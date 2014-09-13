Live Premier League 2014: Sunderland - Tottenham and Football Scores and Result

Spurs will feel that was a massive two points dropped, a Harry Kane own goal saw them settle for the draw when they definetly had been the stronger team throughout. Full credit to Poyet's Sunderland who never gave up despite being under the cosh for the majority of the game and their perseverance has been rewarded in the form of a hard earn point. Stick here with Vavel UK for all the fallout from this match and all the upcoming Premier League action! Thanks for joining me today and once again thank you for sticking with us through our technical issues!

FULL TIME! And Tottenham have dropped two points at The Stadium of Light.

94' Three costless kicks in quick sucession for Spurs. Three taken by Lamela. Three wasted.

89' BUCKLEY!! That. Was. A. Chance. The newly substituted midfielder finds himself open in the area only to balloon over from the spot should have scored there!

88' And it really is all Sunderland now.. Spurs have been by far the better side here but Sunderland won't be complaining about that now..

85' Spurs are on the back foot here... They could lose this!

GOAL! Sunderland score! Harry Kane turns the ball into his own net from a corner! Poor defending from Spurs there for the own goal. Sunderland are level.

80' Harry Kane comes on for Adebayor and Gomis replaces Connor Wickham. Both sides looking to fresh legs to decide this game.

77' Sunderland look dead on their feet here as Spurs pile forward pressuring the home side. A third goal still looking elusive however, you have to feel there could be a sting in the tail for the North London side if they can't find it soon.

74' CLOSE! Lamela shows quick feet on the edge of the area before curling a shot towards goal that crashes back of the crossbar, denying the Argentinian his first ever Premier League goal.

70' Sub! New signing Benjamin Staumboli comes on for his debut to take the place of his fellow Frenchman Etienne Capoue.

67' Despite the Black Cat resurgence Hugo Lloris hasn't had much to do since the goal.. Except perhaps wonder why he has been made to play in a bright pink kit...

Possession - Sunderland 34% - 64% Tottenham

65' Sunderland have been a bit more proactive since they conceded the goal and are looking dangerous on the counter.

SORRY ABOUT THAT GUYS! Technical issues, apparently it is possible to be too popular! So what did you miss? An Eriksen goal for one thing! There was a scramble in the Sunderland area which the Dane managed to capatalise on before slotting the ball into the back of the net from close range. That was in the 47th minute but besides that we've had a Dembele screamer that hit the post, several penalty appeals and a late tackle from Dier that saw him pick up a yellow. So pretty quite all in all, or not. Back to the action!

19' Sunderland earn themselves a corner.. Larsson crosses it in but Adebayor is aware of the danger and snuffs out any chance of danger.

18' Danny Rose breaks into the Sunderland box before tripping over his own feet. Lack of quality when it mattered most there.

15' Tottenham surge forward again and pass the ball around in the area before John O'Shea manages to hack the ball clear. Sunderland looking a bit uneasy now.

10' It's calmed down a bit here at The Stadium of Light now, Spurs have had the best of it so far but Poyet will be happy with his sides immediate reaction to the goal.

9' Tottenham have had 7 attempts on goal so far. 7. That's more than they mustered in their entire game against Liverpool last weekend.

5' Chance! The resulting corner finds it's way towards Kaboul who is in acres of space but blasts it over the bar. What. A. Start.

4' Another chance for Spurs as Eriksen plays a ball over the top which finds Adebayor, but the frontman just can't take it past Mannone.

GOALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Sunderland equalise! Adam Johnson dances his way through the Spurs defence before getting a shot off that takes a deflection off Kaboul and finds it's way past Lloris!

GOALLLL!!! AND WHAT A START FOR SPURS! Adebayor is allowed far too much space on the edge of the box as he drives a shot at goal, the shot is parried out to Chadli who slots the ball cooly home!

KICK OFF! We're underway here at The Stadium of Light!

14:55. Only 5 minutes to go now....

14:30. Only half an hour to go now until kick off, the teams are on the pitch warming up.

14:25. So what are your predictions for today's game? I'm going for a 1-0 away win, but with that defensive partnership anything could happen.

14:15. Sunderland will be boosted after that team news was released... Kaboul and Chiriches is not the most stable of partnerships... Ropey.

14:08. No Vertonghen, Davies or Paulihno on the bench for Pochettino's side, maybe has more to do with the international break than form.

SAFC Subs: Pantilimon, Jones, Bridcutt, Gomez, Giaccherini, Buckley, Altidore

SAFC: Mannone, Vergini, van Aanholt, Brown, O'Shea (c), Cattermole, Larsson, Rodwell, Johnson, Alvarez, Wickham

THFC subs: Vorm, Fazio, Naughton, Lennon, Stambouli, Townsend, Kane

THFC team: Lloris, Dier, Kaboul, Chiriches, Rose; Dembele, Capoue; Lamela, Eriksen, Chadli; Adebayor

THE TEAMS ARE IN!! And Vertonghen is missing from the Spurs line up! Bit of a shock here, is it an injury?

14:00. To clarify that's West Brom's U18s not their full team, they'll be a little too busy in Goodison Park this afternoon.

14:00. If you have an interest in youth football, you'll be interested to know that Tottenham U18's are currently leading West Brom 2-0.

14:00. Pochettino has confirmed that Nabil Bentaleb WILL NOT be starting today as he returns late from his African Cup of Nations qualifier match with Algeria. Adebayor however will be available after his Togo side slumped to their second consequetive defeat.

13:55. Some illustrious names on the list of players who have played for both clubs in the Premier League era.... That is of course a joke, if a list contains the likes of Teemu Tainio, Pascal Chimbonda and Danny Rose.. Chances are you don't wan't to be on it.

13:55. We are expecting team news shortly, but to while the time away here's a handy inforgraph produces by Tottenham, giving you all the stats you'll need for today's game! WARNING: It may be on the slightly biased side.

13:50. The big news for Spurs fans over the last couple of days has been the potential takeover of the club by American investment firm Cain Hoy. A firm worth in excess off $200 Billion... Almost 25 times the worth of Chelsea Oligarch Roman Abramovich... It could be exciting times at White Hart Lane..

13:40. Sunderland fans look away.. Here's highlights from the last match between the two teams...

13:30. Poyet on the other hand focused his preparation on his side’s business in the transfer window: “For the first time in many, many years, we didn’t lose any of our key players. Maybe another year we would have lost (Vito) Mannone, (Lee) Cattermole or Wickham, or whoever finished the season well. But we didn’t have to make decisions about selling anyone and we’re looking forward to being a better team now.”

13:20. But he also believes that in the long term it could help his side improve: "Because we had time, we had two weeks to prepare for Sunderland and a lot of players were away. We had time to analyse it. We need to improve in a lot of things but we need to improve our mental preparation. This is an important way to work in this club. We need to create this winning mentality and believe in our skill and our power. This is the one thing we need to improve."

13:10. Maricio Pochettino understands how important it is for his side to bounce back Quickly after their loss to last years runner ups Liverpool: "It is true that we were a little bit unlucky in the key moments in the game, I think that we watched it more than 20 times and every single detail has been analysed. We are a team that needs to learn and improve. We are under a new philosophy but I'm happy with the way we are.”

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Dier, Fazio, Vertonghen, Rose; Capoue, Stambouli; Lamela, Chadli, Eriksen; Adebayor.

Sunderland (4-5-1): Mannone; Vergini, O'Shea, Brown, Van Aanholt; Cattermole; Johnson, Rodwell, Larsson, Álvarez; Fletcher.

13:05. Here’s the possible line ups for today…

12:55. Spurs are not as lucky and will be without long term absentee Kyle Walker (Hip) and Striker Roberto Soldado (Neck). The club however have confirmed that new signings Fazio and Stambouli will travel.

12:45. Sunderland have no injury worries going into this weekend with deadline day loanee signings Coates and Álvarez expected to feature in some capacity.

12:35. Sunderland however are yet too win a game this season having suffered a 1-0 loss to QPR after two score draws against West Brom and Manchester United.

12:25. The North London side suffered a setback to their fresh start after falling to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool before the international break. Pochettino won’t be too disappointed with his sides progress as their loss to Brendan Roger’s Reds was their only one this season in all competitions.

12:20. Expect to see a few new faces for Spurs today after the international break would have given new signings Federico Fazio and Benjamin Stambouli a chance to reach full fitness and bed themselves into a new look Pochettino squad.

12:15. We have to dip into nostalgia in order to find the last time the Black Cats beat the North London side when Michael Chopra scored a 94th minute winner…A bit of a collector’s item that one, it was on his debut aswell… Here it is!

12:10. Its not all doom and gloom for the Wearside team as they have a very impressive record against top teams, beating both Chelsea and Man City last year, effectively ending the formers title charge. Poyet will be hoping that his side can replicate that kind of form today.

12:05. Spurs travel to the Stadium of Light unbeaten in a run of 8 games against The Black Cats, having won in the last 4 and scored in their last 12 Premier League meetings. The most recent result came at White Hart Lane where Adebayor came off the bench to seal a 5-1 win, a lone Cattermole goal was Gus Poyet’s sides only consolation that day.

12:03. If this live is not enough coverage for you and your dying for more football after the international break you can find Vavel’s preview here.

12:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Sunderland vs. Tottenham as we return from the international break; with match commentary from myself, Nathan Jones. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.