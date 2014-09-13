Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley: Points shared in a goalless draw in London

In a day full of goals all over the Premier League, Selhurst Park saw none as Crystal Palace and Burnley played to a goalless draw. Both sides had struggled in the opening 3 fixtures of the 2014/15 campaign and those woes continued as neither side could find a winner.



It didn't take long for Palace to get into the game as Scott Dann smashed the crossbar with a header after just eight minutes. Another chance went begging minutes later when Wilfried Zaha, on loan from Man United, sees his shot saved, only to see Shackell almost put it into his own net. Palace continued to ask questions of the Burnley goal when Dwight Gayle fired over from a good position midway through the first half. A lively first half in which both teams gave away possession quite easily but Crystal Palace being the bigger threat. A poor start to the game for Burnley, who failed to create much in the first 45, got worse when Danny Ings was forced off with a hamstring problem.







Half Time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley: Chances for both sides but Palace looked more likely to break the deadlock.



A fairly similar 2nd half produced an early chance for Gayle, the youngster almost prodding home Jedinak's header. A quarter of an hour into the first half, it was Jutkiewicz's turn to to go close, hitting the side netting after jumping on a defensive error. With both teams failing to produce any clear cut chances, it was an uneventful 2nd half until Burnley were awarded a penalty with just over five mins to go. Jedinak was at fault for dragging down Jutkiewicz in the area, the referee not hesitating to point to the spot. Scott Arfield stepped up, only to see his spot kick saved brilliantly from Speroni, who got a strong left hand to the ball. Neither team threatened after the penalty, sealing the 0-0 draw.



Full Time at Selhurst Park: Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley: A game of few bright spots results in Palace and Burnley picking up a point, better than nothing.

Crystal Palace (0) Burnley (0) Speroni 7 Heaton 5 Mariappa 5 Trippier 6 Dann 5 Duff 6 Delaney 6 Shackell 5 Ward 5 Mee 5 Puncheon 6 Arfield 5 McArthur 6 Jones 6 Jedinak 5 Marney 5 ​ Zaha 5 ​​ ​​ ​ Boyd 5 Campbell 5 Jutkiewicz 6 Gayle 6 ​​​ ​ ​ ​ Ings 4 Subs Bolasie 5 Sordell 5 Doyle 5 - Williams 5 -