Nottingham Forest 1-1 Derby County: 10 man Rams hold on for point

Nottingham Forest lost their 100% home record as they were held to a draw by East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Britt Assombalonga had put the home side ahead after 72 minutes, but the Rams found a scrappy equaliser just 8 minutes later and held on to come away with a well-deserved point.

Forest had the best of the play for large periods of the match, although struggled to turn their possession into chances.

In the opening encounters, two of their best opportunities at goal came at set pieces. Andy Reid struck a costless-kick into the wall from close range, and Robert Tesche saw a shot fly past the post from further out.

After what was a good start, Forest were hindered by the injuries of Chris Cohen and Andy Ried, who were both forced off.

Derby came out for the second half strongly, but they were also lacking penetration.

Both teams were pushing for the opening goal and eventually the break through did come thanks to Forest forward Britt Assombalonga, who found the back of the net with a brilliant shot on the turn from the edge of the box.

Forest's joy was short-lived, however, as Derby found a response not long after. Rams skipper Richard Keogh headed a Bryson costless-kick against the bar and the ball fell back into the six yard box. Confusion ensued as Ryan Shotton appeared to get the decisive touch, as he flicked a leg out to put the ball marginally over the line, before Leon Best hammered the ball home for good measure.

With this, the game was blown wide open. But Derby were soon pushed back onto the back foot when Jake Buxton was shown a second yellow for a nasty challenge on Chris Burke, which looked to be after the referee had stopped play for an earlier foul.

Derby were able to hold on, though, as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils in what was a feisty local derby.