Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: As it happened

Thank you for following this game with me today, I'll be back with another live commentary soon! That's it from this match, a great advert for the sport especially for the Premier League.

14:41 - An end-to-end, drama filled game which was packed with action from start to finish. In fairness, a draw was perhaps a fair result despite all of Arsenal's pressure throughout; City dominated for the majority of the second-half and improved after they broke the deadlock.

14:39 - As a result of the game; Manchester City move up to 3rd place whilst Arsenal are up to 7th place after a good performance overall that they'll be satisified with, but wishing they'd taken all 3 points against the defending champions.

90+6: City costless-kick late on to be taken by Silva, his delivery is inviting but Szczesny does well to rush out and pressurise the City players inside the box before the referee Mark Clattenburg blows the whistle for full-time.

90+3: Good save by Szczesny to deny Dzeko from close range.... the follow-up shot from Nasri goes into the back of the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside!

90+2: CLOSE! Arsenal almost concede late on after a lack of communication between Koscielny and Szczesny - Dzeko gets himself in-between them both and the ball bobbles over Szczesny's head; hitting the post and bouncing back into his hands.

90: The fourth official has signalled for 6 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, after all of the bookings plus the treatment needed for Debuchy's injury earlier on.

88: Kolarov hits the post! with a fierce drive off-balance inside the area, and Arsenal hoof the ball clear.

87: Welbeck is replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain to a warm round of applause after suffering a minor knock and having a shot on-goal moments afterwards; he's played well but he would have wished that he had scored the chipped effort earlier on in the game.

85: Good sliding block by Flamini to deny the attempted shot from Silva in the area, as Arsenal clear.

84: The Arsenal supporters have gone quiet again as their team are suddenly under the knife; Kolarov with a low cross into the box and Szczesny does well to smother the ball and stop the danger.

82: GOAL! A well-taken, thumping header from defender Martin Demichelis, and he equalises with 8 minutes plus stoppages to play from a corner delivery by Kolarov.

80: Debuchy is being carried off on a stretcher, to applause from the Arsenal supporters in the ground. Hopefully he's okay and not injured for too long, especially as his Arsenal career has been going so well since his move from Newcastle in the summer.

78: Sad scenes now as Debuchy is being treated by the physio after he caught his foot in the pitch turf and dragged it across a few yards; the replays look extremely painful..

76: Great lofted through ball pass from Wilshere to feed team-mate Ramsey who loses his footing as he shapes to shoot and is unable to take advantage of his one-on-one chance.

75: Wilshere with the headed assist, jumping highest to head the ball into Sanchez' path who struck the ball cleanly into the top corner out of Hart's reach.

74: He gets a yellow card for his celebration, after taking off his shirt and celebrating with the rest of his team-mates but he will not care. Two fantastic goals from Arsenal to come from behind, with 15 minutes to go.

73: GOAL! What a sublime finish from Alexis, to put Arsenal ahead after going 1-0 down with a half-volley inside the area!

72: Arsenal costless-kick, greeted to loud cheers from the home support as Sanchez is man-handled by Kompany who grabs onto his shirt to try and slow him down, while Fernandinho wastes time by kicking the ball away and the Arsenal fans chant "off, off, off"

71: Nasri has an audcious effort, 20-yards out but Szczesny does well to get down low and smother the danger as the shot bobbles.

70: 20 minutes remain, and the game has got interesting again.

69: Ramsey runs forward with the ball and is bodychecked by Zabaleta; goes down and appeals for a foul but Clattenburg waves play on before Hart does well to rush out of his area once again in the game and stop Welbeck from scoring on his debut.

68: Aguero either looks despondent to be coming off the pitch or is struggling with a knock of some sort, as he is replaced by Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko with the game still up for grabs.

67: Manchester City making their second substitution of the game; Aguero OFF, Dzeko ON.

65: The referee also booked Aguero after the goal for dissent, as he argued with the officials claiming there was a foul in the build-up to Wilshere's goal.

64: The goal hasn't looked likely for the most part of the second-half, but Arsenal have deserved it for their hard work and persistence to get back into the game.

63: GOAL! Wilshere chips Hart after darting past two defenders in the area to equalise for Arsenal with an emphatic finish... game on!

61: Monreal is the fifth player to go into the referee's book with a yellow card, for a late tackle on Milner as he ran forward with the ball in a dangerous position.

59: City looking comfortable in possession and controlling the tempo of the game now, Arsenal need to keep up the momentum and pressurise them more if they are to get back into the match because right now they look like they are happy with this scoreline, even though they are losing 1-0.

57: David Silva is brought down by Flamini who hacks the Spaniard's ankles trying to pressure him into losing the ball and gets the first yellow card for Arsenal today.

55: Ozil with a good initial touch to control a high ball near the touchline on the flank, he passes across towards Ramsey who looks to beat his marker but the linesman flags for offside against the Welsh midfielder who looks in disbelief.

54: Cameras show that some of the Arsenal substitutes are warming up on the touchline getting ready to come on soon; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lukas Podolski.

50: Fernandinho given a yellow card for his troubles after bringing down Wilshere straight in-front of the referee's view.

48: City doing as well as they can to contain the threat of Arsenal on the break, still 1-0 to the away side.

46: Good work by Arsenal to burst forward towards goal - Wilshere dribbles past a defender before finding Welbeck, he feeds the ball through to Alexis who plays it straight back to him on the overlap on the edge of the area; Welbeck shapes to shoot but his effort is tame into Hart's hands.

13:46 - The second-half is about to start; one subsitution for City as Lampard is replaced by former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri and is greeted by boos from the home crowd.

45+1: The referee Mark Clattenburg blows the whistle to end the first-half, and City lead thanks to a neat finish from close range, courtesy of none other than Sergio Aguero to score his 3rd goal of the season. City showing their championship credentials having scored already - despite the fact they've been getting dominated for the majority of the first-half.

45+1: Debuchy gets his retribution with a late tackle on Milner, who smirks as he gets to his feet and wins a costless-kick for his team on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

45: The fourth official signals for just 1 minute of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half.

43: Another costless-kick for Arsenal, is dealt with well by the City defence this time as Debuchy is fouled by Milner who sprints to track backc and fails to win the ball.

40: Sanchez eventually wins a costless-kick on the edge of the area after being taken down by Navas; he opts for a low delivery this time and City struggle to deal with it, the ball falls to the path of Ozil who hits a shot first time but it flies over the bar.

39: Ozil does well to pick up the ball on the edge of the area and weave past his marker before passing the ball to Wilshere, who is bundled down to ground and doesn't win a costless-kick.

38: Good defensive presence from Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny who sees the danger and clears the ball away as Silva and Navas swarm towards him.

36: Disappointing effort from Sanchez in the end, his shot curls over the wall and over the bar not troubling Hart.

35: Arsenal costless-kick in another dangerous position, this time after Sanchez is bundled over by Navas, 25 yards out and the Arsenal supporters chant "off, off, off!"

32: You can tell that their goal has certainly eased their fears now, City are playing comfortably now and look dangerous on the ball in the Arsenal half. Can Arsenal respond positively or is it downhill from here on in?

31: Good stop by Szczesny who gets down low to parry with his feet from Silva's close-range shot on-goal.

28: Against the run of play, City show why they are the defending champions after having been quiet for the first 30 minutes - they go on the attack and make Arsenal pay.

27: GOAL! City take the lead! Navas picks up the ball on the flank sprinting down the wing and gives Argentine striker Sergio Aguero a perfectly-weighted pass in the area to tap the ball past Szczesny into the back of the net. City lead 1-0, showing the power of the counter attack.

26: Close! A well-struck hit by midfielder James Milner who cleanly strikes the ball towards goal but it swerves over the bar and out of Szczesny's reach.

25: A large section of the crowd are starting to boo former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri - cameras show that he's just started warming up on the touchline in-front of the home fans and is smirking as he jogs forward in a City training shirt..

24: Zabaleta gets a yellow card, the second in quick succession after bodychecking Sanchez in the build-up to the move. He tries to argue his case, but the booking has already been shown.

23: Good touch by Wilshere, finds Flamini who passes the ball across to Alexis.... aerial ball is dealt with as City clear.

22: A cynical foul, but he took one for the team there as City were struggling to get back and defend.

21: Lampard gets the first booking of the game, with a late sliding tackle on Ramsey as Arsenal sprint forward on the counter.

20: Arsenal costless-kick, 30 yards out with Alexis standing over it. The delivery is inviting, but Hart races forward to come and collect.

18: Debuchy appears as though he is okay to continue, although he is grimacing in pain and tries to jog off his knock.

17: Ball goes out of play for a goal-kick but the referee halts play momentarily after Debuchy is taken down by Milner on the side.

15: City are unpredictable, on the counter attack they can create anything but Arsenal have played the better out of the two sides so far today. Pace, movement and have pressured their opponents into creating mistakes.

11: Poor back pass from David Silva, who accidentally feeds Welbeck with a one-on-one chance through on goal..... OFF THE POST! So close from Welbeck, who chipped the ball past Hart and hit the post as the Arsenal supporters behind the goal thought he'd scored on his debut...

10: Welbeck shows his non-stop energy; as he pressures Kompany into losing the ball and has a shot off in the area after a great through ball pass from Ozil out wide, but he doesn't look up and it is wide of Hart's goal.

9: Good build-up play from City in and around the area, Aguero weaves past two defenders with a charge on-goal and tries to get a shot off, but Szczesny does well to come off his line quickly and smother the danger.

8: Navas with a cross into the area from the flank, but it's poor as it goes high and wild out of play.

7: Great anticipation from Joe Hart, he rushes out of goal and punches the ball clear after an inviting delivery into the box falls towards the path of Sanchez, if he had got the the pass first, Arsenal would have scored.

6: Ozil to Ramsey, Ramsey to Alexis who takes a touch on the edge of the area and hits a swerving effort on-goal... good save by Joe Hart to catch it as the ball was about to bobble past him.

5: Ramsey takes an audacious effort from 30 yards out, but he gets his foot under the ball and the final contact means his shot flies over the bar.

4: Arsenal get forward with pace and purpose, but the final ball is lacking as Ramsey's delivery into the box goes un-noticed.

3: Referee Mark Clattenburg pulls the play back for a foul; after Fernandinho clattered into Ramsey off-the-ball. No booking for the Brazilian, he just gets a brief talking to with captain Vincent Kompany looking on.

2: High pressure from the Arsenal players which is good, but has the potential to be risky also on the counter attaack.

1: Good run from Navas to try and anticipate a loose ball, but Monreal does well to recover on the flank and retrieve the ball from danger.

12:45 - The game gets underway, as Arsenal kick-off.

12:42 - Pre-match handshakes are done, as the teams get ready for the start of the game.

12:41 - The teams walk out of the tunnel, to a loud round of applause from both sets of fans inside a packed-looking Emirates Stadium.

12:35 - FACT: Arsenal have conceded 3 headed goals in the Premier League this season, which is joint highest alongside newboys QPR (credit: Squawka)

12:30 - Interesting interview conducted with midfielder Aaron Ramsey, where he reveals that he had a meeting with manager Arsene Wenger two years ago about how to improve his game and help contribute to the team more.... what an impact that's made to the team! 4 goals, an assist and a Man of the Match award in his last 6 games for Arsenal, one of the best players in the Premier League last season.

12:25 - More on the news over Yaya Touré being left out of the club; manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that he is not injured, but has been rested as a precautionary measure after he was involved in international duty with Ivory Coast over the past week or so. He'll be ready for their next match, their opening Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich in mid-week.

12:10 - PLAYER WATCH: Danny Welbeck. Another competitive debut sees Welbeck start up-top in attack for The Gunners, and he will be expected to impress his new team-mates and supporters by settling in as quickly as possible. In the early pre-match interview, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere confirmed that he pestered his fellow England team-mate Welbeck to join the club on deadline day and based on his brace and overall performance against Switzerland it's not hard to see why.

12:05 - PLAYER WATCH: Frank Lampard. Today marks Lampard's competitive debut for City and although he is only playing for the Manchester club on a loan deal from MLS side New York City FC, it is still a big game regardless. He will be expected to take up the role that Yaya Touré dominates so well for City. He doesn't have much pace or strength, but on his day he is still a world-class midfielder who can slot into central midfield easily. Many still cannot believe that Chelsea released him.

12:00 - Just under 45 minutes until kick-off now.

Have a quick read of the pre-match preview here, from Tyron McGee.

11:50 - Interesting teams being released, Arsenal look strong as do City... Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure does not feature today after having played in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

11:47 - Manchester City starting line-up: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Fernandinho, Lampard, Navas, Silva, Milner and Aguero.

Subs: Caballero, Kolarov, Sagna, Mangala, Nasri, Dzeko and Sinclair.

11:46 - Arsenal starting line-up: Szczesny, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Flamini, Sanchez, Wilshere, Ozil and Welbeck.

Subs: Ospina, Chambers, Gibbs, Arteta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla and Podolski.

11:45 - Team line-ups released!

11:30 - Just over an hour left until the game starts, team news is poised to be released to the press now.

11:20 - On deadline day, they made a shock signing to sign Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck who may even start today after his brace against Switzerland on international duty with England. Can he prove his doubters wrong?

11:15 - Arsenal were frustrating against Premier League newboys Leicester, and they laboured to a 1-1 draw thanks to a goal from Alexis Sanchez - but it was not enough to impress the club's supporters.

11:10 - Last time out, Manchester City suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Stoke City at home... can they get back to normal with a win against a fellow title contender?

11:05 - The first Premier League match being since the international break.

11:00 - So who do you think will win? The last time these two teams met was back before the start of the season in the Community Shield; and Arsenal won the game with a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Cazorla, Ramsey and Giroud.

10:50 - Both teams will be eager to win and take all 3 points today, and the game starts in just over 2 hours from now. Team news will be posted as soon as I get it.

10:45 - Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary, this time as Arsenal take on Manchester City in one of the biggest games of the season so far; so early on.