy Hodgson guided them to a 3-0 win, with David N'Gog, Ryan Babel and Maxi Rodriguez scoring the goals that saw off ex-Reds manager, Gerard Houllier and his side.

15:57. In other team news for Lambert's side - Ron Vlaar remains a doubt with a calf injury, while Jores Okore may be in contention after a knee problem. Whilst Christian Benteke (Achilles) and Libor Kozak (broken leg) remain out with their long-term injuries. Lambert, also said he has a couple of injury doubts over unnamed players ahead of the trip to Anfield.

15:55. Villa themselves did quite a bit of business during the summer window, bringing in six fresh faces. Experienced Premier League veterans Philippe Senderos and Kieran Richardson came in, as did Colombian Carlos Sanchez - a defensive midfielder who played in all five of his country's matches in the FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil over the summer. Additionally, ex-Reds Joe Cole and loanee Aly Cissokho joined the club, and could feature against their former employers tonight. Finally, on deadline day, Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley was signed on a one-year loan deal and he could make his debut for the Villains in tonight's clash.

15:52. You can see highlights of their 2-1 win over Steve Bruce's side here:

15:50. Tonight's opposition - Aston Villa - will pose quite a threat to Brendan Rodgers, after they have got off to a flying start in their 2014-15 Premier League campaign. Paul Lambert's side have made an impressive start to the season, sitting third in the table having won two of their three games. They managed a 1-0 away win at Stoke on the opening day, before drawing 0-0 at home to Newcastle and beating Hull 2-1 at Villa Park.

15:47. In more positive news, Adam Lallana is nearing a debut and looks set to play some part tonight. Martin Skrtel, Jon Flanagan and Glen Johnson are yet to recover from previous injuries but are all also closing in on first team returns. Rickie Lambert may also feature tonight, having made an impression with his late cameo for England in their European Championships Qualifier against Switzerland last week.

15:44. That means Rodgers may forced into a system change tonight. Liverpool may instead opt to play Lazar Marković and Raheem Sterling either side of Balotelli in a 4-3-3. In the midfield however, Joe Allen faces a late fitness test after suffering a slight knee injury in Wales' defeat of Andorra and so may miss out, and Emre Can could be out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury he suffered playing for Germany Under-21s.

15:43. Rodgers said on Sturridge's injury: "We certainly feel it could have been prevented. These types of players you have to recover individually. You can’t just throw a blanket over them and think one recovery fits everyone because it doesn’t." This isn't the only time that Sturridge has missed Liverpool games due to England risking him. The striker aggravated a recurring thigh injury whilst playing for England against Germany last November. Hodgson played Sturridge despite being aware of the problem and angered fans with his response of: “I might have been guilty of putting that resolve to the test but I don’t apologise for it.”

15:42. Balotelli could line up as the single forward tonight on his Anfield debut, after it was revealed strike partner Sturridge will be out for "up to two or three weeks" after sustaining an injury on international duty. Liverpool are rumoured to be making a complaint to the FA about the situation, after it was revealed Sturridge was denied a recovery day. Brendan Rodgers explained to press on Thursday that Sturridge, has a specifically set recovery routine for after playing matches. The 25-year-old warned Roy Hodgson, “about an injury risk if his specialised training routine was disrupted” but was forced to train - resulting in the injury.

15:40. Balotelli started up front alongside Daniel Sturridge in a diamond formation and impressed in his debut. The Italian defied critics by working hard for his teammates, holding up the ball well and getting into smart attacking positions. He had five shots in total, but could not score with one particular effort on an open goal from range skewering wide. Ultimately however, the 24-year-old showed a lot of promise and a number of exciting glimpses in his 61 minutes on the pitch.

15:38. This is the club's first game since the closing of the transfer window, and although Liverpool didn't sign anyone on deadline day - they brought nine signings in over the window, one of which made their debut in the 3-0 win over Spurs.

15:35. You can see lengthy highlights of Liverpool's joyous trip to White Hart Lane here:

15:33. So far this season, Brendan Rodgers has seen a 3-0 loss away at Manchester City sandwiched either side of a 2-1 home win to Southampton and a 3-0 win away at Spurs in the club's most recent game.

15:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's fourth Barclays Premier League game of the season as Aston Villa make the trip to Anfield. Stay tuned for live match commentary from myself, Charlie Malam, on VAVEL UK. Kick-off is in two hours time.