Manchester United 4-0 QPR: As it happened

17:54 - But also, an honourable mention has to be given to Daley Blind. His United debut couldn't have been much better than it was today. Very impressive in midfield, pressing high up the pitch to win the ball and his tackling was spot on at all times as he helped his team do the dirty work while the rest of his team-mates galloped forward. You want a stat? I'll give you one. Blind made 112 passes today, the 5th highest total recorded in the games played this season already.

17:53 - My MOTM: Angel di Maria. He was lively again on his home debut, as he started the rout with a goal and created 4 chances in the game; looking dangerous whenever he was on the ball and excited the home support with his trickery and close-control dribbling, which was too much to handle for QPR.

17:52 - This result means that United move up to 9th place, while QPR drop a place into 16th. After a disappointing start to the season for Redknapp's side, they will be favourites to get involved in a relegation battle surely?

17:51 - Smiles all around, with a dominant display against a poor QPR side on the day - the final score is Manchester United 4 QPR 0.

90+3: The referee blows the whistle for full-time, and that's it! United win their first game of the season, and it's van Gaal's first competitive league win - fitting that it's at home.

90+1: Over the bar! Januzaj has another chance on-goal, but this time the initial contact is poor and the ball continues to rise as it flies over the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

90: The fourth official signals for 3 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the match, as substitute young midfielder Adnan Januzaj is denied by a good stop from Green inside the area.

89: The only real positive to take from this game, from a QPR perspective is the cameo appearance of Eduardo Vargas. He has been a nuisance for the United defence since he came on, and he has forced them into "playing it safe" to avoid making a mistake.

88: Routine stop by Green to comfortably catch from an ambitious Rooney effort, 25 yards out.

87: United costless-kick, 30 yards out as the camera focuses on Redknapp and his glum looking face inside Old Trafford. 4-0 down away from home, the exact same scoreline a few weeks ago when he faced his old club Tottenham.

85: He will not be happy with his team's performance today, including his own having conceded 4 goals - but Green did well there.

84: Good save by Green! The English goalkeeper does well to deny Falcao from a goal on his debut appearance for his new club, as he is set with a one-on-one chance but is denied thanks to a good reflex stop from close range.

82: Januzaj comes on for a cameo appearance, with just under 10 minutes plus stoppages to play as Di Maria gets a nice reception from the supporters in the ground - played well today.

81: United sub: Di Maria OFF, Januzaj ON.

80: Di Maria has gone down limping on the field, and clutches his hamstring as QPR put the ball out of play in respect.

75: Chance! Vargas hits the ball first time, and his effort is narrowly wide of de Gea's far post as he attempts to stretch for it but the shot is wide.

72: The referee stops play as the physio rush onto the pitch to deal with an injury knock, for Sandro. He limps off the pitch, and is replaced by former Wolves midfielder Karl Henry.

71: van Persie runs down the wing, crossing an inviting ball into the area but no-one is there to latch onto the delivery.

70: 20 minutes left to play and it seems as if QPR are begging for the final whistle now. They have almost everyone behind the ball, and United look so calm and comfortable in possession now.

68: Falcao will slot into the attack alongside van Persie, Rooney will slot into the position where Mata was playing.

67: A double substitution for the hosts now, as Falcao and Valencia come on for Mata and Rafael respectively.

66: Loud cheers around the ground as Falcao takes off his training-bib, he's about to come on.

65: No doubt about it, QPR have been poor and non-existent for the majority of the game. But, United have been excellent today - their best performance of the season and their defence has barely been tested as of yet.

64: Lovely through ball pass by Di Maria, he feeds through an over-the-top delivery towards the path of van Persie who stays onside and sprints to it, lunging forward but Green is first to it. Great pass there!

62: United corner well-worked by Di Maria, plays it short to Rafael who crosses into the area.... headed away by the QPR defence.

61: 4-0 up and it looks as though there is no way back now for QPR. They've looked slightly better after the break, but still poor nonetheless.

59: Mata's energy and versatility to be able to change positions easily and adapt quickly has been excellent today, he gets a goal under his belt for his hard work.

58: QPR making a substitution; Austin OFF, Vargas ON

57: GOAL! Another one for United, they've made it 4-0 thanks to a slot from close range, courtesy of Juan Mata! Di Maria with a low, drilled ball into the box for the Spaniard, who couldn't miss and scores his second of the new campaign.

56: And now a loud round of applause around the ground as Radamel Falcao begins his warm-up on the touchline.

55: He's been QPR's brightest player going forward in the game so far, and only been on the pitch 10 minutes. Surely that says something?

54: Good attacking work by Traore again, this time he goes on another run into the United area and shapes to shoot, his initial shot is blocked and he is unable to keep his balance as he falls to ground.

53: Cameras showing both Radamel Falcao and Luke Shaw sitting on the substitutes' bench; will they feature at all today?

52: Close! Great one-touch play from United, Mata darts into the box and shapes to shoot while avoiding a sliding challenge in the area; has an effort on-goal which bounces towards Rooney but he is unable to shoot instantly as Green smothers the ball.

50: QPR need a goal, and need it soon if they are to get back into the game.

47: Good save by de Gea, who does well to block Krancjar's effort on the edge of the area with his outstretched leg, as the shot was goal-bound. Great energetic play by Traore who sprints 40 yards, beating two United players in the process as he runs forward and lays off his team-mate.

46: A loud roar from the United faithful as Di Maria rushes back to help defend, wins the ball back for his side and does a back-heel flick into the path of Mata as they get the ball clear comfortably.

17:02 - The game is about to start again for the second-half, with QPR making a change. Former Arsenal full-back Armand Traore jogs onto the field of play, replacing Clint Hill at the start of the second-half.

16:58 - I did say once United got the first goal, they could run away with it. And yeah, they have done it so far.

16:53 - The match stats don't lie; United have dominated possession with 67%, had 7 shots to QPR's 1. The best player on the pitch at the moment has been di Maria; instrumental for his side's scoreline at the moment. His pace down the flank is too much to handle and if he continues to play like this there is no reason why he cannot settle in quickly in the Premier League.

16:52 - If they continue to play like this, they will be classed as the league's whipping boys for sure. Poor so far and they've been punished against a side with a point to prove.

16:51 - Redknapp will not be happy about his players' performance at all, they have not added any purpose to the attack and have struggled defensively.

45+2: HALF-TIME: Manchester United 3 QPR 0. Goals from Di Maria, Herrera and Rooney have given van Gaal's men a nice finish to the first 45 minutes of action at Old Trafford against a QPR side who have struggled to get forward quick enough and have been consequently punished on the break; with 3 goals that could have been avoided.

45: The fourth official signals for 2 minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the half-time.

44: GOAL! Rooney makes it 3-0! A low drive into the bottom corner, cooly taken past Green.

43: Excellent diagonal through ball pass by Evans across the flank towards Mata, but he cannot latch onto the ball as it goes out for a throw-in.

41: Great through ball pass by di Maria, but the chance goes begging as United struggle to get men forward quick enough.

40: Better from the visitors. Starting to up the tempo and run at the United defence, but the final ball is lacking. Should have started like this, with Krancjar moving forward alongside Fer in midfield and Sandro sitting deep.

38: I don't want to tempt fate but currently as it stands, it doesn't look as though QPR will get back into the game now. They don't seem to have a second plan, and their first plan wasn't too good either.

36: Di Maria and Rooney both played an integral part in the goal, and they deserve to be 2-0 up right now. QPR's defending has gradually worsened ever since I said they were "solid."

35: GOAL! Herrera doubles United's lead! Rooney hesitates on the edge of the area, looks up and squares the ball over to team-mate Herrera who hits it first-time on the edge of the area into the bottom corner of the net! 2-0 to United, Rooney with the assist.

32: van Persie gets the first yellow card of the game after a poor late lunging tackle on Hoilett, near the centre circle. No complaints there.

31: Close! de Gea messes up with a failed clearance, the ball bounces up for Phillips who hits the ball first time and it bounces off the back of Evans who makes a last-ditch sliding challenge to block the attempted shot. Phillips should have scored there, United let off!

26: Penalty appeal not given! United denied a penalty as Herrera bursts into the box on a forward run and clatters into Hill; there was contact but a penalty? Not sure about that one.

24: A well struck left-footed curling delivery into the box which eluded the QPR defence aswell as his team-mates, United take the lead with an arguably lucky goal which is deserved. 1-0, Di Maria breaks the deadlock in-front of his new supporters.

23: Costless-kick for United, 30 yards out. Di Maria to take.... a good delivery into the box, GOAL! The ball did not flick off any players, it's Di Maria's goal on his home debut!

22: As the game goes on, tiredness will be a factor and I have a feeling that United could run away with this if they take their chances well enough.

21: So, what's happened in the first 20 minutes? It's been all United so far, they have dominated ball possession but have nothing to show for it so far, as QPR have stayed solid at the back.

20: United goal-kick to come after an over-zealous cross from Kranjcar trickles out of play.

18: Blistering pace shown by Di Maria, he sprints down the flank with the ball at his feet on the counter attack as Rangers lose the ball - but his cross is powerful and low into the path of a QPR defender who halts the attack with a swinging clearance as van Persie lurks behind.

17: Fer does well to get his body in-between the ball and the United player pressurising him in midfield, to win a foul as QPR get a break in play.

16: I must say, I'm slightly disappointed that Vargas and Taarabt haven't started the game for Redknapp's side today. They are both attacking-minded players who like to get forward and even though they will be defending for the majority of the game, they haven't got the pace or attacking flair in their team currently and the duo have exactly that.

15: Close! United have a great chance, which goes begging after a lack of communication between the players. The ball is whipped into the area, Herrera and van Persie both rush to the ball as it spins across the face of goal but they both manage to tangle themselves and in the end the ball is cleared away.

14: Risky backpass header from Clint Hill after a cross into the box falls towards his path, but Green catches the ball comfortably and eases the pressure slightly.

13: Manchester United goalkeeper de Gea has his first involvement of the game as he comes out of his area to come and collect a tame cross. Good 1-2 pass-and-move between van Persie and Rafael; the latter rushes down the flank and crosses the ball into the box but QPR clear again.

12: A last-ditch clearance by Ferdinand is needed as he clears his lines; United get forward and attempt to get a shot off.

10: I have a feeling QPR will struggle to have any possession at this rate, chasing the ball and trying their best to close down the space between them and their opponents but it won't be easy trying to keep up with the superstas in United's team.

9: Good passing, patient build-up play by United as they attempt to get forward at will, QPR unable to get much of the ball at all at the moment.

7: Mata has a shot on-goal just inside the area... he leans back to try and get more power on it, but it flies over the bar and does not trouble Green.

6: Blind bursts forward, finds Mata who crosses the ball towards van Persie... headed clear by full-back Clint Hill.

5: England goalkeeper Rob Green takes the goal-kick, and smashes it as hard as he can past the centre-circle, out for a throw-in. Another corner for United, taken by Di Maria who whips the ball into the area but no-one is able to get to it.

4: The corner comes of nothing, as QPR clear their lines but United go forward on the attack again. Di Maria to Rooney, straight back to him - tries to thread through a pass towards van Persie, who is unable to latch onto it as the ball goes out of play for a goal-kick.

3: A hurried clearance from Ferdinand to see the ball out of play, for the first corner of the game after Di Maria sets Rooney away with an inviting ball into the area, his first touch is poor and the former United man can hoof clear.

16:00 - The game kicks off!

15:59 - The 352 formation hasn't stayed long has it? van Gaal announces a regular 442-diamond formation, with Rooney and van Persie the two strikers. Mata in the middle behind them, Di Maria on the flank and Blind + Herrera in the centre.

15:58 - A nice gesture from United, who give Ferdinand a nice send-off as he poses for a picture with Sir Bobby Charlton with a special momento for his 12 years of service for the side.

15:56 - And they are out! Rooney leads out the United team, to a mighty roar from the United supporters in the ground.

15:54 - The teams are awaiting confirmation that they can walk out of the tunnel now.

15:50 - 10 minutes left until kick-off! You ready? I am. The big team news is that Blind and Rojo get their league debuts for United, while Di Maria gets his home debut and Falcao is on the bench. van Gaal has stated international duty as his reason.

15:45 - And another picture, this time of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand warming up earlier on in-front of his ex-supporters. Nice welcome back today?

15:35 - Here's a picture of the QPR team inspecting the Old Trafford earlier on (credit: QPR's official Twitter)

15:30 - PLAYER WATCH: Sandro. QPR's new signing, £8million pound man Sandro re-joined former manager Harry Redknapp on deadline day, and his arrival could easily be a masterstroke at Loftus Road. His physicality, determination to work hard and engine in the heart of midfield makes him one of the most promising central midfielders; who struggled to get into the Spurs side due to injury over the past 2 years. He's only 25, which seems silly given his Premier League experience - his positive attitude to get back from injury and work hard to gain regular first-team football will help him in the long-run, his presence is key in QPR's midfield today.

15:25 - PLAYER WATCH: Wayne Rooney. The newly-appointed captain will be the hub of the team, moving from midfield into attack with pace and power as he looks to lead his side to their first win of the season, at home in-front of the Old Trafford faithful. He has been inconsistent over the past few weeks, and despite his talent needs to perform if he is to help influence the rest of his side. Can he have an impact on the game?

15:20 - Strong line-ups for both sides; Falcao and Shaw among the substitutes on the bench as Blind and Rojo get their league debuts.

15:15 - And the visitors for today's game, QPR: Green, Isla, Ferdinand, Caulker, Hill, Sandro, Kranjcar, Fer, Phillips, Hoilett and Austin. Subs: McCarthy, Traore, Onuoha, Henry, Vargas, Zamora and Taarabt.

15:10 - Confirmed team line-ups now, starting with Manchester United: De Gea, Rafael, Evans, Rojo, Blackett, Blind, Herrera, Mata, Di Maria, Rooney and van Persie. Subs: Lindegaard, Shaw, Fletcher, Januzaj, Valencia, A Pereira and Falcao.

15:00 - 1 hour until kick-off at Old Trafford! I'll do a player look for both sides after the line-ups are confirmed.

14:57 - Early summer signing Ander Herrera is ready to return to United's midfield after injury ruled him out of their last two matches.

14:55 - We're likely to see Luke Shaw and Angel Di Maria make their home debuts and Radamel Falcao, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind make their debuts in a United shirt.

14:53 - The line-ups will be confirmed within the next ten minutes, Manchester United's will be an exciting combination of youth and new signings making their debuts.

14:36 - So, predictions for today's game? United will be strong favourites, but the favourites do not always win... QPR have a point to prove but the hosts' quality should be too much for Redknapp's side me thinks.

14:20 - Having said that, their previous form against United hasn't been the best by any stretch of the imagination. FACT: United have only failed to beat QPR once out of their last 13 meetings.

14:12 - QPR are a team who look good on paper, with the likes of Fer and Vargas in their team. But as a team they struggle to gel together and as a result under-perform for all of the talent they have. They'll be hoping to get a decent result away from home against United today.

14:05 - And if that's not enough, here is an interesting stat for you. Radamel Falcao has scored on his home league debut for each of the last three clubs he has played for (Porto, Atlético and AS Monaco). Can he replicate that with United?

14:00 - I will have the full confirmed team line-ups as soon as I have them, but it appears as though Blind, Falcao, Shaw and Rojo could all be in for their United debuts today. Exciting, right?

13:47 - According to rumours in the press, he could be up against deadline day loan signing Radamel Falcao AND Robin van Persie as United look to improve on their lacklustre performances of late.

13:43 -There is a reunion on the cards today, as defender Rio Ferdinand returns to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since he was ruthlessly released on the last day of the season in the dressing room (according to reports), where he spent 12 years as a United player.

15:32 - They are up against Harry Redknapp's QPR side, who are currently a place above them in 15th place with 3 points from their 3 games.

13:26 - A win for United will take them up to the top half of the table, as they are currently sitting in 16th place with 2 points from their first 3 matches having lost to Swansea on the opening day, before back-to-back draws with Sunderland and Burnley ahead of the international break.

13:15 - But today, the focus is on Manchester United. New manager Louis van Gaal is yet to win a Premier League match with The Red Devils since his appointment before the World Cup, and he will be hoping for a good display in-front of the home support today.

13:07 - Yesterday was an action-packed day, as there were 8 matches being played across the country at different times. Liverpool lost at home, Arsenal drew with City in an entertaining game and Costa scored his first Premier League hat-trick after just 4 games at Chelsea!

13:00 - Hello again everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live Premier League commentary, this time as Manchester United host QPR at Old Trafford in today's only match of the Premier League.